Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX9D Leaps Nearly 30%

VIX9D jumped by nearly 30% - this feels reminiscent of October of this year.

I think there's a decent enough explanation for the wide divergence between YoY SPX vs. YoY ISM readings.

Spot VIX popped nearly two full vol points over Friday's close as we near the end of the Monday trading session.

After a long run of mostly quiet days, US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are beginning off December with a moderate slump. Only energy stocks (XLE) are flashing green, and only minimally at that. All the other sectors are down, anywhere from .18% (for staples - XLP) to 1.47% (real estate - XLRE).

Despite record highs in the market, stronger than expected corporate earnings, and solid economic fundamentals, we’re seeing traders shift away from riskier assets like Communication Services and Information Technology. While Consumer Discretionary buying activity is down slightly, it’s still a top-performing sector amid a robust holiday retail season and strong sales results. That said, the sector experienced mixed earnings and big names like Macy’s compressed forecasts—traders could be looking at this sector as it dips in price. Month after month, we’ve seen significant buying activity in Materials as simmering trade tensions have alleviated pressures on this sector. As the 2020 debates heat up, Health Care has taken center stage and saw the heaviest selling activity—this sector could continue to see headwinds in the near future. Financials flipped back into negative territory as stronger than expected earnings this quarter could have traders taking profits. - Rick Swope, VP Investor Education, E-Trade That was the sector summary for the November, 2019. To be clear, the metrics in the E-Trade visual above pertain to the net buy/sell activity for the highlighted sectors, and not the price performance.

That's a pretty meaningful divergence. You might argue that ISMs are more of a sentiment indicator for the economy... but then again aren't stocks as well?

What's really going on here is that Q4 2018 saw investors get exceedingly squeemish. Dec 2nd, 2018 marked the high of the month, before SPX performed an about-face and took a dive from around 2800 down into the 2300s by Christmas Eve!

So we have two sentiment indicators flashing pretty different signals. "Somebody's gotta be wrong" - true, but it's possible they both flip and meet in the middle. If political rhetoric stabilizes/softens, I think we'll find that outcome most likely.

'Tis the season. In my view, we're always in part of some kind of socio-economic revolution or other. It may be that "capitalism is failing us", as actor Mark Ruffalo puts it. But it is easier to point out flaws and drawbacks with an existing system than it is to put forth a better system that works within the scale and cultural norms of any one society.

Let's talk term structure.

HV10 and HV20 are still low (more on that), but they have notched up in comparison to some of the readings over the past couple weeks. M1 and spot VIX have managed to converge, as spot has risen while the M1 has fallen. M1-M2 contango may be 12.53% at present, but it is roll decay between the M1 and spot that drives much of the decay in long-vol strategies. The current spread is 3.7%.

CBOE: VIX9D 52-week history

VIX9D popped nearly 30% today! The short-term VIX metric ran from 11.26 up to 14.61 in this one single session.

VIX9D can make the spot VIX look positively boring. Current HV10 is at 5.74 (though it will naturally change by quite a bit by Tuesday's open, in light of the Monday SPX move).

So the question that traders should consider is how seriously to take the run-up in this short-dated index. The current news is actually quite reminiscent of the first couple trading days of this October, when poor ISM readings put equities in fits for two (back-to-back) sessions or so.

MarketChameleon.com: TLT (teal) vs. SPY (red) implied vol

I find it worthy of mention that SPY vol has been getting pretty lean in comparison to TLT implied volatility of late. Measures such as these suggest that equity vol has deadened up a little more than is justifiable.

