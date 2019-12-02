Put KeyCorp On Your Watchlist

I am putting this stock on my watchlist and expect to start buying before the end of the year if economic signals are right.

In this article I am going to tell you why I think putting KeyCorp (KEY) on your watchlist is a good idea. I am turning bullish because of two (related) reasons. First of all, we might be in for higher rates on the mid-term. Second, KeyCorp has proven to be able to grow thanks to its solid customer base and ability to turn this into earnings. I also like the high dividend yield and think investors are going to enjoy this stock on the long-term. The only thing left to do is wait for an entry.

Source: KeyCorp

Rates Are Key And Seem To Turn Into A Tailwind

There are many different 'types' of stocks. Some are defensive, some are cyclical. Cyclical companies are (obviously) more interesting during economic upswings. In this case, I like the ones that do well when yields are rising. Regional banks are the perfect tool to track interest rates as these companies benefit from higher rates as Chris B Murphy explained so well in an article published in 2017.

One of the ways banks generate income is by lending, and since loan rates are tied to the 10-year Treasury, any rise in yields typically leads to higher earnings for banks. This correlation exists because the 10-year yield is used as a benchmark for mortgages and other lending products. In other words, think of any rise in yields as an increase in pricing-power for banks. Companies earn profits by selling their goods above cost.

With this in mind, we are in a situation that seems to indicate a mid-term economic rebound. The graph below shows both the leading economic ISM manufacturing index and the 10-year US government bond yield. What seems to be perfect correlation does not work when zooming out. The reason is that the ISM is an index hovering between 40 and 60 most of the time while government bond yields have been in a downtrend for decades. Nonetheless, mid-term moves are (always) always in lockstep as higher economic growth means less pressure on the FED to cut rates or even the need to increase rates like we saw after the 2016 economic bottom.

Source: TradingView

With that said, I have been talking about a possible economic bottom for a few weeks now. We are still in the early stages of a recovery - at best. Nonetheless, that's why I am saying to put KeyCorp on your watchlist. Why I went with KeyCorp, I am going to explain now.

Why I Like KeyCorp

First and foremost, when trading macro themes like (potentially) rising rates, you need a stock that is reliable and is not mainly driven my micro (inter-company) changes. Generally speaking, bigger companies are often a good choice. In case of KeyCorp, I think it is fair to say that this company is a staple in the regional banking industry. The company has 3.5 million consumer and commercial clients, $39 billion assets under management. Moreover, 66% of total deposits are from consumer deposits with C&I loan growth of 11% on a 5-year CAGR basis.

KeyCorp also achieved 6 consecutive years of positive operating leverage and is on track to achieve its 7th year. The cash efficiency ratio has declined to 56% from 67% in 2013 while the return on tangible common equity has accelerated from 9% to 15% in the same period. This ratio is expected to rise to at least 16% according to the company's targets.

With that said, the company did very well in its most recent third quarter as well. Despite the fact that economic growth is subdued as the ISM manufacturing index is indicating. The company saw average loan growth of 4% compared to the prior-year quarter. Commercial and industrial loans were up 8% as a result of broad-based growth with middle-market clients. This was partially offset by by a decline in commercial real estate. Consumer loans were up 6% to $25 billion, which is slightly less than half the total C&I loan volume of $48 billion.

Unfortunately, the economy did impact the loan yield as pretty much everyone expected given the trend of rates in general. Third quarter loan yield fell to 4.67% - a four quarter low.

Source: KeyCorp Investor Presentation (November 2019)

Adding to that, total deposits were up 4% as a result of strong consumer banking and the ongoing growth from commercial relationships.

Moving over to net interest income and margin, the company's net interest income margin declined to 3.0% in the third quarter. This is the lowest it has been in years after reaching 3.18% in Q3 of 2018. Note that this was one month before the global economy peaked, resulting in a strong bond yield downtrend. Nonetheless, it sounds worse than it it. Net interest income was down $4 million in the third quarter. This translates to a 0.4% decline largely driven by higher interest-bearing deposit costs and lower loan fees. This was partially offset by higher earning asset balances.

Non-interest costs were down $25 million or 3% reflecting the successful implementation of expense initiatives, partially offset by costs related to the acquisition of Laurel Road.

With all of this being said, it is important to look at credit quality as well. There has been a lot of talk regarding the health of the consumer and the effect this has on credit quality in what can be considered to be a late-stage economic cycle. First of all, the volume of nonperforming loans has reached $585 million in the third quarter. This is in line with previous quarters and 0.63% of total period-end loans. This is unchanged since Q4 of 2018. Total net charge-offs to average loans is at 0.85%. This is one of the highest numbers in years and the result of expected fraud losses. Excluding these 'special items', the percentage comes in at 0.31%. This is pretty much in line with previous quarters.

Source: KeyCorp Investor Presentation (November 2019)

In addition to that, the company aims to deliver strong shareholder value through both share repurchases and dividends. Since 2013, dividend growth has a 21% CAGR growth rate. At this point, the dividend yield is 3.8%. The company also spent $4 billion on share buybacks since 2013 reducing the total share count by 18%.

The bigger picture shows that GAAP net income is hovering around its highs while dividends paid is rushing to a new high every quarter.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

I like two things. Dividends and a stock to trade macro themes like reflation. KeyCorp is giving traders and investors both. I think this stock trading at 10.3x next year's expected earnings is likely going to break its 2018 highs at $22. The company is delivering solid loan growth without showing signs of quality deterioration. The dividend yield is high and the balance sheet is healthy, making it a good stock for long-term investors as well.

Data by YCharts

I am putting this stock on my watchlist to buy once we get signs that ISM manufacturing growth is back. I think this might be rather sooner than later as we are witnessing promising developments like the attempt of the 10-year yield to bottom.

All things said, I think we are dealing with a promising investment opportunity here and I think I might start buying in December if the economy does not let me down. On a side note, I also think this company is worth watching going forward as an additional indicator of general credit quality.

Stay tuned!

