Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - December 1, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Bitauto Holdings (BITA)

Bitauto Holdings produced a disastrous set of results during the week. Tuesday's announcement saw the release of figures showing EPS dropping by $0.29 and revenue missing by $20.38m. This sent the shares tumbling by over 5%. The stock continued to fall during the shortened week and, at one point, early Friday morning traded at $13.99. However, a strong rally from that moment during Friday's truncated trading session saw the stock close at $14.86. A drop of only 1.39% for the week. This leaves the arbitrage simple spread at 7.67% against an offer of $16 from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Fortunately, we refrained from selling our position as we awaited news from Tencent Holdings as to their intentions following the results announcement. We continue to maintain our position.

In contrast to BITA, Changeyou.com previously announced an EPS beat of $0.21 and a revenue beat of $19.79m. However, this has done little for the subsequent stock price. During a volatile week, the stock continued to trend downwards. By Friday's close, shares were trading at $9.55, down 0.93% for the week against an offer price of $10 from Sohu.com (SOHU). There has been little deal news recently whilst exhibiting a volatile spread. We continue to debate the effectiveness of utilizing an active arbitrage strategy in the stock. That is, trading the stock regularly to profit from the volatility of the spread. We currently have no investment in this stock but may trade into a position during the week without further announcement.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers retained is place amongst the largest movers this week as it rebounded from last week's disastrous performance. Without any deal news to speak of, the stock recovered by $1.19 to close at $27.27 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital. This leaves the simple spread at a whopping 46.68%. The week results are seen as the impetus needed to force management into negotiating a sale of the company. An issue that was not lost on the bargain hunters during the week. We continue to hold our position at least until further news is available.

Fitbit (FIT)

Fitbit had an extremely volatile week. On Tuesday, it was revealed the stock was previously in a private bidding war which was eventually won by Google (GOOG, GOOGL). On announcement of the news, the stock rallied from $6.78 (the close on Monday) to $7.05. We were somewhat surprised at the move as it seemed unlikely to us there was any more bidding to be made. Subsequently, the stock retreated back to the mid $6.80s. However, Wednesday provided another opportunity for the shorts to trade as the rival bidder was revealed to be Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The stock hit $7.07 only to be sold back down by the early close on Friday to finish the week at $6.96 against an offer price of $7.35 from Google.

We continue with our prior analysis of this stock and remain wary of an investigation into Google's attitude towards data privacy and the timeline to deal closure. We will await further details of such action before ever initiating a long position here.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market continued setting new highs last as it continued its upward run. Fears over a possible delay in trade negotiations were put aside as the market celebrated positive domestic employment data. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 1.06% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) also managed to just about continue its positive run which now extends back to 10 weeks. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.06%.

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 11 advances and 6 declines this week with 0 non-movers. There were 0 cash positions last week as the index had sufficient cash merger arbitrage candidates to monitor. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved 0.56% and the dispersion of returns was 1.86%. This is lower than the level experienced over the medium-term 3-month and but in-line with the long-term average. The dispersion of performance within the portfolio was attributed to the outsized increase in TIF and RRGB contrasted with the decline of BITA.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 7.97%, thus receding slightly from last week. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio now has 20 deals and 0 position filled by cash. Potential returns from the index constituents remain dominated by PACB and RRGB but less so than in recent times as those stocks have improved. Some new deals continue to be announced over recent weeks which we shall review in due course. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest available. The spread now registers at almost 56%.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIT, RRGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.