Technically Speaking For 12/2: Small-Caps Lose Key Ground

The Fed is considering allowing inflation to run above its 2% target. According to an article in today's Financial Times, the Fed is growing increasingly comfortable with the idea of "make-up" inflation, where the Fed allows the PCE price deflator to run above 2% after a period of sub-2% price increases. This would be accomplished primarily through public communications. Now, most of the major economies are dealing with little to no inflation, which is presenting its own set of problems. No one has found a way to effectively raise prices yet, meaning deflationary forces may have already taken hold in the economy.

US manufacturing continues to contract. The latest ISM Manufacturing number dropped 0.2 to 48.1. Anecdotal comments are hit and miss:

“Business level is similar to October.” (Computer & Electronic Products)

“Chemical industry has been slow globally, but the curve seems to be flattening.” (Chemical Products)

“Economic uncertainty continues. Our outlook on future business is cautious, yet positive.” (Transportation Equipment)

“Economy is holding up. Business is staying constant. The same challenges persist — foreign exchange, trade uncertainty and trend changes [for example, sugar reduction].” (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

“Slowdown in business has us revising our 2020-21 capital spend.” (Petroleum & Coal Products)

“The order book continues to shrink below our forecast levels. We’re unsure at this point how much of the slowdown is tied to certain events [like the General Motors strike], year-end inventory reductions by customers, or a worsening economy. We don't expect clarity on this until early 2020, when we expect to either see restocking orders [a good sign] or not [a bad sign].” (Fabricated Metal Products)

“Demand has stabilized for the last half of [the fourth quarter], and production will be stable for the rest of this year.” (Machinery)

“Heading into the holiday season, we are seeing the backlog decrease as new orders for 2020 seem lighter than in past years.” (Plastics & Rubber Products)

"Markets have downshifted further. The continued confusion surrounding China trade has kept export markets on edge. Profits are elusive. Cash-flow planning is paramount. The general economy is slowing down." (Wood Products)

“Incoming orders and production have ticked back up. Tariffs are still a question.” (Furniture & Related Products)

This is the fourth month of contraction. New orders, production, and employment have been negative for the same length of time. While manufacturing contracted in 2016, that was limited to the energy sector. This is more broad-based. The longer it continues, the more concerning it becomes.

The new US-Mexico trade deal is close to passage, but there are still potential roadblocks (emphasis added):

Those factors have coaxed Democrats to the table at an improbable moment, when Washington is split by partisan fights and deeply divided over an impeachment inquiry. After months of talks, including through the Thanksgiving break, both sides say they’re in the final phase of negotiations. But Democrats insist the administration must make more changes to the labor, environmental and other provisions before Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California will bring legislation implementing the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to a vote.

Trade uncertainty is hurting business around the globe: manufacturing PMIs have been weak for the last 12-18 months and business leadership has put plans on hold until they have more certainty regarding the global trade dynamics. Passage of the new US-Mexico deal would certainly help in this area.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: This is not the way the bulls wanted to start the week, especially after last week's run. All the market sectors were down. The "best" performer was the belly of the curve, which was off modestly. Mid-caps were down 0.67%, large-caps were off 0.76, and the SPY lost 0.86. After that, the losses mounted. 8/10 sectors were off. Industrials were the worst performer thanks to today's ISM report (see above). Real estate dropped with the spike in interest rates while technology dropped on news that the British competition authority was investigating a Google acquisition. The only sector to gain was the XLP and it was up marginally.

Let's take a look at the charts, starting with today's SPY chart: Most of the technical damage was done by the late AM. Prices drifted higher throughout the day but started to drop again right after 2:30PM and closed near the session low. In the 5-day time frame, the SPY broke a four-day uptrend, but ... ... prices are still moving higher in the 30-day time period.

On Friday, I noted that the smaller-caps rallied well last week. Today, several of the indexes lost key technical ground. Micro-caps fell back, almost hitting support in the lower 93s. Small-caps also fell back to key support levels.

The news today was decidedly negative: Trump announced sanctions on Argentina and Brazil while the ISM manufacturing number indicated that the US manufacturing sector continues to hurt. Hopefully, the news will improve tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.