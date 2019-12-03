Boeing 737 MAX Timeline Slipped

Heading into the final month of the year, the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX crisis hasn’t dissolved for Boeing or its customers while the US jet maker claimed that an early Q4 return was possible. When I published a report on the Boeing 737 MAX timeline earlier in October, I received critical remarks from some readers for being “too negative” on the return of the MAX claiming that the aircraft would return to the skies by December, which in our view was only possible if the schedule would be accelerated significantly.

Source: Al Jazeera

One beautiful thing about covering the aerospace industry is that we don’t rely on randomly mentioning dates or take words on face value, but rely on our understanding of the field, and we are seeing that a return-to-service with airlines by the end of the year is extremely unlikely and airlines have removed the Boeing 737 MAX from the schedules until March 2020. As we head into the final weeks of the year, we see that there's a lot unknown about the Boeing 737 MAX return, but there also are some interesting developments; A reason for me to revisit the subject to see when we could actually be expecting the MAX back.

Note from the author: This report was penned on the 1st of December, but published some days later. Please keep in mind that some of the time indications are relative to Dec. 1 and not the publication day.

The timeline did slip

In October, we assumed that it would take the FAA and Boeing roughly six weeks to have the Boeing 737 MAX recertified and another six weeks for US carriers to put the plane back into service. This was centered on the assumption that the complete fix for the Boeing 737 MAX which includes changes to the MCAS and the flight control system would be submitted at the time of writing (1st of October). Keeping in mind that each day that Boeing did not provide the fix from the 1st of October reference point, it was quite easy to conclude that Boeing would not succeed bringing the Boeing 737 MAX back by early Q4. It shows that my assessment in no way was too negative, and while Boeing still saw an early Q4 return as a possibility, I already assumed a slower schedule:

If you'd ask me now what the less optimistic scenario is, then I'd say the fix to be presented to Boeing by the end of the month, six weeks for recertification and six weeks for return to service, bringing a return to service to 16 weeks from now: The end of January 2020. And you can even add a month to that if Boeing's own panel is going to review the software and training packages.

Reassessing the timeline

Source: Red Deer Advocate

In my view those who firmly believed in a Q4 return deluded themselves either because they believed Boeing on its word, while the company has continuously emphasized that all they can do at this point is give a best estimate and the timeline is directed by the regulators, or they are not sufficiently familiar with the industry to know what a realistic timeline would look like. While those predicting a Q1 2020 return have often been considered “negative Nellies," I'm in that camp. Boeing has been a market darling for a long time and I have seen the company return value to me and many of my readers, but it does not make me a “negative Nelly” when I come up with informed estimates that end up being closer to the truth than that of an optimist. In the same way past performance is not a guarantee for future success, Boeing’s past performance shouldn’t be considered a reason not to be critical of the company’s current projections.

What we currently know is that the final software load was provided to the FAA on the 22nd of October, which more or less fits with our initial estimate that the software package would be provided to the FAA by the end of October. If we then add six weeks for the certification and another six weeks for airlines preparing for a return to service, then we get a return-to-service in mid January 2020 and certification in late December.

That's also what Boeing is targeting:

While the FAA and other regulatory authorities will determine the timing of certification and return to commercial service, Boeing continues to target FAA certification of the MAX flight control software updates during this quarter. Based on this schedule, it's possible that the resumption of MAX deliveries to airline customers could begin in December, after certification, when the FAA issues an Airworthiness Directive rescinding the grounding order. In parallel, we are working toward final validation of the updated training requirements, which must occur before the MAX returns to commercial service, and which we now expect to begin in January.

What Boeing is hoping for is that the certification is done by December so it can resume deliveries this year and have the training material fully certified in January. The big question now is “How realistic is this timeline?” As I am writing this piece on the 1st of December, I don’t see how the plane can be recertified in December. The recertification is a multi-step process with various milestones and the most demanding milestone, the certification flight and subsequent data review has not even started. If the certification flight were to occur now, it would take four to six weeks to certify the aircraft, so you’d be looking at the aircraft being recertified early next year at the earliest.

If we look at the milestones that should be cleared, it might take another week or two, from now, before the certification flight takes place.

There are five key milestones Boeing must complete with the FAA before return to service:

FAA eCab Simulator Certification Session : A multi-day eCab simulator evaluation with the FAA to ensure the overall software system performs its intended function, both normally and in the presence of system failures. Completed .

: A multi-day eCab simulator evaluation with the FAA to ensure the overall software system performs its intended function, both normally and in the presence of system failures. . FAA Line Pilots Crew Workload Evaluation : A separate, multi-day simulator session with airline pilots to assess human factors and crew workload under various test conditions.

: A separate, multi-day simulator session with airline pilots to assess human factors and crew workload under various test conditions. FAA Certification Flight Test : FAA pilots will conduct certification flight(s) of the final updated software.

: FAA pilots will conduct certification flight(s) of the final updated software. Boeing Final Submittal to the FAA : After completion of the FAA certification flight, Boeing will submit the final certification deliverables and artifacts to the FAA to support software certification.

: After completion of the FAA certification flight, Boeing will submit the final certification deliverables and artifacts to the FAA to support software certification. Joint Operational Evaluation Board (JOEB) Simulator Training Evaluation: The Joint Operational Evaluation Board (JOEB), a multi-regulatory body, conducts a multi-day simulator session with global regulatory pilots to validate training requirements. Following the simulator session, the Flight Standardization Board will release a report for a public comment period, followed by final approval of the training.

The above comes from Boeing’s latest update dated November 11. It seems that since then Boeing did not clear any other milestone. If we allow the first week of December for the FAA to go through the multi-day session with airline pilots, then the certification flight could take place in the second week of December. The FAA expects it will take at least 30 days to have the aircraft recertified. So, we’d be looking at the review of the certification flight data being complete by the early of mid-January. With that in mind, I already would be surprised if Boeing can deliver a single Boeing 737 MAX to customers this year. Even if the certification window is compressed for the simple reason that the FAA already has been reviewing documentation for a while, then we are still left with a certification of the system modifications in late December and one can wonder whether Boeing will have enough time to prepare aircraft for delivery in the final days of the year. After that, there's the review of the training material, which could take another three weeks or so including the time for public comment. So the MAX could eventually be fully certified including updated training material by the end of January 2020 or mid-February 2020. After that it will take airlines (depending on their fleet size) another 30 to 40 days to have crews trained and put all aircraft back in service. This would bring the return-to-service window for the Boeing 737 MAX in the US to the end of February and possibly even the end of March for the delivered fleet.

Figure 1: Timeline as envisioned by AeroAnalysis

Currently we are seeing that airlines have removed the Boeing 737 MAX from their schedules until early March, and if that's any indication of an underlying schedule for certification and fleet re-entry, then what Boeing might be aiming for is a certification flight in the second week of December, 30 days for certification after, three weeks to review and approve training material, after which airlines will start training crews and perform all necessary checks on the aircraft to remove them from storage and return to service.

Schedule remains challenging

Source: TravelPlus

Currently it does seem like Boeing will indeed not be able to have the Boeing 737 MAX recertified by the end of the year and we believe a recertification in early or mid-February 2020 is more plausible after which Boeing and airlines will need some time to prepare for commercial service of the Boeing 737 MAX. So, while it does seem that there's still three months to get everything ready, in that time the FAA has to go through a line pilots workload evaluation, the certification flight, recertification review for the Boeing 737 MAX and training material, which is a lot of work even for the coming three months.

While I believe the current changes to the Boeing 737 MAX are sufficient to have the Boeing 737 MAX ungrounded, although work level discussions from the Canadian aviation regulator raise the possibly of MCAS being removed altogether, the biggest problem for Boeing now seems to be the schedule. All their current projections have hinged on a Q4 return to service, first an early Q4 recertification and now a late Q4 recertification. Those “best estimates” of which I have a hard time believing they are anywhere near realistic are used in Boeing’s liability assessment for the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. With that in mind, I do believe that Boeing will have to update the Boeing 737 MAX liability estimate (liabilities connected to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and delivery delays) during the next earnings call. On top of that, it could take at least another month after recertification in the US before the Boeing 737 MAX is certified in other parts of the world and there still seems to be a lot needed to get regulators on the same line.

Conclusion

While I believe the schedule to get the MAX banned lifted still is a challenging one with and the need for an adjustment of the liabilities estimate, I believe that going forward we shouldn’t be seeing big negative movements in Boeing share prices (on the condition that a Q1 recertification is a plausible scenario and investors will not be shocked by an update to the liabilities). Previously, we estimated that Boeing share prices could head as low as $310 or $360-$395 if we appreciate the long-term nature of the business. That estimate was based on a seven-month grounding. Shares indeed did head as low as $320 per share and have been trading in the $360-$395 price range since September. Obviously, we are now heading toward a nine- to 12-month grounding for the Boeing 737 MAX and one could argue that the implied share price should be lower than the $310 we put earlier this year. However, one also should note that Boeing did not make progress as fast as it told investors, media and customers and the schedule remains challenging, Boeing’s share price is not exclusively formed by those expecting a 12-month grounding and it's also not formed by those expecting a December recertification. Boeing’s share price is a blend of people investing with various investment horizons and we see that shares went as low as $320 ($10 above what we believed would be the bottom) and since have returned almost 15%. So for those who pulled the trigger, Boeing shares – despite all negativity – already have returned value and it might as well be time to start looking ahead and, I think that despite the ongoing negativity, the Boeing 737 MAX is part of Boeing’s future and that of the airline industry. I wouldn't call myself a Boeing bull at this time because there's a lot of uncertainty, but despite schedule slips the approach toward the Boeing 737 MAX recertification is disciplined. Boeing knows that they need to get the recertification right this time and that really is all that matters.

The challenge for Boeing currently is the schedule, because while there seems to be more than enough time to have the aircraft recertified, if we look which steps have to be taken then it is going to be extremely tight for airlines to have the aircraft back in service by March 2020 and a March return for the MAX would depend on a smooth recertification process and to some degree would depend on some of the elements of the process being shorted (for instance comment windows) and part of the recertification process happening in parallel rather than sequentially, which itself shortens the timeline but increases the risk for the entire process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.