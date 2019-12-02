Sotherly Hotels: An Overlooked And Undervalued Hotel REIT With A 7.5%+ Yield

The leverage position may be unsuitable for income-oriented investors who may consider the preferred units as SOHO could be in grave danger of cutting its dividend in the event of a recession.

It has managed to increase EBITDA by a CAGR of 8% since 2014 and EBITDA margins to 26.8% through its strategy.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is a micro-cap hotel REIT that trades at $6.65/share and has paid a quarterly dividend of $0.13/share the past two quarters which annualized equates to a 7.8% dividend yield. But what is more noteworthy is that the company has increased the dividend in 11 of the past 15 quarters, and at a CAGR of 3.5%/quarter, which is highly unusual for any stock.

Source: Investors Presentation

Relative to its peer group of small-cap hotel REITs, it ranks around the median of 7.71% in terms of its dividend yield. However, it is not far behind those that are ahead in terms of dividend yield within its peer group. Although hotel REITs tend to be the riskiest of all REIT classes as their revenues are hardest hit during national and global recessions, given its track record and ability to grow its revenues which has enabled them to grow their dividend, we believe the stock is quite cheap with plenty of upside.

Source: Author's Tables, Company Filings

As we can see below even with the Series C and D preferred shares that pay 7.9% and 8.25%, respectively, per unit, the company has had the dividend well covered as they have paid out ~80% of FFO on dividends to the preferred and common units.

Source: Author's Tables, Company Filings

At September 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $35.3 million of available cash and cash equivalents, of which approximately $5.2 million was reserved for real estate taxes, insurance, capital improvements and certain other expenses or otherwise restricted.

Now, let's examine how SOHO is able to achieve these results and discuss some forward looking statements.

Background and Forward Looking Statements

While most REITs own hundreds of properties, SOHO is very concentrated in comparison with only 14 properties and 3,156 rooms in the wholly owned portfolio. SOHO is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale and upper upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States.

Source: Investors Presentation

Currently, most of the SOHO's properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide (HLT), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. Today, 54% of its properties are classified as upscale with the remaining being upper-upscale at 40% and luxury hotels at 6%.

Source: Investors Presentation

The bulk of the assets are at least high-quality (full service) hotels, located in attractive sub-markets with barriers to entry, strong demographic growth, and bright, long-term growth prospects. At the micro level, SOHO's properties possess natural moats with "barrier to entry" thanks to their superior locations.

Source: Investors Presentation

Below, we can see the cap rates ranges for full-service hotels in the cities in which the SOHO operates. All but one city is at least in the tier 2 class.

City Tier Cap Rate (Low) Cap Rate (high) Houston, TX 2 7.50% 8.50% Atlanta, GA 2 7.25% 8.50% Miami, FL 1 6.75% 7.75% Tampa, FL 2 7.00% 8.25% Washington, D.C 1 6.00% 7.00% Philadelphia, PL 2 7.50% 8.25% Jacksonville, FL 3 7.00% 8.00% MIN MAX 6.00% 8.50%

Source: CBRE 2019 U.S. Hotel Cap Rate Survey

SOHO's investment approach is as follows:

SOHO accomplishes this through regularly buying under-managed properties and then finds ways to increase the cash flow and investment returns by improving operations, such as renovation, replacement of key employees, and rebranding. SOHO has in the past four years repositioned 10 hotels (90% of wholly owned portfolio), and renovated 2,786 guest rooms through a $65 million investment. This has been a byproduct of only paying out less than 80% of FFO every fiscal year except 2018 as it allows them to reinvest in acquisitions/renovations.

The following are examples of some of these acquisitions and conversion results in 2015 which as we can see have been highly accretive.

Data by YCharts

Source: Investors Presentation

In addition, SOHO made an acquisition March 1, 2018, for a Hyatt Centric in Arlington, VA. The hotel was fully renovated in 2016 to convert to new Hyatt Centric brand, which is focused on being the localized and experiential hub, and catering to the next generation of travelers, operating metrics for YE 2018 were:

• Occupancy: 83.8%

• ADR: $181.38

• RevPAR: $152.04

• Hotel EBITDA: $5.4 million

SOHO has also made $37.7 million in renovations since 2016 but hasn't yet contributed to AFFO, shown below:

Valuation

Currently, SOHO trades at a much lower valuation than most of its peer group with the exception of AHT and well below the median P/FFO of 9.29x and P/AFFO of 8.33x.

Company Ticker Price/Share P/FFO P/AFFO Yield Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) $11.04 13.30x 11.04x 7.07% Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) $13.70 12.29x 11.85x 1.46% DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) $9.92 10.94x 9.30x 5.04% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) $25.36 9.98x 9.51x 6.09% Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) $22.34 9.68x 7.76x 8.06% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) $11.76 9.48x 8.91x 6.12% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) $15.81 9.09x 8.99x 7.59% Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) $13.71 8.50x 7.19x 8.17% RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) $16.42 7.95x 6.96x 8.04% Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) $25.28 6.77x 6.65x 8.05% Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) $6.65 5.94x 4.75x 7.82% Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) $2.60 3.55x 1.95x 9.23%

SOHO's P/FFO and P/AFFO is 5.94x and 4.75x respectively, which seem very low for a company that has managed to increase its dividend 11 of the past 15 quarters and AFFO at a 3.62% CAGR, has its dividend well covered, and most importantly has some of the highest class and highest margin properties of most of its peer group.

If the company could trade at just 8x FFO, that would indicate a 68% upside, not including dividend payments.

Risks

Now, before you go place a buy order on these shares, "buyer beware" as the high growth that SOHO has witnessed the last couple years has come with high leverage which does much to explain why it's relatively cheap.

As we can see below, it has one of the higher Net Debt/FFO ratios using 2019 annualized Q3 results relative to its higher FFO multiple counterparts.

Ticker Net Debt/FFO CDOR 19.04884519 SOHO 18.75309506 PEB 6.563855044 INN 6.428749686 DRH 5.551903473 SHO 0.782981131

Although 18-20x Net Debt/FFO for REITs is not uncommon, hotel REITs tend to be the most vulnerable to recessions, especially the more extravagant full service hotels which is what most of SOHO's properties are. A national or global recession could bring its rapid growth plans to a screeching halt as annual FFO can only pay at most 5% of net debt and has a $6 million annual obligation on its 8.0% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units, 7.875% Series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units, and the 8.25% Series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units which had $38 million, $36 million and $28 million outstanding at September 30, 2019, making the $0.52/share dividend fairly precarious.

The company was able to put ~$5 million towards paying down debt by issuance of the Series D units for which they obtained $28 million in proceeds. The proceeds redeemed the 7.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2021 and for working capital. The Series D were issued at a higher rate of interest rate that previous issuances and a higher rate than the debt was redeemed at. Issuing preferred or common shares is also not a sustainable way to pay now debt and tactful in a recession.

If a recession were to hit, SOHO would be in grave danger of having to cut its dividend or else dispose of properties which would stunt their long-term growth.

As shown below, the 297 bps spread between the weighted average interest rate on mortgage debt and the weighted average spread on the lowest yield Series C preferred might be well worth the additional risk to buy in at that lower point in the capital structure. However, the common shares have a lower yield than all preferred share classes, indicating that the preferred shares may be a safer way to obtain exposure to this "risky" hotel REIT for more risk-averse, income-oriented investors for the same or slightly more yield.

Capital Structure Outstanding Rate/Yield Debt $363 million 4.907% Series B Preferred Shares $38 million 8.00% Series C Preferred Shares $36 million 7.875% Series D Preferred Shares $28 million 8.25% Common Shares $888 (book value) 7.80%

Personally, I like the Series D preferred shares best as they have the highest stripped yield and longest call protection. However, they also have the lowest liquidity which explains why they have a slightly higher stripped yield.

Preferred Share Offerings Series B Series C Series D Ticker SOHOB SOHOO SOHON Price $25.99 $26.05 26.15 Amount Outstanding 1,610,000 1,554,610 1,200,000 Dividend (Annual) $2.00 $1.97 2.0625 Last Dividend Date 15-Jul-19 16-Jul-19 17-Jul-19 Stripped Price $25.45 $25.52 $25.59 Stripped Yield 7.86% 7.71% 8.06% Call Date 08-Aug-21 15-Oct-22 18-Apr-24

Conclusion

At current pricing, SOHO may represent a great opportunity to collect a large and growing dividend yield with the potential for some multiple expansion if the economy continues to grow at a steady rate, given the quality of its properties.

However, income-oriented investors may want to consider the preferred units as SOHO could be in grave danger of cutting its dividend in the event of a recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SOHO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.