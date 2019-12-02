Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/29/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/29/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

U.S. Concrete (USCR);

Safehold (SAFE);

PBF Energy (PBF);

Marchex (MCHX);

Health Sciences Acquisitions (HSAC);

Encana (ECA), and;

Cognizant Tech (CTSH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB);

Pitney Bowes (PBI);

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK);

Silk Road Medical (SILK);

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM);

Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI);

Okta (OKTA);

Morningstar (MORN);

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);

Envestnet (ENV);

Denny's (DENN), and;

BlackLine (BL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Berry Petroleum (BRY).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $7,568,399 2 Perry Michael A VP Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income NRK B $482,893 3 Pace David DIR Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB B $223,907 4 Rossi Theodore P DIR U.S. Concrete USCR B $204,850 5 Wong Roderick CEO, DIR Health Sciences Acquisitions HSAC B $125,864 6 Voiland Eugene DIR Berry Petroleum BRY B $125,647 7 Sanford Linda S DIR Pitney Bowes PBI B $75,404 8 Edenbrook Capital BO Marchex MCHX B $69,422 9 Code Corey Douglas VP, CFO Encana ECA B $39,500 10 Sugarman Jay CB, CEO Safehold SAFE AB $24,702

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Warburg Pincus BO Silk Road Medical SILK JS* $52,500,000 2 Kerrest Jacques Frederic DIR Okta OKTA AS $11,217,671 3 Orbimed Advisors DIR Inspire Medical Systems INSP AS $8,765,916 4 Spanicciati Mario DIR BlackLine BL S $8,494,858 5 Dsouza Francisco DIR Cognizant Tech CTSH AS $3,955,963 6 New Enterprise BO Proteostasis Therapeutics PTI S $3,228,873 7 Foley Todd DIR Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM AS $2,947,317 8 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $1,280,113 9 Grinis Scott D CTO Envestnet ENV S $1,191,715 10 Dunn Stephen C VP Denny's DENN S $1,137,917

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.