Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/29/19

Includes: CTSH, ECA, MCHX, PBF, SAFE, USCR
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/29/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • U.S. Concrete (USCR);
  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • Marchex (MCHX);
  • Health Sciences Acquisitions (HSAC);
  • Encana (ECA), and;
  • Cognizant Tech (CTSH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB);
  • Pitney Bowes (PBI);
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK);
  • Silk Road Medical (SILK);
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM);
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);
  • Envestnet (ENV);
  • Denny's (DENN), and;
  • BlackLine (BL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Berry Petroleum (BRY).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$7,568,399

2

Perry Michael A

VP

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income

NRK

B

$482,893

3

Pace David

DIR

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

RRGB

B

$223,907

4

Rossi Theodore P

DIR

U.S. Concrete

USCR

B

$204,850

5

Wong Roderick

CEO, DIR

Health Sciences Acquisitions

HSAC

B

$125,864

6

Voiland Eugene

DIR

Berry Petroleum

BRY

B

$125,647

7

Sanford Linda S

DIR

Pitney Bowes

PBI

B

$75,404

8

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$69,422

9

Code Corey Douglas

VP, CFO

Encana

ECA

B

$39,500

10

Sugarman Jay

CB, CEO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$24,702

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Warburg Pincus

BO

Silk Road Medical

SILK

JS*

$52,500,000

2

Kerrest Jacques Frederic

DIR

Okta

OKTA

AS

$11,217,671

3

Orbimed Advisors

DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

AS

$8,765,916

4

Spanicciati Mario

DIR

BlackLine

BL

S

$8,494,858

5

Dsouza Francisco

DIR

Cognizant Tech

CTSH

AS

$3,955,963

6

New Enterprise

BO

Proteostasis Therapeutics

PTI

S

$3,228,873

7

Foley Todd

DIR

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

RYTM

AS

$2,947,317

8

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$1,280,113

9

Grinis Scott D

CTO

Envestnet

ENV

S

$1,191,715

10

Dunn Stephen C

VP

Denny's

DENN

S

$1,137,917

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.