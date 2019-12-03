Charts I'd Worry About Near Term With China: Apple, Semis (And SMH)

But this recent trade friction is coming at a low volume end-of-year period, creating risk that needs to be respected.

No matter how much you love (or hate) a company, you have to respect the technicals.

Tech's had a monster run. But the recent change of events in trade talks could cause a swoosh down in some key stocks. Fundamentals aside, this is a time to pay attention to technicals. Stock's I'd focus on that should be in "watch-out" mode are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and semis in general (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Our Model Portfolio Is Net Short Now

We've been running a model portfolio for subscribers for more than a year with steady returns in a volatile market. We generally don't go past 10%-20% net exposure so our volatility tends to be much less than the market. Given that lower exposure we've put up strong performance, again without the big drops.

We drive the returns by picking stocks but also entering them big when we think there's a nearer term risk/reward opportunity.

Currently we're positioned net short, a position we took this week. What got us there was a combination of fundamentals and technicals as we'll get into.

This is a paper portfolio that we run daily and intraday so everybody knows our precise thinking with no guessing where I stand.

What's Changed Fundamentally?

President Trump recently signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act which spun China into a tizzy.

The bill emphasizes that Hong Kong's special trading status depends on Hong Kong's autonomy. That autonomy was put into question when China tried to pass through an extradition bill which would bring suspects from Hong Kong to mainland China.

China has just recently issued a more official response to that US Act.

Tweet tweet

It looks like China will limit US ships to enter Hong Kong. That could help trigger US concern about Hong Kong autonomy.

Markets were hoping for a Dec. 15 rollback of tariffs but the plot has quickly turned sour. I don't think markets have yet fully reacted.

One interesting point is that even after President Trump signed the bill last week China didn't immediately respond about trade. Actually they responded with demands for their trade bill. They said thereafter that they don't want Dec. 15 tariffs only rolled back, but rather all tariffs cancelled.

There's been reports and rumors that the trade deal is now off, but I didn't see official word from China.

That makes me question if the trade deal is totally off. Still the new tit for tat should take its toll on stocks after a big run. We have two weeks of posturing before the Dec. 15 tariff deadline. That can swings stocks, I think, lower.

Stocks Have Launched

Stocks typically work seasonally into year end. Last year though they crashed into year end when the Fed raised rates.

This year, a cold-war like scramble also could set a risk for stocks. Portfolio managers were ready to ring the cash register big time after a big year. Funds may be forced now to take profits in unison.

Apple Near-Term Technical Risk

Source

We know China is critical for Apple. They have a huge percent of sourcing from China as well as revenues into China.

Tim Cook had done a great job in seemingly softening President Trump about trade with China. But the recent signing of the Hong Kong Act throws all that hard word at risk.

Apple's chart has been straight up and is running into important longer-term resistance. The chart above goes back through the last decade. I used a "log" chart which smoothes out for percent changes. You can see the stock has reached these levels before but then came back down.

With Apple being a big beneficiary of a trade truce, the recent news pushing that truce out should set the stock back some near term.

Semis Have Near Term Technical Risk Too

Source

Semiconductors are very exposed to China and also have been on a huge run.

What interests me in the chart above is you see the recent action hugging that line on the way up. That tells me that's a reliable resistance line to fall from. I think the China news can cause that to happen.

Here's the SMH constituents.

Source

In order of the US companies:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is having more supply problems. The chart looks risky near term.

We recently wrote about Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) that we thought growth was slowing. The stock has also been up big recently and can easily pull back.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD): We've been bullish on but there's no reason people can't take some safety profits. I'm bulled up for 2020 and Q4 so dips will probably be a buying opportunity. But also keep in mind many are bullish out there so we need to watch action. If it's down big with everything else more caution is in order for a potential follow through. If the down move is slight (not with the market) then it's likely a buying opportunity. We need to see how it acts.

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) has had slowing growth.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) has been up huge. This also can easily pull back.

With this index up huge, and the US and China shaking trees, it's fair some of these can fall. The main SMH holdings can easily give back some of the huge gains.

Conclusion

Markets are in a delicate time. We saw that with a crash near the end of the year last year. Recently the markets have ripped higher for several reasons, one of which was hopes for a trade deal. Trump's recent Hong Kong Act signing and China's reacting may have stalled hope for a trade deal. If so, watch out because we're in a typically low volume, normally-up seasonal period, which can spook funds in unison to take profits on key names. Caution is in order.

Nail Tech Earnings Finding big moves in tech stocks. 5-Star ranked performance by Reuters versus the entire Street. #1 tech stock picking service on Seeking Alpha. What our subscribers are saying: "This is a home run!" "Chaim is a rock star." "The best tech stock-picking site I've found so far." "paid for itself many times over." Ready to Nail Tech Earnings? Start your free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.