My 20 Highest Rated Dividend Stocks: No. 8 Through No. 5

For inclusion in the top 20, companies must earn a Quality Score of at least 63: however, the order in which names are rated thereafter is largely due to current valuation.

Responding to reader input, I altered the manner in which I present the ratings of each company.

The last paragraph provides an overview of the rating system.

I recently debuted my rating system with individual stocks, and this led to readers' requests for my top rated companies. This article is the fourth in a series of five articles I am providing in response to those requests.

Readers reacted positively to my efforts; however, there was a significant response from those who found the scoring system confusing. I confess that, during the lengthy period in which I formulated and tested the rating system, I became accustomed to the somewhat arcane scoring method. In response to those concerns, I changed the scoring method to translate the results to a scale of 1 to 100.

I apologize to those who have taken the time to learn and understand the previous means of scoring my results, but I think this method more user friendly. The means by which I assess the companies has not changed, I simply express the results in a manner that is more easily understood.

However, I caution readers that the numbering system does not correspond to the well known 90 and above equals an A, 80-89 equals a B type of score. Readers should look to the section regarding my rating system near the end of the article.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) #8

In a sense, Delta owns the Atlanta airport. The company holds roughly 73% of the market share in Atlanta, and this dominance allows the airline to reap significant benefits by connecting the hub to other parts of the US. Delta's network advantage results in lower unit costs and a revenue premium per available seat mile.

Delta's older fleet reduces depreciation expenses and capex.

Delta's SkyMiles program has gained traction and is now providing returns above the cost of capital.

Headwinds

Rising oil prices remain a long-term risk. Stiff competition could result in a race to the bottom for airlines.

Valuation

As I type these words, DAL shares sell for $55.67.

My Valuation Score for DAL is 93, and the Overall Score is 77. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has an FV of $59, CFRA of $71.48, Argus rates DAL as a Hold, and Credit Suisse provides a target price of $63.

My Valuation rating indicates the fair value of the shares is likely in the upper end of the analysts' predictions.

Dana Inc. (DAN) #7

Dana Incorporated, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a global provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company emerged from bankruptcy in 2008.

DAN flies under the radar of many dividend-oriented investors. Prospects for US light vehicle sales are weakening; however, Dana has a lesser reliance on light vehicles and is oriented more heavily to light truck volumes, which are set to improve. Recent acquisitions are also expected to add to the company's bottom line. DANA shareholders will likely benefit from the company's strong backlog.

Headwinds

If you have a poor view of the economy, steer clear of Dana. Exchange rates can have a negative impact on this company.

Valuation

As I compose this article, DAN shares sell for $16.69.

My Valuation Score for DAN is 100, and my Overall Score is 82. (My rating system is outlined below.) CFRA has an FV of $29.90, Credit Suisse provides a target price of $18.

The Valuation Score provided by my rating system indicates the shares are heavily discounted.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) # 6

Manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products.

Cummins' average ROIC of 21% over the last decade testifies to the company's narrow moat business. The moat consists of intangible assets and the firm's reputation for a product line with a long-standing reputation for superior performance and durability.

Another example of the Cummins' durable moat is the fact that truck manufacturers permit Cummins engines as an option over their own engines.

Headwinds

Long term and possibly serious headwinds exist in the threat posed by electric engines. CMI recently cut guidance and announced layoffs; however, I believe that is baked into the current share price.

Valuation

As I compose these lines, CMI shares sell for $180.15

My Valuation Score for CMI is 100, and my Overall Score is 82. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has an FV of $176, CFRA of $214.40, Argus has a target price of $195 and Credit Suisse of $207.

My rating system indicates CMI has a fair value that is likely near the upper end of the figures cited above.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) #5

For my recent article on Comcast see "Comcast: What Many Miss Evaluating This Undervalued Stock"

Due to the geographical areas carved out by Comcast and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR), the two companies operate as near monopolies. As outlined in my latest Comcast thesis, I believe the cord cutting phenomenon will have a negligible impact on this firm.

Comcast possesses a considerable moat. As noted above, the firm controls approximately half of the market for cable access in the US. Furthermore, any new player attempting to enter the market would be required to spend enormous sums on capex.

Headwinds

5G could eventually present a strong headwind; however, that will not affect itself in the midterm.

Valuation

As I type these words, CMCSA shares sell for $44.80.

My Valuation Score for CMCSA is 93, and the Overall Score is 82. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has an FV of $51.89, CFRA of $71.48, Argus provides a target price of $48, and Credit Suisse gives a target price of $55.

My rating indicates the shares should trade near the top of the above analysts' figures.

My Perspective

I consider Comcast a Buy, and I currently hold a small position in that company. I also hold a moderate position in Dana. Although I am generally a long-term investor, my position in DAN will be treated as a trade. I have owned the shares for roughly three months, and the stock has appreciated markedly during that time period. Nonetheless, it is my opinion the shares are likely to continue an upward movement.

I recently initiated a small position in DAL.

I have no investment in CMI.

I will provide articles for most (perhaps all) of my top twenty stocks in the coming weeks. Articles concerning my top 4 stocks should appear on SA soon.

Understanding The Rating System

I follow approximately 180 dividend bearing companies. The middle of each month, I review each company and provide an updated score.

For example: My Valuation Score for DAN is 100, and the Overall Score is 77.

The first number represents the Fair Value of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 100. A company is considered significantly undervalued with a score of 83 or higher.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 100. Companies can earn negative scores. A score above 77 is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a stock Valuation Score of 83 combined with an Overall Score of 63 provides investment targets that often outperform the market. The overwhelming majority of companies score well below 83 and 63.

In this article, you may note that the highest rated stock may be ranked below a company with a lower rating. That is because I weigh other factors when ranking the company in question. Nonetheless, the rating score plays a large role in how I assess the likelihood of a company performing well over the long term.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL, DAN, CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Information



I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.