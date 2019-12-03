Argan Has Terrific Fundamentals And Significant Upside

Investment Thesis

Even though Argan (AGX) has a record backlog, the current valuation does not appropriately reflect the future earning power of this company. Furthermore, the industry is becoming less competitive and I believe Argan has structural competitive advantages that are often overlooked by investors. My valuation model puts Argan's stock price at $74 in 1-2 years.

Argan builds natural gas power plants. Construction companies are benefiting from a secular shift in the electricity generation mix from coal and nuclear to natural gas and renewables. This replacement cycle will drive the majority of Argan's project wins in the future.

Backlog will be 30% higher than historical peak, resulting in record EBITDA. Backlog is currently $1.4B and will likely reach over $2 billion in 2020 (after adding in Chickahominy), compared to a previous high of $1.5B. The stock traded above $70 three quarters after reaching $1.5B in backlog. Using 2-3 year burn rates for projects, I forecast EBITDA to be $146M in 2021 (see revenue build below), implying a $74 stock price on a 6x EV/EBITDA multiple. Source: Image created by author with data from company filings

Competitors have exited the industry and Argan currently operates in almost a duopoly. Cost overruns have impaired the profitability of competitors such as Fluor, AECOM and McDermott. They have exited the industry and Kiewit, Bechtel and Black & Veatch are the only competitors. From speaking with industry contacts, natural gas power plants aren't exactly top of the list for Black & Veatch and Bechtel, leaving only 2 serious players, Kiewit and Argan. If there are fewer companies bidding for projects, market share and margins for Argan should expand.

Argan’s success is attributed to its superior management team and company structure, resulting in a competitive moat often overlooked by investors. According to Argan's historical 10Ks, Argan has completed projects below forecasted costs in 5 out of the last 7 years, while competitors have all had issues with cost overruns. These unparalleled operating results are due to Argan’s pure-play focus and expertise in building natural gas power plants. Management told me they only have 4 people in their head corporate office, leading to low SGA as % of revenue. The structural difference between Argan and its competitors can be seen in the executive compensation policies. Argan’s executive compensation metrics place significant emphasis on margins, which incentivizes management to walk away from high risk contracts. Jacobs is the only other construction company with margin-based compensation metrics. This is a very important point. Put yourself in management's shoes when bidding for projects, if margin is top on your list of priorities, you won't take projects if they don't meet your margin profile. This is kind of similar to margin of safety when investing.

Source: Image created by author with data from company filings

Risks

Investors believe the recent impairment in Atlantic Projects Company tarnishes Argan's record of a superior construction company. The troubled project will be completed in 2020 and margins should return to normal. These troubled projects are not Argan's core business so I argue this really isn't reflective of the quality of their work. I have assigned no value to this business.

Investors think the terminal value of natural gas power plants is 0 due to the decreasing costs of new renewable projects; however, natural gas is a complement resource to renewables. Look up the duck curve. There is a structural mismatch between when the sun shines and when we need electricity. Peaker plants are needed to address this mismatch. I don't see a reason why the majority of base load coal plants doesn't get replaced by combined cycle natural gas plants.

Natural gas prices are at record lows and a spike in gas prices will slow down future gas plant builds. This is a valid point but the United States currently has an abundant supply of gas. Drilling companies are literally flaring gas in the Permian because there is so much of it and there aren't enough pipelines to move it.

Valuation

The margin of safety is significant and the downside is very limited. The market is assigning almost 0 value to Argan’s core business after backlog is burned. If we take the sum of the current adjusted cash (for working capital) on balance sheet ($294M), cash that will be generated from the backlog ($2.1B in backlog x 9.8% historical free cash flow conversion = $206M), and its non-core assets (Roberts and SMC) valued at $71M, we get a value that is 92% of Argan’s current market cap, implying almost no more future contract wins. This seems to be a very draconian forecast. Historically, Argan has been the sole contractor for NTE energy. NTE will be developing 3 additional projects, Killingly, Anderson, and Gastonia. You would think Argan has a pretty good chance of winning these, especially after most competitors have dropped out. I don't even have visibility into what Caithness Energy has under development.

Source: Image created by author with data from company filings and company website

Revenue and EBITDA are derived from Argan’s current project backlog and other near-term natural gas power plant construction projects. The owners of Harrison Ohio, ESC Brooke County and Killingly Energy Center have yet to select a construction company so the estimated values of these projects are adjusted for the probability that Argan wins the contracts. Outside of Reidsville, management disclosed the contract value in a previous investor presentation, all the contract values are estimated using price/MW of past projects. A discount is applied for bigger projects. The revenue build illustrates the cadence of EBITDA generation and a 6x multiple is used to value Argan based on 2021 EBITDA.

Source: Image created by author with data from company filings

In conclusion, I believe Argan is an extremely undervalued company with potential for significant earnings expansion in 2020 and 2021. Sophisticated investors know that engineering and construction companies are not high quality companies, but I believe Argan management team's track record is often overlooked. The backlog and future project wins for the company are not being adequately discounted into the stock price, leading to a substantial margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.