XOUT: Skeptical About Alpha Generation Potential

Another "smart beta" ETF has gone live. In October 2019, GraniteShares launched its XOUT U.S. Large Cap fund (XOUT). The new product crossed my radar after founders Will Rhind and David Barse appeared on the Animal Spirits podcast, in early December.

The ETF's investment approach is simple on the surface and, to an extent, pretty intuitive: to eliminate the "losers" among the 500 largest U.S. stocks and hold only the top 250 stocks that fare best within a fundamentals-based set of criteria that include revenue growth, employee growth, reinvestment in company stock, earnings sentiment, among other factors.

Credit: iStock

Why the ETF might make sense

The argument that eliminating losers is easier than picking winners may resonate with many investors. After all, it may be hard to anticipate whether names like Microsoft (MSFT) or Visa (V) will continue to outperform the market going forward, but perhaps more intuitive to expect laggards like Tupperware (TUP) and GoPro (GPRO) to continue struggling in the foreseeable future. So, why not hold all the higher-quality names and dump only the underdogs?

Worth noting, about 80% of all individual stocks have produced zero returns historically, while the top 20% accounted for all the gains in the equities markets over the past 30 years. "Shed the fat", and a portfolio may very well outperform over time - at least this seems to be the idea.

Is it really that differentiated?

But stare at XOUT's methodology for a moment, and one might see how it very closely resembles a simple rules-based, stock-picking strategy. By separating the universe of large cap stocks in two halves and investing in the companies with better fundamentals, the ETF is effectively selecting a large basket of securities that its system has determined might outperform the market. How is the strategy different from what fund managers attempt to do actively? Not very, other than what I expect to be lower research, trading and administrative costs that tend to be associated with a more passive and systematic investment approach.

Currently, XOUT is very heavily tilted towards two industries whose fundamentals have been more robust than most others over the past few years: technology and financials - the pie chart below depicts the asset allocation as of 2Q19. As a result, more than 50% of the fund is invested in two highly pro-cyclical sectors, which does little to provide protection against an eventual deterioration in the macroeconomic landscape.

Source: GraniteShares website

Other concerns

In addition to the concentration and possible bias towards "hot sectors", valuation is not one of the nine key criteria that XOUT uses to weed out losers. As a result, I expect a larger number of expensive stocks to make it into the portfolio, since higher prices tend to go along with stronger fundamentals - precisely what this particular ETF seeks exposure to. Therefore, XOUT may not be a good fit for value investors looking for bargains.

Lastly, the ETF carries a hefty price tag: 60 bps of management fee. Therefore, this fund would need to beat the S&P 500 (SPY) by at least that much over the long run in order to be a viable alternative to simple index investing. XOUT may very well achieve this goal, but probably as a result of its high valuation bias - which, in turn, tends to be associated with higher risk, higher return (and often higher growth) stocks.

Final words

The idea of weeding out losers to come up with a portfolio of "better" large cap stocks may make sense on the surface. However, I am afraid that XOUT is much more similar to a standard stock-picking strategy than it is a unique investment product. In addition, the ETF's bias towards "hot sectors" and disregard for valuation may cause the portfolio to be highly concentrated in expensive, pro-cyclical names. Any future outperformance against the S&P 500 may be a mere reflection of the slightly riskier profile of the portfolio, in my opinion.

If I were to make a prediction, I bet XOUT will produce gross returns that are slightly better than those of the S&P 500 over a multi-year period, but with a bit more volatility and slightly lower lows. In other words, I am not very confident that the ETF will be able to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns over time (which happens to be my best definition of "alpha"). In addition, I will be very surprised to see the correlation between XOUT's and the market's returns dip below 0.90 or even 0.95 - for portfolio diversification purposes, it is best for this coefficient to be as close to zero as possible, if not lower.

Should I be right, it is unlikely that XOUT's 60-bp management fee will be justified in the end.

"Thinking outside the box" is what I try to do every day alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) premium community on Seeking Alpha. Since 2017, I have been working diligently to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.