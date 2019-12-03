Utilities: At Current Prices Be Patient, Look For Further Pullbacks, And Stick With Utility ETFs

Longer term, the sector offers good value if companies can successfully transform themselves to meet technological and social changes facing them.

Given potential challenges facing utilities, it is better to wait for further pullbacks in prices and then hedge bets by buying a utility ETF rather than bet on individual stocks.

The utility sector has had a good run, although over the past 10 years it has seen several bouts of volatility, but currently the sector is facing several crosswinds.

Newcomers to utility stocks may be told that utilities are safe investments, but that understates the industry’s volatility over the past 10 years.

Two of the best measures of sector performance are the two largest ETFs that cover this industry – Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) and Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU).

A cursory look at the stocks’ performance shows multiple occasions of volatility. After a sharp drop in 2008-2009, the indexes began a steady climb upwards with smaller 10-11% downturns in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017. Of course, each of these corrections then resumed the march upwards with the most recent 21% increase occurring since the beginning of this year.

Lately, though, the sector has paused with a small decline in prices over the past 30 days.

Effect of High-weighted Stocks on Indexes

XLU, and its rival VPU, are both market cap-weighted indexes with the four largest utility stocks accounting for 36% and 30%, respectively, in their indexes, so it is not surprising that price movements in any of these four stocks can have a disproportionate impact on the overall index.

NextEra Energy (NEE) is the largest weighted stock in both indexes, and reflects the recent slowdown with the stock rising less than 1% in the past 30 days.

Almost as significant is Duke Energy’s (DUK) stock price fall of almost 6% over the past 30 days as the company surprised investors with a 25 million share equity offering priced below its current $88 level.

According to Seeking Alpha, the shares sold to eight banks at $85.99/share. The Charlotte Business Journal reported that this price was $0.46 below the announced offering price of $86.45.

Duke Energy’s recent weakness has been partially offset by price gains in the indexes’ other two major weights – Dominion Energy (D) and Southern Company (SO), which have gained 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively, over the past month.

Utilities caught in crosswinds

Beyond the movement of individual stocks within the utility indexes, the entire sector is caught in competing narratives that may explain the recent loss of momentum in the utility indexes.

Positives:

Uncertainty about the direction of the U.S. economy

Investors (both individuals and institutions) that might not regularly consider buying utility stocks, are looking for a slowdown in the U.S. economy, which along with related fears about the effect of an extended trade war with China, are driving them towards the reliable dividends of slower growing utility companies.

Continued uncertainty keeps investors in the sector who would, in more certain times, have moved their investments more into faster-growing companies.

Deglobalization

One effect of the current dispute between the U.S. and China has been the damage done to companies with significant revenues dependent on global supply chains.

With the utilities in both indexes deriving the majority of their revenue from U.S.-based sources, the industry avoids the dangers of a prolonged trade war. No one says it out loud, but utilities are an ultimate source of "Buy American."

Expectations of an “all-electric” future

A longer-term view towards utilities involves the decline of fossil fuels and the expansion of electricity as the nation’s “energy source of the future”.

Hopes for rapid acceptance of battery-powered vehicles along with rejection of fossil fuels for new buildings by communities in California and Massachusetts are spurring interest in electricity generators.

Negatives:

On the other hand, there are significant headwinds facing utility stocks.

High prices lead to vulnerabilities

The downside to utility stocks lie in their rapid price increases this year. A significant portion of the increase in utility stock prices has been the expansion of P/E multiples growing faster than actual EPS.

An example is XLU's P/E chart. From a low of 16 in February, the index has risen to 23.

This rapid expansion makes the utility sector vulnerable. Utility stocks are generally considered “bond proxies,” that is they act similar to bonds and bonds can be seen as competitors for investors’ funds.

As investors know, bond prices have been climbing this past year (with yields falling) in reaction to the easing of interest rates around the world, including our own Federal Reserve.

Both bonds and utility stocks have been beneficiaries of this benign interest rate environment.

In addition, utilities are very capital intensive. Some utilities are currently saddled with lots of debt and need low interest rates to continue to both expand and pay their current dividends.

If bond yields start to rise because investors become more confident in the future economy, then utility dividend yields will also need to increase as bond investors chase higher yields. That will put pressure on utility stocks, especially those with high rates of current debt or high current yields.

Rebound in expectations for the U.S. economy

Utility stocks are currently highly valued because they are seen as relatively safe if the economy goes into a downturn.

The flip side of this is the possibility that after the current slowdown, the economy recovers its momentum and growth stocks regain their popularity. In that situation, utility stocks will lose their present luster.

There is a chance that this change in sentiment is already occurring.

A good way to measure this trade-off is to compare Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) with Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). The trust invests in nonfinancial stocks listed on NASDAQ with a large exposure to technology stocks.

Earlier in the late summer-early fall, utilities seemed to be gaining as higher growth technology stocks were losing some of their attractiveness.

XLU and QQQ crossed paths in October, and since then QQQ has outpaced the utilities.

The unanswerable question is whether this change in sentiment continues or reverses again. Much of that will depend on future developments in the China-U.S. trade war, political-economic events around the globe, and whether the U.S. economy can revive (or be revived) in time for the November presidential election.

Challenges to the traditional utility model

There is also a longer-term threat to utility stocks. Being highly regulated, utilities are dependent on state utility commissions to determine their rates. They also depend on the goodwill of the public. If sentiment moves against the companies that make up the utility sector, then their outlook becomes clouded.

Early examples of where the public might be looking to reign in the power of utility companies include:

Boulder, Colorado, which is currently offering to buy Xcel’s (XEL) assets in order to create a municipal utility.

Texas regulators’ unfavorable decision concerning CenterPoint Energy’s (CNP) Houston rate case, which caused the stock to drop 16%.

New York's threats to revoke National Grid's (NGG) license.

A longer-term threat comes from the relationship between vertically integrated utilities and their customers.

On the horizon, such disrupters as rooftop solar and microgrids may force traditional utilities to dramatically reconfigure themselves to survive.

While none of these possibilities are an immediate threat, in a more competitive environment utility companies may need to cut dividends and redeploy their capital to survive.

At this point it is impossible to predict how individual companies will respond, which is why an ETF is a better choice than investing in individual firms.

Conclusion

Utility stocks have had a good run in 2019, as evidenced by the XLU and VPU indexes, with both indexes benefiting from the performance of some of its highest-weighted components.

In the short term, current high valuations make utility stocks vulnerable to sudden changes in sentiment, and I am looking for another 3-5% pullback from current levels before wanting to dip back into the indexes.

Only the most optimistic investor should chase the indexes at these price levels.

Longer-term, whether the industry can successfully adapt to technological and social changes facing the industry without sacrificing the interests of stockholders will determine the sector's value to investors.

I continue to believe that utilities are a long-term value. The industry can transform itself to meet the needs of consumers in the 21st century, but there will be pain involved, and some companies will be more successful than others.

As exemplified by Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG), National Grid, and CenterPoint Energy, shareholders can uncover nasty surprises.

That is a reason why buying a market basket of stocks through an ETF is more valuable than trying to pick individual winners and losers.

Unable to predict which companies will be long-term winners in this space and without any long-term visibility on the overall economy, a utility ETF is the best approach to investing in this industry as opportunities appear.

