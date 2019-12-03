EyePoint Faces A Big Opportunity

This is holding the shares down, but we still think there is a very good opportunity here given the potential market size and margin profile, though only for risk-tolerant investors.

This disconnect between orders and revenue is clouding the assessment on how fast revenue could ramp and how much new capital the company is going to need.

Due to a situation with its distributor, the ramp in orders hasn't translated into an acceleration in revenue. Quite the contrary, in fact.

The company has launched two products, DEXYCU and YUTIQ. Both have very substantial market potential, and orders are ramping fast.

We wrote in August that EyePoint (EYPT) had two big market opportunities with their products, but after a subsequent rally that doubled the stock price, investors have since cooled on the stock in response to Q3 figures and we're almost back to where we started:

These small-cap growth stocks that are in the first inning of their growth trajectory can be extremely volatile as new information appears that sheds additional light on the future growth trajectory.

Even small diversions that seem insignificant in and of themselves can substantially alter the expected growth trajectory, and the Q3 figures seem to have investors marking this trajectory downwards and the likelihood of the company needing new finance upwards.

While we recognize that the shares priced in a lot, and perhaps too much of progress when they were at $2.5+, we think investors are a bit too pessimistic today, and we see room for a recovery in the share price towards $2.

By now, the main reason for the disappointment should be well-known, which is the sharp divergence of revenue growth from the underlying customer acceptance.

Data by YCharts

The above figure is surprising at first sight. After having introduced two new promising products (YUTIQ and DEXYCU, which we discussed in our previous article) into the market and sales taking off in Q2 to $7.2 million, they have fallen back sharply in Q3 to just $2.5 million.

But management argues there is a sharp divergence between revenue and underlying customer orders and acceptance. Take, for instance, DEXYCU (from the earnings deck):

There was a 207% sequential increase in customer orders in Q3 with 74% repeat orders.

And for YUTIQ, things are also moving fundamentally in the right direction, although not quite at the same pace as for DEXYCU, as there was a 17% sequential order increase in Q3, with 85% of order volume being repeat orders (from the earnings deck):

The disappointing revenue comes from the setup with EyePoint's distributor (from the Q3CC):

Our product renew is recognized under the title model where we ship product to our distributor and title transfers to them. This accounting mechanism does not necessarily reflect the underlying customer order activity, especially in the early stage of our product launch.

Indeed, the distributor took a strategic decision to significantly reduce the carried inventory in Q3, which explains most of the revenue disappointment, and the disconnect between revenue and underlying order growth is going to remain for a few quarters. Management is even contemplating getting out of the title model.

But as we have seen above, the momentum of DEXYCU, in particular, is rather impressive. Reimbursement of the $595 price is smooth due to the permanent J-Code received last November 2018.

The introduction of DEXYCU after FDA approval is a gradual process, but it's well on its way now, with average time for accounts to reorder almost halving in Q3 with respect to Q2 (from the earnings deck):

YUTIQ is a bit behind DEXYCU, as it only received its J-Code in October this year, so reimbursement is less smooth. However, the company did receive $1 million in Q3 in the form of a milestone payment from Chinese company Ocumension Therapeutics, which is basically licensing YUTIQ.

Speaking of the Chinese market, management clarified things quite a bit on the Q3CC:

In China, there are special needs zones that are allowed where you can begin to use either European or U.S. NDA approved drugs under special needs area of the country YUTIQ or DEXYCU sent alone has already been approved for that and is actually currently being used now. I'll bet it just started in commercial use for those types of patients. In parallel automation is running a clinical trial to get broader Chinese regulatory approval to launch this across the entire Chinese economy.

So, there is potentially a very large market opportunity opening up here as well.

And there was more good news in the quarter (from the earnings deck):

Market

How big can the markets for these products get? Well, here is what management argues is the TAM for DEXYCU (from the earnings deck):

And this is only DEXYCU. EyePoint did an earlier survey to assess potential acceptance. From the company IR presentation:

These are pretty favorable numbers, so the potential seems to be there. This earlier IR presentation is also very useful as an overview of the benefits of DEXYCU and YUTIQ, and some of the clinical evidence. It also provides a slide with the market potential of YUTIQ:

While the market for YUTIQ is much smaller than that for DEXYCU, YUTIQ sells for a much higher $8715, so this still is a very significant market opportunity.

New products

EyePoint also has two other products that have yet to be introduced to the market. From the earnings deck:

With respect to these (from the Q3CC):

We expect to advance this program into the clinic late next year and are very excited about its potential and the attractive Wet AMD market and possibly in other retina conditions, requiring sustained and controlled Anti-VEGF delivery. In addition to assessing organic growth opportunities, we continue to evaluate and welcome business development opportunities to augment our product pipeline and also evaluate partnerships surrounding our Durasert and Verisome technologies.

There is also an existing older product, ILUVIEN, which is actually responsible for a part of the Q3 revenue, as royalties and collaborations brought in $1.5 million. However, $1 million of that was a milestone payment from Ocumension Therapeutics.

Investors have to understand that these products are all from the same technology platform. From the company IR presentation:

Cash

Data by YCharts

Market introductions of these kind are costly. Take, for instance, the following (from the Q3CC):

During the third quarter, our team of 33 camps for DEXYCU called on over 8,000 medical professionals including over 500 physicians. We've also had over 350 ambulatory surgery centers that have completed the training and certification process for DEXYCU.

So, we're not surprised by this graph, but from an investor perspective, it's a little worrying. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $31.8 million compared to $44.2 million at the end of Q2, losing $12.4 million in the quarter. The company also has $46.7 million in long-term debt. It's not a surprise that dilution has been substantial:

Data by YCharts

But there is also some good news:

Data by YCharts

EyePoint basks in gross margins of 87%, with quarterly operating cost at $16.2 million and stabilizing, which is to say that at roughly $75-$80 million revenue a year, the company will have evolved out of a dilutive financing cycle. Needless to say, we're not there yet - not by a long shot.

What's troubling is that the divergence of revenue and order growth is clouding the assessment of when the company can be approaching the required $18-$20 million quarterly run rate.

Q2 was getting quite promising with its $7.2 million revenue, but in hindsight, much of this could have been a buildup of inventory by the distributor, while they are releasing much of that in Q3, undercutting the true run rate.

We also noted that the cash flow was lower in Q2 compared to Q3, despite the much higher revenue in Q2. What's behind that? From the 10-Q:

And compare that to the table in Q2 to isolate the Q3 changes (from the Q2 10-Q):

The main reason for the lower cash flow in Q2 despite much higher revenue seems to be a $8.6 million change in accounts receivable in Q2. Accounts receivable were negative to the tune of $10.68 million in both Q2 and Q3 in the tables above, but from the Q1 10-Q, we know it was negative by $2 million in Q1.

So, one can conclude the bulk of the negative accounts receivable ($8.68 million) was incurred in Q2, and this was the main reason for the worse operational cash flow performance in Q2, despite Q2 producing much higher revenue and a lower net loss.

Since these receivables, most of them incurred in Q2 were not paid in Q3; they are yet to come, which could help quite a bit with the cash flow in future quarters.

Analysts expect next year's revenue to come in at $41.1 million, which would make another round of financing inevitable. One also has to keep in mind that operational costs may very well rise further in order to support clinical trials for new products and international expansion.

Discussion and conclusion

With these kind of investments, the main questions are:

How big can the market be?

How fast can the company scale?

Will the company have sufficient funds, or does it need to go back to the markets?

These can be very difficult questions to answer, and for investors to do well in these early-stage investments, they need positive answers on all three of these. Witness what happened with Nano Dimension (NNDM), which couldn't scale fast enough and resorted to a very diluting financing.

We have little worries about the efficacy of the products and their possible TAM, but it's harder to gauge how fast they can scale in order to minimize the risk of dilutive finance.

We also have little worries about the TAM, and that actually helps alleviate the other two pitfalls, as a big TAM allows the company more dilutive finance.

But we do think it's very likely the company will need more financing. To avoid that, revenues have to really ramp up in a spectacular hockey stick fashion in the coming quarters.

This prospect is keeping the shares down, and these situations tend to produce a bit of a vicious cycle, as the downward pressure on the shares worsen the dilution, further depressing the share price.

Since we have little insight into how fast sales can scale, investing will inevitably be a considerable leap of faith. But there are some stylized facts that offer some help here:

The market potential is likely to run into the hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions.

Gross margin is very high (85%+).

Ramping orders is accelerating pretty dramatically with DEXYCU and is likely to accelerate also with YUTIQ now that it has received its permanent J-Code. That is, cash needs are likely to decrease.

Given this situation, we think the shares are attractive here, but only for investors with a high risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EYPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.