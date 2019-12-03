Home Depot: Another Overreaction

Investors can profit via my proposed strategy under the expectation that HD does not fall significantly lower than $210 by December 20.

The selloff reaction in the stock after earnings is an overeaction and presents a mean-reversion play for dip-buyers.

I looked over the last few years of HD’s earnings report sentiment to find that the most recent report showed QoQ optimism and roughly average sentiment overall.

Two weeks ago, Home Depot (HD) reported its Q3 earnings and guidance. The results led to the stock dropping nearly 10% as of December 2. I dove into this earnings report with financial lexical analysis to see whether management sentiment is in line with this drop.

Typically, management sentiment is strong in its predictive ability for the following quarter. I looked over the last few years of HD’s earnings report sentiment to find that this holds true for HD. For example, last year’s sentiment was 43% more pessimistic than average, and indeed the stock sold off.

This year’s Q3 sentiment is roughly average. It is 71% stronger year-over-year. However, compared to last quarter’s (Q2) sentiment, which was highly optimistic (and the stock certainly has risen since), sentiment is 19% lower in the optimistic-to-pessimistic forward-looking statements.

Let’s take a look at some of the statements flagged in my analysis of this quarter’s earnings:

We saw our strongest units as Craig called out in a year and a few adjust for as we've always called it the bathtub effector spring or if you have a weak Q1, you have a stronger Q2 depending on weather hits.”

- This helps explain management’s rather wild sentiment swings for this stock. Not only is HD seasonal but cyclical. The stock indeed has the ability to rebound and fill gaps after its earnings reactions drive the stock to overpriced or underpriced levels.

To address this specifically, I tested whether HD’s reactions to novel information (read: news events, such as earnings) are in line with the expected movements of the average stock. I found that HD does, in fact, tend to overreact quite strongly to bad news, while overreacting slightly to positive news. This points more to dip-buying on bad news than selling on good news.

Under the circumstances of Q3’s reaction in the stock, HD is set to mean-revert upward to the tune of around 5%. The stock also has two area gaps yet to fill:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

More Good News

Back to the flagged statements, some good news:

Recently, we rolled out a new online category presentation in Patio that allows our customers to easily see the entire collection, different colors and styles, as well as various fulfillment options, all on one page.”

- In the retail world “new” is good when it leads higher same-store sales. This particular novelty led to 10-year record-breaking same-store sales (comps) in Patio. Also not reflected in the earnings reaction were the results of the company’s extended outdoor season this year, which led to higher comps in categories such as paint and soil; and the company’s online double-digit growth.

Now, a statement flagged as pessimistic, which helps explain the selloff:

And when we look at the investments that we're making in this business, as we shared with you back in December of 2017, we're doing this [investments in growth initiatives] for the long-term health of the business and to position ourselves to win competitively in the long term.”

- Some investors are not satisfied with the growth seen from HD’s strategic initiatives over the last two years. The company has not been able to see the originally projected growth from these initiatives. Some might see the above statement as optimistic (emphasis on long-term financial health), but the literature on management sentiment shows that explaining away problems instead of detailed explanations for perceived disappointments (or pivoting with new solutions) tends to be bearish.

However, reading more into the earnings report, management does seem to believe in its 2017 decision to “transform” the company via investing $7B in 2018 and 2019 ($3.3B and $3.6B, respectively, of which – for Q3 – nearly $1B were expenses, which is appropriately reflected in Q3’s balance sheet):

As with any transformation, the work we're doing is complex and I'm proud of the way our team is consistently up for the challenge.”

- Admitting the existence of complex problems and associating a company’s strength to its team members tend to be bullish.

Another cyclical issue of which investors should be aware is HD’s reliance on commodity prices. Specifically, lumber:

As you just heard from Ted, during the third quarter, lumber prices remain depressed versus last year as lumber price deflation negatively impacted our comp sales growth by approximately $175 million, or over 65 basis points.”

This helps explain the drop in gross margin. HD investors should keep an eye on lumber prices, as they do impact the company’s earnings.

Overall, this quarter’s sentiment was average for the company. The selloff seems unjustified via sentiment analysis. As previously mentioned, HD investors tend to overreact to the negative more strongly than to the positive, pointing to a dip-buying opportunity.

The Selloff Seems Extreme

The company still is net positive in optimism, pointing to high hopes for 2020. On December 11, the company will host its investor conference, at which time more insight into company sentiment can be gathered. For now, the selloff seems extreme.

My suggestion to play the selloff is to expect HD to at least not fall much farther from here. You can dip-buy, but a better risk/reward profile is offered via a put ratio spread. Here are the strikes I would go with:

Buy 1x Dec20 $220 put Sell 5x Dec20 $210 puts

This results in a profit so long as HD does not fall significantly lower than $210 by December 20.

Happy trading!

Exposing Earnings is an earnings-trading newsletter (with live chat). We base our predictions on statistics, probability, and backtests. Trades are recommended with option strategies for the sake of creating high-reward, low-risk plays. We have 89% accuracy for our predictions in 2019. If you want: A definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings. The probability of the prediction paying off. The risk/reward of the play. A well-designed options strategy for the play. ...click here. Or... click here to see what Exposing Earnings members are saying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.