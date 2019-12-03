Trading The FANG+ Index With The New FNGS ETN

Scott breaks down the allocation for FNGS and contrasts this new ETN with similar leveraged products that REX Shares offers.

Scott Acheychek explains the benefits of the NYSE FANG+ Index and how investors can take advantage of the FANG+ via FNGS.

REX Shares offers several product lines that cater to traders and investors who are looking for sensible exposures to the stocks and themes they care about.

About two years ago, a friend introduced me to Scott Acheychek, president of REX Shares. REX creates unique ETPs that traders may find compelling, such as its MicroSectors line of ETPs.

I've kept an eye on REX Shares' suite of products, and I have used the company's ETNs in my own trading activity.

REX has made a pretty important addition to its suite with FNGS, the long NYSE FANG+ Index-linked ETNs. This piece highlights important ideas that I had on FNGS (and the company's product list more generally) with REX Shares president Scott Acheychek.

Hi, Scott. We've discussed this in a previous piece, but it bears repeating: do the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and Tech Select (XLK) capture "technology investing" very well?

When you think about technology companies, do you think of PepsiCo (PEP), Costco (COST), Starbucks (SBX), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA)? Historically, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and Tech Select Index (XLK) were seen as technology company benchmarks, but that is not necessarily the case anymore, as these indices hold some of the non-tech names just mentioned.

In short, the Nasdaq 100 consists of the largest 100 companies on that exchange. As the exchange has matured, so have the holdings in this index. It’s no longer just pure tech. The top 25 holdings include PepsiCo, Costco, and Starbucks. Even Hasbro (HAS), the toy company which has been beaten down recently, is in the Nasdaq 100 index (small allocation, but a firm like Hasbro shouldn’t be considered a tech play, in our view).

The Tech Select Index is no better. GICS classifications have transformed technology investing and have pushed FAANG stocks into 3 different classifications. Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG) are communications services (XLC). Amazon (AMZN) is consumer discretionary (XLY). Apple (AAPL) remains in Tech Select (XLK), which is great, but is now joined by information technology companies, so the top 5 holdings include Visa, Mastercard, and Apple.

Rapid advances and innovations have truly changed what it means to be a technology company, and we at REX believe the NYSE FANG+ Index is a great way to capture the exposure of tech companies that are driving the technological disruption.

Tell me more about NYSE FANG+. How is it different from these other approaches to indexing?

The NYSE FANG+ Index is made up of the 10 biggest and most innovative tech companies in the world, including the likes of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), Twitter (TWTR), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA). Since the Index is equally weighted, each company comprises a 10% allocation. Unlike the Nasdaq-100, which contains the 100 biggest names listed on their exchange, or the Tech Select Index, which has over 60 names, the NYSE FANG+ Index has undiluted exposures to just the biggest names in tech.

Here is the historical performance of NYSE FANG+ versus the Nasdaq-100 and Tech Select.

We did a piece on FNGU/FNGD several months ago. Recently, however, REX launched FNGS. Why does FNGS represent an important new twist for the product line?

When we started working with NYSE FANG+, we launched 3x FANG+ (FNGU) and -3x FANG+ (FNGD). We thought it would be the ultimate tech benchmark for the leveraged and inverse trading world. Our premise was that leveraged/inverse traders, more than anyone, would only want tech in their tech trades and enjoy more concentrated baskets dedicated to big tech versus the existing 3x/-3x “tech” products that contain Starbucks, PepsiCo, Costco (within TQQQ/SQQQ) or Visa and Mastercard (within TECL/TECS).

FNGU/FNGD continue to gain market share, which is great, but we keep getting feedback that investors and traders would want 1x exposure as well. I guess it shouldn’t come as a surprise that beta or long-only investors would want the biggest names in tech when they make a tech allocation. As I spelled out above, NYSE FANG+ is quite different from the Nasdaq-100 and the Tech Select, so we decided to go with long only NYSE FANG+ exposure when we launched FNGS.

What does this new offering mean for investors?

You have a one-stop allocation to the biggest innovators in the world. I think we can agree that here in Q4 2019, the equity market has been heading higher, helped by strong earnings from big tech companies such as Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, Baidu, and Alibaba. Below is Q4 2019 performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index relative to the Nasdaq-100 Index, the Technology Select Sector Index, and the S&P 500 Index. This is important to look at because it illustrates the differences in the underlying stocks.

Here is a breakdown of the NYSE FANG+ constituents within the two largest technology-related indices in the U.S.

Do you plan to launch any more unmetered versions of your suites beyond FNGS?

We constantly survey the market and look for gaps or areas that we think should have better access vehicles. Our MicroSectors lineup does include another long-only investment: the BMO Dorsey Wright MLP Index ETN (BMLP). It has a great track record outperforming the Alerian MLP benchmark (year-to-date +13.3% versus Alerian’s -0.7%), chart below, and we were thrilled to recently take over marketing and distribution of BMLP.

Here’s our current suite of products:

Thank you for taking the time to discuss this new offering with me, Scott. I wish REX success as it continues to roll out new ETPs to investors.

Thank you for giving us the chance to share about what it is we're doing. Readers can follow us here on SA on our REX Shares, LLC handle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.