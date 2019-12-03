The Best-Performing ETFs YTD - December 2019

From the launch of the first exchange-traded fund back in 1993 with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY), the investment vehicle quickly gained popularity as a low-cost and highly liquid option for investors to gain passive exposure to broad market indexes. One of the themes this past decade has been a meteoric rise of the ETF universe in terms of number of new funds and total assets under management. This article takes a look at the best-performing ETFs this year on a total return basis.

The Top 50 Best-Performing ETFs YTD 2019

It's been a strong year for equities as the S&P 500 is up over 25% in 2019. This is in the context of what was some extreme levels of volatility over the past year. In Q4 of 2018, the S&P 500 briefly approached a bear market condition down 20% from its previous all-time high to the lows in December of last year. Resilient economic growth, better-than-expected corporate earnings, and a more dovish policy stance by the Fed have supported a rebound in asset prices despite ongoing global growth uncertainty. The U.S.-China trade dispute has been a major theme this year which really pressured sentiment particularly in the Asia-Pacific region and emerging markets, resulting in lagging returns for foreign stocks in general. More recent positive developments in anticipation of a potential trade deal or at least some type of preliminary agreement is now the basis for market enthusiasm with numerous stocks trading at or near all-time highs.

For the purposes of this article we are excluding leveraged funds. Clearly, take any strong market segment this year and a corresponding "leveraged 3x-bull" ETF will simply magnify those gains. Leveraged ETFs serve an important role in the market but what is more interesting here is to observe what market sectors or industries have outperformed the broader through their underlying holdings.

(Source: data by YCharts/ table by author)

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is the best-performing fund in 2019, up 52%. Indeed, chip stocks have been hot this year with a number of industry-tracking funds among the biggest winners, including the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD), iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), and First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) up 52%, 51% and 50% each, respectively. The story has been accelerating earnings for some of the leaders in the sector, which have shrugged off macro concerns related to a slowdown in Asian economies and data suggesting weaker chip shipments earlier in the year.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB), up 52% year to date, reflects the performance of home builders which have surged this year thanks to a resilient housing sector, strong labor market, and lower interest rates. The Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB) follows this theme and is up 45% in 2019. U.S. housing starts and building permits rose to a 12-year high in October.

Solar stocks have had a big year as the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN) is up 51%. The ETF tracks a basket of stocks between companies involved in different areas of photovoltaic technology between the manufacturing of solar panels, energy storage, and renewable energy companies. The theme has been the decline in solar pricing to the point that it has become more competitive and even cheaper to traditional coal, gas, and nuclear generation facilities. Governments around the world have incentivized the adoption of clean energy. The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (PBW) and SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) also follow these themes.

A number of broader technology sector ETFs are also among the biggest winners. It's not surprising since the benchmark NASDAQ-100 and Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) are up 32% year to date. Notably, the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500, has outperformed and is up by a more impressive 44% year to date. A couple of tech-sector ETFs focusing more on sub-industries and themes like mobile payments from the ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) and 'internet of things' with the Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR) are also on the list.

It's worth noting that the list here is based on the best-performing ETFs on a total return basis. Given the strong stock market performance this year, it makes sense that most funds are in the equity asset class. There are many other funds including fixed income tracking ETFs that may have had impressive performances relative to their category or benchmark but just don't quite make the list in absolute terms.

ETF Industry Outlook

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), the world's largest ETF manager and sponsor, is forecasting total global ETF assets under management to grow from $5 trillion in 2018 to $12 trillion by 2022. The industry has been expanding to new asset classes and structures including more funds specializing in niches like sub-industries, style-factors, or investment themes which offer more options to individual investors. Fixed-income ETFs and alternative asset classes are among the fastest growing segments allowing investors greater flexibility and control in an overall asset allocation process.

(Source: BlackRock)

JPMorgan Asset Management (NYSE:JPM) in their 2018 ETF Study highlights how "cost control," followed by "liquidity purposes" are typically the main objectives for global investors when utilizing ETFs. The idea here is that beyond the actual trading costs required to build a comparable portfolio, diversified exchange-traded funds reduce the requirement for monitoring the underlying holdings. Investors can gain exposure to an asset class, sector, industry, geographic region, theme etc., without being an expert on each security. Concepts like diversification, control over portfolio exposure and ease of trading often times go hand in hand.

(Source: JPMorgan)

With over 3000 available exchange-traded funds, it's nearly impossible to be familiar with each one but examining the relative performance to their respective categories and benchmark is often a good starting point.

Forward-Looking Commentary

What we look for in a high-quality fund is a unique strategy or exposure that goes beyond what can be easily replicated by an individual investor and offers a compelling risk-adjusted return potential to a diversified portfolio. In this regard, 'thematic' ETFs can be problematic as they often times involve subjective classifications or arbitrary weightings. An example of this would be the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) which does not include Visa Inc. (V) or Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) among its holdings although an argument could be made that these stocks benefit from trends in "FinTech" growth story.

We also warn investors that many funds with a limited trading history may not reflect the underlying risk level as ETFs are often launched in response to recent trends in the market to track "hot" segments and it's unclear how that group would trade during a real market downturn.

From the list above, we expect there to be a divergence in returns for the year ahead as many areas of tech already appear richly valued. One sector that has underperformed over the past year and is not represented among the best-performing ETFs is energy. We think various ETFs exposed to trends in energy could be interesting contrarian plays for the year ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.