Expect A Year-End S&P 500 Rally

Many participants are speculating as to the reasons for the November rally to new highs in the U.S. major indices. Is it based on residual optimism over the apparently soon-to-be-resolved trade war with China? An anticipation of improved corporate earnings in the coming months? An accommodative Federal Reserve? As we’ll discuss in this report, the answer is all of these factors and more, with the end result likely being an additional rally of upwards of 10% in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) before the next significant market correction.

Should the rally to new highs in the Nasdaq Composite and SPX be ascribed to the improvements in the global trade outlook? Many investors think so and they’ve backed their opinion by rotating out of defensive sectors and into more aggressive ones. Since October, this year’s top-performing groups such as utilities and real estate stocks have underperformed, while financial and tech sector stocks have outperformed.

In what is arguably the most impressive performance of the past two months, the tech sector has led the broad market rally since the trade truce was declared in October. Shown below is the Nasdaq Composite Index, which underscores the extent to which tech has benefited from the optimistic outlook on the part of institutional and retail investors alike.

Source: BigCharts

Looking below the immediate surface of the Nasdaq, it’s no wonder that tech stocks have been on a rip-and-tear of late. Shown below is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the 52-week highs and lows for the Nasdaq stock universe. This indicator, which also reflects the incremental demand for equities, is my favorite for reflecting the near-term path of least resistance for equities. The strength of this particular momentum indicator is superior to the 4-week highs-lows rate of change for the NYSE stock universe. Thus, even from an internal standpoint it’s easy to see why the tech sector is leading the charge higher in the broad market.

Source: WSJ

Yet there are more than just technical factors behind this rally. If short-term internal momentum was the only thing the bulls could hang their hats on, this would indeed be a dubious reason for assuming that the SPX could gain an additional 10% in the coming months.

Technically-oriented participants will note that the basis for my expectation of a further 10% move higher in the S&P 500 Index is based on what is referred to by chart readers as a "measured move." The basis behind a measured move is simple: by measuring the distance between the peak and bottom of a V-shaped price reversal in a stock or index, you can often predict the next major peak by adding that distance onto the price of the previous peak.

For instance, the SPX peaked at 2930 on Sept. 20, 2018. After plunging to a major low of 2351 on December 24, the index proceeded to establish a V-shaped reversal rally during the months of January and April this year. After slightly exceeding its 2018 high on May 1 of this year, the SPX spent several months consolidating its gains before rallying again in October. From last October's major high to the late December low of 2351, the SPX fell 579 points. By adding 579 points to the previous high of 2930 we get a projected future high in the SPX of 3509. That's approximately 10% from recent S&P levels.

Source: BigCharts

Another reason for expecting bullish forces to remain in control of the market is corporate earnings momentum. Specifically, forward earnings and revenue estimates for S&P 500 companies are still in a rising trend, and this is one of the most important fundamental factors behind any established bull market.

Below is the 14-year trend for S&P 500 revenues per share. As this graph clearly shows, analyst estimates for S&P 500 revenues continue to trend higher in spite of many challenges to the corporate profitability outlook in 2019. The last time this metric showed any kind of notable weakness was in the early part of 2015, which preceded the earnings recession and mini-bear market for small-cap stocks later that year. Since the middle of 2016, however, forward revenues have been continually climbing and show no sign of peaking yet.

Source: Yardeni Research

Another reason for expecting higher stock prices in the coming weeks and months is the accommodative monetary policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve. In one of the most comprehensive reversals of policy in years, the Fed reversed its tight money stance from last year (which contributed greatly to the year-ago market plunge) and has successively lowered its benchmark interest rate this year. Conservative investors have responded with increased confidence toward equities and, while they haven’t yet turned their back on the bond market, they’re definitely warming up to stocks after spending most of the past year playing a defensive investment strategy.

One of the signs which has always historically confirmed that conditions are ripe for rising equity prices is a loose Fed policy. When interest rates are trending lower and the Fed Funds rate is close to, or below, the yield of the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond, the stock market enjoys a strong monetary backdrop from which to launch a sustained rising trend. Below is a graph which shows the current state of the Fed Funds interest rate compared to the 10-year bond yield over the past 12 months.

Source: St. Louis Fed

As you can see here, the Fed’s benchmark rate is currently below the 10-year yield after spending much of the past year above it. The current Fed Funds/Treasury yield relationship sends a strong message to institutional investors that stocks are being supported by Fed policy. Consequently, participants should expect that demand for equities will outweigh selling interest as long as the Fed remains accommodative.

A comparison of stock versus bond yields is another indication that institutional demand for stocks is likely to remain strong in the months ahead. The dividend yield for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is currently 2.21%. That’s well above the latest 10-year Treasury yield quote of 1.76%. Today’s yield premium for equities over bonds will continue to attract fund flows into the stock market and provides a clear choice of preference for yield-conscious investors.

Source: WSJ

A final consideration is retail investor sentiment. This is less critical for determining the market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend as it is for the short-term trend. Amazingly, the percentage of individual investors who are bullish has been diminishing in the last couple of weeks despite the steady march higher of stock prices to all-time highs. This is truly remarkable, for steadily rising equity prices nearly always facilitate an increase in enthusiasm.

The latest sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) shows that only 33.6% of investors were bearish as of Nov. 27. This is under the historical bullish average of 38% and well below what is normally seen at major stock market peaks. Normally, market tops occur when the AAII bulls reach around 50% or higher. Yet if the last few AAII sentiment polls are any indication, retail investors’ interest in stocks clearly hasn’t reached a fever pitch yet. What’s more, we’re still a long way from that type of euphoria, and from a contrarian’s standpoint, this is supportive of higher stock prices in the coming weeks.

Source: AAII

In conclusion, the fundamental basis of any equity bull market can be summarized as follows:

Rising forward earnings and revenues for S&P 500 companies. An accommodative Fed monetary policy, with the Fed Funds rate below the 10-year Treasury yield. Relative strength of stock yields versus bond yields.

Additionally, subdued bullish sentiment toward stocks on the part of individual investors is another reason why the bull market is likely to continue in the coming weeks. My expectation is for the S&P 500 to rally by an additional 10% by the early part of 2020 before the next significant correction in the long-term bull market begins. Based on the supporting factors reviewed here, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish bias toward equities going forward.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund. I’m using a level slightly below the $33.00 level as the initial stop-loss for this trading position on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.