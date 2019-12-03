'True Tech' And 'Best-Managed' Firms: How Do They Relate

More and more efforts are now being made to try and differentiate companies that really are "high tech" and deserve high market valuations.

Investors, therefore, look toward "true tech" companies as an investment, but being technology related does not always mean that a company should have a high valuation.

Investors are very interested in investing in the "best-managed" companies, many of which come directly from the technology sector of the economy.

My recent article, “The Best Managed Companies Of 2019,” drew quite a bit of attention.

One conclusion I reached in that article was:

“ten out of the top ten are outstanding in terms of innovation. And, eight out of the top ten are outstanding in terms of financial strength.”

In addition:

“nine out of this second ten are considered to be outstanding in terms of financial strength while in terms of innovation, only five out of the ten are considered to be outstanding.”

Not surprisingly, twelve of these twenty firms were listed as operating in the “technology” sector. Most of these “technology” firms can further be classified as “high tech.”

This classification is also important in trying to distinguish between the new wave of technology companies, those that I classify under the title of the “new” Modern Corporation. These are the real high flyers and include those tech firms that are dominating the financial markets these days.

Furthermore, not all “new” technology firms can be fully classified as belonging to those titled “new” Modern Corporations.

Then, there are the “legacy” firms, those that are of another age but are trying to bring themselves into the net world of technology. Firms like AT&T (T), for example, think that they are transitioning from the past into the future of the “new” Modern Corporation but have not yet gotten there.

It is important for investors to discern the differences in these diverse classes of corporation.

Therefore, it was of interest to me to see the Wall Street Journal article written by Andy Kessler who wanted to try and determine the way an investor could really tell a “true tech” company from one that is not.

In “The Five Traits of True Tech,” Mr. Kessler begins by writing:

“It seems everyone wants to be a technology company these days. But, not every company is worth 40 times earnings and 15 times sales in the stock market... Put more broadly... what qualifies a company as highly valued tech?”

Mr. Kessler sets out five characteristics of “true tech” companies, hoping to develop classifications that will allow investors to determine whether or not a company really falls into the true tech designation.

His classifications draw upon earlier work attempting to define the “new” Modern Corporation, although he has written up his own categories in an effort to develop a meaningful way to identify how a firm should be listed. Here are his classifications.

High Growth - Mr. Kessler basically defines this characteristic as the ability to achieve scale, but a scale that is able to service “giant markets.”

High R&D - Investment in R&D must be of a specific kind. It must be investment in intellectual capital, and intellectual capital that scales.

High Margins - This boils down to producing output at “roughly zero marginal cost.” Rising marginal costs, typical of a “classical” manufacturing firm faces falling margins as scale is increased, which is not the case for the “new” Modern Corporation.

High Productivity - Today, Mr. Kessler argues, productivity is connected with intellectual capital. Higher productivity is achieved by replacing physical capital with software... intellectual capital.

High Digital Spending - To Mr. Kessler, “The best corporate software upgrades now are done on the fly.” The true tech companies are on “the technology treadmill,” where the best investments are “never-ending, year after year.”

Giving each corporation one point for each of these categories, the high-tech rating scale produces a user of high tech with one point. Two points will define you as an implementer; three points, a creator; four points, a transformer; and five points, a platform.

Mr. Kessler gives Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) a five... “without question.” Apple (AAPL) is probably a 4 “because it wraps its intellectual property (operating system and apps) in metal and glass before it sells them to you, which reduces margins.”

“Amazon (AMZN)? Its retail business is a 2, and Alexa and its content business are a 4, but Amazon Web Services is as close to a 5 as you can get.”

“Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), maybe even Airbnb (AIRB), are roughly 3.5s.”

In my earlier article on the best-managed companies in 2019, performance seemed to be tied to innovation and financial management.

In trying to tie the earlier article together with Mr. Kessler’s model, innovation seems to be tied to reliance on intellectual capital and “the technology treadmill.” The financial management is tied to achieving and sustaining high margins that produce the substantial cash flows which allow “true tech” corporations to invest in intellectual capital on a continuous basis, while achieving massive scale at close to zero marginal cost.

But can either of these approaches help you identify the new business mode? Can they help you to determine when you are investing in a real high-tech company?

How are you going to interpret older, “legacy” companies that are trying to change their business model and become more like the “new,” real, high-tech companies?

These are questions that we will be dealing with for some time into the future. They are questions that have to do with really understanding the corporations we are thinking about investing in and with really understanding the business models that are connected with today’s technology.

Perhaps the most difficult situations are going to be ones in which the existing corporations are going to have to define themselves within the framework of the new technology. In this effort, we all still have a long way to go.

That is why it is important to keep asking questions and to keep looking for ways to differentiate how the “legacy” firms are allocating their resources to become more competitive in this modern age. Questions about scale, platforms, zero marginal costs, and the technology treadmill will continue to haunt us. That is why we must continue to dig into these issues and try and find more satisfactory answers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.