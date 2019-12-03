IHF: Most Signs Point To Lower Profits For Healthcare Providers

As opposed to increasing profits, rising medical costs have become the primary cause of personal bankruptcy in the U.S. and, thus, are actually causing many hospitals to go bankrupt with them.

Growing public consensus against for-profit insurance is likely to negatively impact healthcare insurance companies going into the 2020 election.

As boomers who work in the medical industry retire, the labor shortage is likely to become worse and put further negative pressure on already thin margins.

Most investors expect the retirement boom to result in significantly higher profits for hospitals and insurers and have given healthcare stocks very high valuations.

(Pexels)

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) has been on a tear in recent months, primarily due to a rally in hospital stocks. Medical care stocks have had a subpar few years as valuations reached bubblish territory in 2015 and growing rhetoric from Washington against for-profit healthcare.

That streak of sub-par performance has reversed since October, with IHF rising 23% over the past two months. Take a look at the total return price of IHF divided by that of the S&P 500 (SPY) and the healthcare large-cap ETF (XLV):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, IHF outperformed the broad U.S. equity market in 2015 and 2017 during periods of "growth stock" outperformance.

The bullish narrative on healthcare stocks stems from rising healthcare costs and a coming surge in aging baby-boomer retirees. Many investors believe that these factors will drive healthcare costs higher, which will result in significant profit boosts for healthcare companies.

As I'll demonstrate, that narrative has many holes and is likely to eventually fail to result in higher long-run stock prices. The bearish narrative that the 2020 election will result in greater bi-partisan support for regulating the healthcare industry seems much more likely. If anything, rising healthcare spending will not result in sustainable profit growth and the sector's high valuations will likely drop considerably.

Higher Revenue Does Not Mean Higher Profits

Due to rising healthcare costs and a surge in retirees, all healthcare companies have very high expected earnings growth. The U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services expects healthcare spending to rise 5.5% per year until 2027 to $6 trillion.

In my view, investors wrongly assume that this major increase in spending will result in higher profits on behalf of hospitals and insurance companies. Take a look at the net profit margin and EBITDA margin of the largest hospital stocks in IHF:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, profit margins are falling for all of these companies at a relatively steady pace. The primary reason for this decline is rapidly rising labor costs that show no signs of slowing.

Remember, healthcare is the most labor-intensive major industry in the United States, so it will be hit the hardest by rising labor costs. Simply put, if healthcare spending rises at a slower pace than healthcare labor costs, operating profit margins will likely fall. This has been the case since 2015 and has driven EBITDA margins lower since then:

(Federal Reserve)

The nursing shortage will only get worse. According to research by SIA, 86% of baby boomer nurses (the average nurse is 50 years old) say they expect to retire in the next five years. Even more, 44% say they are considering quitting which is nearly equal to the 41% of nurses who say they don't have enough time to take care of their patients due to chronic understaffing from hospitals.

In other words, hospitals desperately need more nurses to fill current demands as well as higher future demand and the supply of nurses is likely to fall. The result? Much higher labor costs for hospitals and lower profits to shareholders.

If anything, the rising retiree population is actually bearish for hospital stocks.

Regulatory Risk Rising for Insurers

Besides Hospitals, the other major industry group in IHF is Healthcare plan stocks which are dominated by UnitedHealth (UNH), Cigna (CI), and Anthem (ANTM). This area is more difficult to judge since outcomes are largely dependent on government policy, so we are forced to take a qualitative approach as opposed to in the previous section.

Following the Affordable Care Act, sales and profits for larger insurers skyrocketed as more Americans had to ditch high-deductible plans and obtain insurance to meet Federal requirements.

A move to a single-payer/Medicare-for-all system would undoubtedly be disastrous for these insurance companies as it would attenuate their primary source of revenue.

While efforts in congress regarding healthcare reform seem to have temporarily disappeared due to impeachment talks, bipartisan consensus supporting medicare for-all is at an all-time high. According to a recent Reuters poll, 70% of Americans support a single-payer system with 85% support from registered Democrats and 52% support from registered Republicans.

The potential abolition of private insurance is currently being regarded as an existential 'black-swan' type risk that is 'very unlikely' to occur. However, the U.S. is a democracy and if voters want a single-payer system as the data suggests, it is likely they eventually will have one in some form. Even if this is simply a 'government option' (which I see as the most likely outcome), it will almost definitely lower the bottom-line of insurance companies.

Valuations Fail to Compensate for These Risks

Overall, the companies in IHF are faced with two major risks: Rapidly rising labor costs and high regulatory risks. In my opinion, these risks are likely to at least cause earnings growth to be far below revenue growth over the coming years and should cause depressed valuations in the companies in IHF.

On the contrary, valuations in the ETF are among the highest in the United States. The ETF currently has a very high weighted average P/E ratio of 22.6X and pays an SEC yield of merely 75 bps.

Take a look at the select fundamental statistics for the companies in the fund:

(Source - Unclestock.com)

As you can see, the median company has a very high P/E ratio of 34X, pays no dividend, has a low return on equity, high debt, and poor profit margins. Current ratios also suggest many have poor cash balances and may struggle to make ends meet without financing this year. From a financial standpoint, I see nothing positive in these companies. They lack moats and could easily lose profits or risk insolvency.

In my opinion, given the precarious economic situation surrounding them and their debt levels, a fair P/E ratio for them is closer to the 10-15X range or about half of the current level. While this is against consensus, I highly doubt these companies will be able to attain the significant earnings growth currently priced in. This gives me a price target of $100 for IHF, though I admit that such a target is unlikely to be reached until a recession causes equity re-pricing.

The Bottom Line

Overall, environmental factors are far more bearish for healthcare providers than they are bullish. Yes, there will be a significant increase in healthcare demand due to the surge in retirees. However, most economic gains from this boom are likely to be conferred to workers in the industry and not shareholders via profits.

Due to shortages and the long academic pipeline to make healthcare workers, labor costs will continue to rise faster than spending. Even more, due to growing public bipartisan consensus to reform the industry, it is likely that profit margins will be in legislative sights, particularly going into the heated 2020 election.

To make matters worse, healthcare-caused bankruptcy is skyrocketing. Recent research suggests that over two-thirds of bankruptcy cases in the United States are tied to medical issues. Even more, 137 million U.S. adults (just over half) say they have recently suffered from medical financial hardship. This means that hospitals and insurance companies are increasingly subject to write-offs and have increasingly caused corporate bankruptcy among smaller rural U.S. hospitals. In all likelihood, with costs rising, this risk is likely to spill over into the larger hospitals in IHF as well.

Due to all of these headwinds as well as its high valuation, IHF looks like a clear "sell" with a price target of $100. Importantly, the ETF is rising in force with all U.S. stocks; so now may not be a good time to short the ETF unless you are looking to hedge long positions. There are many short-squeezes occurring among healthcare stocks today and it is probably best to wait for a ~5% decline in IHF before shorting when positive momentum is reduced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in IHF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.