Lancaster Colony Corporation Stands Out In A Struggling Sector

The stock trades at a premium, and it is warranted. However, investors would do well to wait for a modest pullback from current levels.

Lancaster Colony is small compared to its peers, but its 56-year dividend growth streak matches up with the largest companies in the food and beverage industry.

The food products industry has a reputation as a reliable, defensive sector that can offer investors steady wealth creation due to slow, steady growth and constant dividend payments. However, a number of large players in the space have tripped on themselves in recent years. From companies such as General Mills (GIS) and The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) crippling their balance sheets in the pursuit of growth to examples of gross mismanagement, such as what has happened to The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). While a much smaller player, Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) is a bit of a rebel in the sector. Conservatively managed with no debt, the company has successfully created value for shareholders over a span of decades. Although the stock is currently expensive, investors looking for a winner in an increasingly mediocre sector should take a look at what Lancaster Colony Corporation has to offer.

(Source: Lancaster Colony Corporation - Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Presentation)

Lancaster Colony sells a variety of frozen breads, dips, dressings, and sauces to both consumers (through retail channels), as well as to professional food service clients. Many investors have probably never heard of Lancaster Colony, yet its track record of long-term performance stands out among food and beverage giants. Only Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) has a better total return percentage over the long haul among major food conglomerates.

(Source: YCharts)

So, what has enabled Lancaster Colony to excel as a long-term wealth creation engine? When you look behind the curtain, you will see that there really is no secret sauce - just smart, conservative management that has consistently benefited investors for years.

Steady Growth

Compared to industry giants, Lancaster Colony is incredibly small. The company generates roughly $1.2 billion in sales that are primarily domestic. This is tiny compared to the tens of billions generated by peers each year. Despite its small number, Lancaster Colony has grown consistently over a long time frame. Since 1971, the company has grown at a total CAGR of 12%, but revenue growth has slowed a bit - down to a 10-year CAGR of 2.46%. That growth has picked back up over the past couple of years due to the acquisitions of Bantam Bagels and Angelic Bakehouse.

(Source: YCharts)

These acquisitions fall in line with a long-term strategy that has seen Lancaster Colony acquire numerous niche brands over the years, expanding its portfolio to what it is today.

(Source: Lancaster Colony Corporation - Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Presentation)

Responsible Growth

Acquisitions are a common lever pulled by companies to grow. Whether bolt-on additions or massive mergers, companies frequently buy growth. Where Lancaster Colony differs from most companies is in management's ability to resist the temptation of leverage.

(Source: YCharts)

Even in an era where companies can borrow at low interest rates, Lancaster Colony has been steadfast in organically funding all cash expenditures, including M&A, its dividend, and stock buybacks. While some may argue that a business can achieve a rate of return on capital that exceeds borrowing costs, a conservative approach has protected Lancaster Colony from financial risk. A company can get overly ambitious when funding with debt, and that can sometimes put the company in a tight financial position. Even though it may increase the size of the business, if too much cash must be diverted to pay down debt, it stunts shareholder value in the form of reduced buybacks, dividend growth, or product innovation that could otherwise spark organic growth.

Underrated Dividend Excellence

Typically, stocks with extraordinarily long dividend growth streaks are well-known in the investing community. Great names come to mind, such as Coca-Cola (KO) or Procter & Gamble (PG). Each company has raised its dividend continually for more than 50 years. Investors may not realize that Lancaster Colony is right in that mix with a dividend growth streak that currently stands at 56 years.

An extended dividend growth streak has been a key benefit of long-term stock ownership in Lancaster Colony. The dividend today totals $2.80 per share and yields 1.77% on the current share price. Roughly in line with 10-year US treasuries, the stock is more of a total returns play than an income generator.

(Source: YCharts)

Despite such a long streak of increases, the dividend continues to maintain pretty strong growth momentum. It has grown at a CAGR of 8.1% over the past decade, and the most recent increase of 7.7% falls in line with long-term trends. Investors also get the benefit of an occasional special dividend (although we are typically against special dividends because we would rather see the cash go towards something that can produce extended value for shareholders).

Capital expenditures jumped up over the past year, so despite a current payout ratio of 77%, there is plenty of financial coverage on the dividend. We like the odds of mid- to high-single digit growth moving forward, as the company maintains a debt-free balance sheet and has a long-term track record of producing steady revenue growth.

The Stock Commands A Premium... Is It Worth It?

Despite the stock market trading near all-time highs, shares of Lancaster Colony have not really participated in the success of the market as of late. Shares currently hover in the middle of their 52-week range ($133-194) at just over $158 apiece.

(Source: YCharts)

Based on analyst projections of $5.54 EPS for 2019, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 28.51X. While this is a 14% premium to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 24.94X, the median multiple obviously indicates the type of premium Lancaster Colony has traded at as a food products company.

When we look at valuation from a cash flow perspective, the current yield of 2.13% is at decade lows. While the company's recent spike in CAPEX will suppress this some, we can see a steady downward trend over the years. In other words, value from an FCF standpoint has steadily diminished over time.

(Source: YCharts)

While Lancaster Colony has been awarded a premium valuation by the marketplace, we cannot get all the way to 25X earnings (or more) for a company that is a defensive investment in its nature (due to the sector it operates in). If shares were to reach 22X earnings (or $122), it would represent a starting point that would better allow for organic growth to develop over a long holding period.

Wrapping Up

Lancaster Colony continues to fly under the radar as a food products company in a sector that includes a handful of industry titans. Despite its smaller size, the company has excelled for decades - its 56-year dividend growth streak is a testament to that. Steady growth and conservative financial management (zero debt is almost unheard of in this sector) have benefited, and are likely to continue to benefit, shareholders moving forward. While the stock is currently a bit too expensive, investors should keep Lancaster Colony on their watch list for the next buying opportunity.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.