Nordstrom Stabilizes Its Sales Performance

2020 cash flow will benefit from capital expenditures dropping from around $900 million in 2019 to $530 million (based on 3.5% of sales) in 2020.

The sales growth in Q4 2019 is helped by store openings though, including its NYC flagship store that opened in late October.

Nordstrom's (JWN) Q3 2019 report was solid, with sales trends improving from the first half of the year and expense discipline helping it to boost its guidance slightly. The company should also be able to generate a significant amount of positive cash flow in 2020 as its capital expenditures come down. This will allow it to continue repurchasing shares and reducing debt. At $38 per share though, Nordstrom seems fairly priced for stable sales and strong expense discipline.

Changes To Guidance

Nordstrom maintained its guidance for -2% net sales in 2019, while slightly boosting its earnings guidance from a range of $3.25-3.50 per diluted share to a range of $3.30-3.50 per diluted share. The slight improvement to earnings guidance can be attributed to Nordstrom's cost controls. The company noted that it has now achieved $170 million in expense savings year to date and expects to easily exceed its initial plans for $150-200 million in full-year expense savings. An extra $20 million in expense savings translates into around a $0.10 boost to earnings per diluted share.

(Source: Nordstrom)

Improving Sales Performance

Nordstrom's net sales performance improved to -2.2% in Q3 2019, better than Q2 2019's -5.1% and Q1 2019's -3.5%. The company's Off-Price business turned positive in terms of net sales (+1.2%) in Q3 2019, while its Full-Price business remains negative.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Full-Price -5.1% -6.5% -4.1% Off-Price -0.6% -1.9% 1.2% Total Company -3.5% -5.1% -2.2%

Some of the difference in performance between the two segments may be due to changes in store counts though, as Nordstrom has around 3% fewer Full-Price stores now (November 2019 versus November 2018), while it has increased its Off-Price stores by around 2% over the same period. The stores that close tend to be smaller-volume stores though, so the effect on Full-Price sales would be less than 3%.

Nordstrom's decision to reaffirm its full-year guidance for -2% net sales does mean that it will need to pull off a strong Q4 2019. The company did -3.6% net sales over the first three quarters of 2019, meaning that it needs to deliver around +1.5% net sales in Q4 2019 in order to get to -2% for the full year.

The addition of two full-price stores (including its New York City Women's flagship store) should significantly boost its sales though. Nordstrom noted that the NYC store is expected to boost Q4 2019 sales by around 1.5% by itself. The company is also rolling out its market strategy to more key cities after strong performance in Los Angeles, which outpaced other markets by 1% in terms of Q3 2019 sales growth.

(Source: Nordstrom)

Nordstrom's cash flow should improve significantly in 2020 due to lower capital expenditures. The company budgeted $900 million in capital expenditures in 2019 (around 6% of sales), including around $270 million for its New York City flagship store. Nordstrom expects capital expenditures to average around 3-4% of sales in 2020, which would be around $530 million at midpoint.

With the company expecting around $1.5 billion EBITDA in 2019, a similar performance in 2020 would leave around $440 million left over (after dividends, income tax, interest costs and capital expenditures) to pay for debt reduction and share repurchases. Nordstrom also potentially has room to increase its dividend, although it will probably be cautious about that given the challenges in driving sales growth in the department store sector.

Nordstrom remains in good financial shape, as shown by its ability to issue $500 million in 4.375% unsecured notes due 2030. The company managed to issue those notes at a slightly lower interest rate than the 4.75% unsecured notes due 2020 that it is replacing.

Conclusion

Nordstrom has managed to stabilize its sales results, with its Q3 2019 net sales coming in around 2% better than the first half of the year. The company expects net sales to turn positive in Q4 2019, although with the benefit of new store openings.

Stable sales plus strong expense discipline should result in Nordstrom generating a large amount of positive cash flow in 2020 as its capital expenditure requirements decrease. It is in a good position to do debt reduction and further share repurchases.

That being said, it is still uncertain whether the company can actually drive sales growth without the benefit of new store openings now. Q4 2019 comps would be close to flat if Nordstrom does +1.5% net sales, and that comes against a Q4 2018 with +0.1% comps as well.

With Nordstrom at $38 per share now, I am less bullish on it than when it was at $29 per share, and am also expecting -2% full-year net sales combined with strong expense discipline.

