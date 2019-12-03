ZIV: Short The VIX Pop

The outright level of the VIX has entered a territory in which the downside is more likely than further upside.

Despite today’s surge in the VIX, the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium-Term ETN (ZIV) was only off a slight 2.5%, bringing the year-to-date return for the ETN to around 26%. It is my belief that based on the highly mean-reverting nature of the VIX markets as well as the underlying methodology of ZIV, it’s a great time to buy the ETN.

Understanding The Note

Let’s start our discussion with a deep-dive into exactly what ZIV tracks. The underlying methodology which ZIV directly inverses is the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives a methodology which holds exposure across the fourth through seventh VIX futures contracts. One of the key takeaways when it comes to rolling exposure across VIX futures is roll yield. To understand roll yield, here is the current forward curve of VIX futures.

At present, the index is holding exposure as follows:

(I’ve pointed this out before, but VelocityShares has an error in its website which shows “2020” futures as “2010” – I’m sure this will be corrected soon, but for now, note that the exposure above is incorrect by a decade.)

As you can see in the chart above, the index which ZIV follows is currently rolling exposure in the March through June contracts of VIX futures. At present, these futures contracts are trading around 20% above the front-month VIX futures contract.

There is a general tendency in the financial market for the back month futures contracts to move towards the front-month contract as time progresses. This means that if nothing changes in the market over the next few months (a generally safe assumption given that the VIX hangs around 12-15 most of the time), we will see these contracts fall by around 20% to approach the spot rate of the VIX. Until then, we will see a progressive contracting of these prices (provided there is no substantial VIX shock). This process results in what is called “roll yield” – and roll yield is the primary factor around which ZIV profits.

To understand why this is such a big deal, we can look at websites like the excellent VIX Central which directly tracks this percent differential.

As you can see in the chart above, this differential has remained solidly at around 20% for the last decade. In other words, roll yield on a long position in the mid-term VIX futures index would be negative because contracts held at higher prices will be generally falling as they approach the spot price. However, ZIV shorts this relationship which means that it profits from the near-constant roll loss of the underlying index.

To put some numbers around this relationship, here is the long-term return of the index which ZIV directly inverses.

Over the last decade, the index which ZIV shorts has fallen by 24% per year on an annualized basis. This is the result of roll yield in a market which is almost always in contango: near-constant losses. Since ZIV shorts this, the shares have performed nicely through time. For example, over the last 3 years, ZIV has returned 86% to shareholders despite the fact that the underlying VIX hasn’t really changed much. It pays to be short the roll in a strongly-contango market.

Volatility Markets

Despite the fact that ZIV profits from a near-constant negative roll, I believe that today’s market action has set up an excellent opportunity to outright short the VIX. The key concept which I rely on here is mean reversion: that is, when the VIX pops, it tends to then drop.

As you can see in the chart above, volatility is generally mean-reverting. When volatility increases over a time period, it tends to decrease in the future (and vice versa). This means that right off the bat, given that volatility has risen by around 30% (VIX moved to around 15 from mid-11s) over the last few trading sessions, it pays to start looking for shorting opportunities of the index.

When we put on a trade in the VIX, it makes a lot of sense to frame it up using some sort of quantitative analysis. The reason for this is that by examining the underlying numbers, we can develop a statistical bias as per which way the market is likely to travel given its recent price movements.

The first statistic I’m using to inform my bias on the VIX market is the outright level of the VIX. As seen in the following chart (which uses 27 years of data), we are entering the territory in which the VIX is likely to fall.

The chart above answers the question of “what is the probability that the VIX is going to rise over the next month given its current level.” We are currently in the territory which would suggest that lower levels in the VIX are in store over the next month. Specifically, given that we are in the 14-16 bucket (and possibly headed higher over the next few trading sessions until the S&P 500 finds a bottom), the odds are starting to suggest that the VIX is going to fall from here.

Another key relationship which is indicating that the VIX is likely to drop is a study of what happens to the VIX following fresh 2-week highs or lows in the index.

This chart shows the historic probability (over the last 27 years) of the VIX rising or falling given a hit of a fresh 2-week high or low in the index. Given that we have just hit a fresh 2-week high today, market data would suggest that there’s around a 70% chance that the VIX is going to drop over the next month. These are not odds you want to fade.

At present, the market statistics are suggesting that it’s time to fade the VIX rally. Based on its outright level as well as the fact that we’ve hit a fresh high in the index, the odds favor more downside than upside in the VIX. When you factor in the near-constant losses from roll, buying ZIV (which shorts the VIX) makes for an excellent trade.

Conclusion

ZIV gives inverse exposure to an index which drops by around 24% per year making it a strong long-term buy. The outright level of the VIX has entered a territory in which the downside is more likely than further upside. Given that the VIX just hit a fresh 2-week high, the odds favor shorting volatility for the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.