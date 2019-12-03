A Look At The Behavior Of An Unchecked Leveraged Position

If your timing is bad, your UPRO position falls while your net leverage decreases (negative feedback = limited losses).

If your timing is good, your UPRO position grows while your net leverage increases (positive feedback = huge gains).

An idea for tremendous growth potential without risking life savings: make a modest allocation to UPRO or similar, and don't rebalance.

Not too many funds can generate 25x growth in a decade. Not too many can drop 95%+ in a year, either.

3x S&P: $40k to $1.1 million in ~10 years

I recently wrote about the outstanding performance of the ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (UPRO), a 3x daily S&P 500 ETF. Since inception in June 2009, UPRO has achieved roughly 2700% growth, meaning a $40,000 investment on day 1 would be worth about $1.1 million today.

Considering this growth potential, I view leveraged ETFs as similar to a really good lottery ticket. They offer real potential for life-changing profits, and even if you don't hit the jackpot, there's a strong probability of outperforming the market.

It basically boils down to betting on a bull market. If you time it right, you get to make big money. If you time it wrong, you can easily lose 95% or more.

An alternative to risking everything

The possibility of turning modest savings into millions probably isn't worth the risk of losing most/all of your savings. So, one naturally thinks about alternative strategies.

One idea is to allocate a modest amount to a 3x ETF like UPRO. Let's say you have $100k in your savings, and you allocate $25k to this high-stakes bet on a bull market. For simplicity, let's say your default investment is the S&P itself, e.g. via SPY.

After buying UPRO, your portfolio consists of 75% SPY, 25% UPRO. Your net leverage (aka beta) is 0.75 (1) + 0.25 (3) = 1.5. For the moment, this strategy is equivalent to a 100% allocation to a 1.5x daily S&P 500 ETF, and with that portfolio beta you won't really be able to achieve the tremendous growth that UPRO is capable of.

But if you ignore your portfolio and let its net beta drift, things get interesting.

Good timing: SPY doubles up twice in 10 years

Suppose you're lucky/good, and in the first 5 years SPY doubles up while UPRO gains 392% (don't ask). Your SPY assets grow from $75k to $150k and your UPRO assets from $25k to $123k. Your balance reaches $273k, which is quite a bit better than if you held 100% SPY ($200k). Your net leverage drifts to 1.90.

The bull market continues, and over the next 5 years, the same thing happens. Your portfolio grows to $300k SPY, $605k UPRO, for a total balance of $905k and net leverage of 2.34. 100% SPY would have reached $400k by this point.

Suppose in years 11-15 SPY nets 50% growth while UPRO nets 70%. Your portfolio grows to $1.5M ($450k SPY, $1.0M UPRO), whereas 100% SPY would have only reached $600k.

The 15-year outcome isn't as good as a total let-it-ride bet on UPRO ($100k to $4.1M), but it's good, and you didn't risk losing everything.

Bad timing: SPY falls 40% in first year

Suppose you're unlucky/bad, and in the very first year SPY loses 40% while UPRO drops 90%. Your SPY assets fall from $75k to $45k, UPRO from $25k to $2.5k, and portfolio from $100k to $47.5k.

You've done worse than 100% SPY ($100k to $60k), but not nearly as bad as a let-it-ride bet on UPRO ($100k to $10k). After one year, your net leverage has fallen to 1.11, and with only $2.5k left in UPRO, you've lost the growth potential you paid a $25k premium for.

Historical examples

Good timing: UPRO since inception

UPRO's actual lifetime makes for a great example of how the "small bet on a bull market" plays out when it works.

Here's growth of $10k vs. net beta for 3 strategies: 100% SPY on the left; 75% SPY/25% UPRO, never rebalanced in the middle; and 100% UPRO on the right.

The behavior of 75% SPY/25% UPRO on day 1 is intriguing. It's basically a "positive feedback" loop, whereby a bull market leads to increasing leverage, which further amplifies subsequent growth as the bull market continues. It doesn't quite keep pace with 100% UPRO, but that's the price you pay for tolerable risk.

Bad timing: 3x SPY from 2006-2015

The beginning of 2006 would have been a bad time to initiate a 10-year position in a 3x SPY ETF. Let's see what would have happened to our 25% unchecked strategy.

When SPY collapsed, the strategy sort of naturally protected itself. As its net leverage drifted towards 1, its decline increasingly resembled SPY's rather than UPRO's. Where positive feedback helped our strategy during the 2009-2019 bull market, negative feedback would have protected it during the financial crisis.

Max drawdowns were 55.2% for SPY, 95.4% for 100% 3x SPY, and 68.1% for 75% SPY/25% UPRO on day 1. Importantly, the minimum portfolio balances were $5,710 for SPY, $837 for 3x SPY, and $4,492 for 75%/25%.

A lot like Vegas

There are a lot of similarities to table games in Vegas here. The strategy is similar to a gambler taking one-fourth of his or her cash and betting red or black in Roulette, and repeatedly betting until a loss or a certain number of consecutive successes, whichever comes first. Only it's much better, because (1) you only need one bull market, which isn't incredibly rare; and (2) if you miss, you don't lose the entire bet. You might even make money.

Another similarity is that in order to reach a big number, you have to have guts. The Roulette player may plan to target 10 straight wins, but walk away happily after 4 or 5. Similarly, the 25% UPRO investor may plan to let the UPRO allocation ride, but then get out after a few good years, e.g. when the net leverage has only climbed to the 1.75-2 range. In both cases, walking away isn't necessarily a bad idea. But it changes the calculus, and at that point, you're running a strategy that you don't really know the properties of.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author used Yahoo Finance to obtain historical stock prices and used R (including the "quantmod", "stocks", "ggplot2", "plotly", and "gganimate" packages) to analyze the data and generate figures.