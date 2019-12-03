The Strong Message From Rare Stock Fund Flows

Stock Performance Following Similar Moves

Retail investors have erred on the side of caution in 2019. From a recent MarketWatch article:

Analysts said the extremely cautious stance of retail investors this year had been puzzling and acted as a drag for equity markets… Years of high bond inflows, such as 2012 and 2017 — and now 2019 — have typically been followed by weak bond fund inflows the following year.

Not only have bond inflows (TLT) been strong, but outflows from equity (VTI) mutual funds and ETFs have come at a six-month pace similar to December 2002, March 2009, December 2011, and July 2016. The BNP Paribas chart below was posted on Mark Ungewitter's Twitter feed.

Given unusually high rates of equity outflows align conceptually with unusually high rates of pessimism, it would not be surprising if stocks (SPY) performed well walking forward from the four periods highlighted in the BNP Paribas graph above. The table below shows S&P 500 (VOO) performance was quite attractive in all four cases.

The yellow portions of the table above help keep us grounded relative to how markets operate in the real world.

Today vs. Significant Market Tops

It might be helpful to compare the present day equity fund flows to fund flows seen prior to the major stock market (IVV) peaks in 2000 and 2007. As shown in the chart below, 2019 looks significantly different from March 2000 and October 2007.

Realistic Expectations

After showing that weak ISM Manufacturing Survey data was not necessarily a showstopper on October 1, the S&P 500 (SCHX) found its footing and made an intraday low of 2,855 on October 3; from that low, the S&P 500 rallied 299 points, hitting the recent intraday high of 3,154 on November 27. Some giveback or retracement after a 299 point move would not fall into the shocking category. Our focus is on longer time frames.

Volatility Is Normal, Rather Than Abnormal

In the historical cases shown above, was it a cake walk after fund flows reversed? No, walking forward from the end of December 2011, stocks rallied for over three years, but that move had plenty of normal-and-to-be-expected volatility between point A and point B. It is easy to look at the chart below and say, “Yes, we all know markets have red days and corrections during an uptrend”. It is a little bit harder to respect normal volatility when the market is open and your screen is covered in red.

Weight Of The Evidence

The fund flows analysis above aligns with the recent signal on the MSCI World Index and the six most powerful charts on Wall Street.

Day By Day

All of the above speak to probabilities, which is significantly different from certainty. We will continue to take it day by day with an open mind about a wide range of outcomes, from wildly bullish to wildly bearish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.