The Current State Of The CEF Market - Q4 2019

Preferred funds, investment grade, and even REITs look a little expensive here. We have little, if any, of the first two categories.

We do not think they are excessive here, though the risk is likely more to the downside than upside.

The closed-end fund ("CEF") marketplace is a niche area of the public securities market that has been garnering more attention in recent years. A decade ago, investors could invest in bank CDs and generate income of 5% or more. Those days are long gone and unlikely to be coming back anytime soon.

In the last several months, we've seen interest rates fall further, threatening the all-time lows we reached in 2012 and again in 2016. In both of those time periods, future fixed income returns (next 1-3 years) were very low. The Barclays Aggregate Bond Index and most "total bond funds" are up significantly this year. Returns have been above 8% so far this year and over 11% in the trailing one year.

(Source: JPMorgan)

If you think those returns will continue, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you. The last column - 3-year cumulative returns - illustrates the future we are likely to see. The 3-year TOTAL return for the bond index is 9.98%, less than the one-year return. We can show that below with the 3-year change in the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Data by YCharts

With interest rates appearing to have bottomed once again, future returns in traditional bond funds like PIMCO Income Fund (PONAX), Fidelity Total Bond Fund (FEPIX) and other 'bond fund solutions' are going to be extremely low.

This is why we think the closed-end fund market may be seeing increased demand as investors seek solutions to their dilemma of creating income and complimenting their stock portfolios.

Closed-End Fund Market Statistics

During the third quarter, the average CEF discount closed by 81 bps. In October, we saw another 11 bps of tightening with the average fund now around 4.1% below NAV. That is below the 20-year average discount of -4.65% across all funds. Yields across all CEFS are down to 6.8% which is still very compelling in a 1.5%-1.75% yielding treasury bond world.

As we've been detailing each week, some sectors are trading very rich compared to history. Market demand has pushed the once toxic sector of preferreds from a deep discount last November/December to a premium in the last couple of months. Multi-sector bond funds are at the largest average premium of +4.36% driven by the power of the PIMCO suite of funds. Those include the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) at a +20% premium, the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) at a 31%+ premium, and the PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) at a 32% premium.

Most equity funds remain at a discount. We continue to believe that the equity CEF provides no real "wrapper" advantage, meaning that the structure of the CEF is not a competitive advantage compared to an open-end mutual fund or an ETF. This is different than a bond CEF which we think provides the investor a substantial benefit compared to mutual funds and ETFs due to the "cash flow problem."

That cash flow problem is when new money flows into a bond mutual fund growing the size of it. That new cash has to be invested TODAY, at current interest rates. Presumably, those rates are lower compared to when most individuals bought the mutual fund, diluting your holdings with new ones that yield far less. That means that the distribution of the fund will decrease.

Closed-end funds do not have that problem as the wrapper is closed to new money (except in some rare special situations). That provides the investor a significant competitive advantage, especially when you combine that with other advantages. Those include the ability to hold illiquid assets (since the portfolio manager never has a forced redemption like an open-end) which yield more. Or the access to institutional borrowing producing a lightly leveraged portfolio.

Investors are starting to realize the benefits of these structures (though they are definitely NOT without their own faults). In 2019, we have had 7 new IPOs raising over $3.8B in new assets, the largest raise since 2014. This is still a far cry from the IPOs we saw in 2007 when 40 new funds were created raising over $27B in new assets but we're heading in the right direction.

The following slide from a recent RiverNorth conference call shows which sectors have performed best in the CEF space.

Current Valuations

Investors have opined just how 'expensive' the CEF market has become recently. We would say that they are expensive to "buy" but not expensive enough to sell. We like to pile in during periods of excessive 'cheapness' and then hold for long periods of time. Obviously, each investor's goals and strategy is different but we attempt to be as close to buy-and-hold investors as possible.

On the equity CEF side, valuations are slightly above average. Slightly. If you look at the number of occurrences of the current -6.15%, it is roughly in the middle of the spectrum. The green arrow is where we are today.

(Source: CEFAdvisors)

The bond CEF side has a current discount of approximately -3.8%, compared to a 20-year average of -3.3%. That is again close to the long-term average and not that extremely overvalued than you may have expected.

(Source: CEFAdvisors)

Municipal bond CEFs remain a source of value despite much tighter discount levels since the start of the year. They are still relatively "cheap" and we think a great place to allocate capital as the technical backdrop remains very favorable to investors. With reduced supply and increased demand, NAVs have been trending higher. Obviously, they do contain some interest rate risk if interest rates were to move back above 2% or even 2.50%.

Emerging market equity funds are one of the cheapest fund groups out there (but also tend to trade at some of the widest discounts as well). The funds are trading at an average discount of -11%, slightly better than the -13% they traded about a year ago.

The only fixed income fund group that trades at a wider discount today compared to a year ago is the Global Income sector. Hybrid funds, those that contain both stocks and bonds, are also trading wider.

We think investors are just using their recency bias in terms of valuations. Like we said, they are not cheap by any means, but they are also not expensive. We like to buy "ultra cheap" using our Opportunistic Rating and then hold for long periods of time.

Starting in late 2013/early 2014, we started seeing what was very tight valuations in the CEF space widen out. This was partially in relation to the Taper Tantrum which occurred about 9 months prior and partially due to the widening high yield spreads, primarily energy, that started to materialize. For the next two years, discounts widened out materially so that by the end of 2015, discounts were some of the widest of the last 30 years (and one of the reasons we started this service).

Even in 2016 when rates plummeted, discounts remained close to average or slightly wider than as high yield was still in recovery mode. Discounts slowly tightened back up towards average over the next couple of years as volatility subsided, spreads tightened, and equity markets zoomed to new highs.

But it is that relative change - from the wide discounts of 2015-2016 - that current investors may be assessing CEF valuations today. But they are no where near where they were in 2012 and early 2013. The following chart from RiverNorth details that. Today, we have about 21.7% of all funds trading at a premium to NAV. However, back 7 years ago in 2012, more than half (53.3%) of all funds were trading at a premium. Just 11.5% of all funds traded below a -10% discount compared to over one-quarter of funds today.

Concluding Thoughts/Actions

We continue to hold our Core Portfolio and prefer not to trim much here, instead keeping the income spigot going.... for now. Of course, we are not buying either. On a scale of one to ten, with one being time to back up the truck and buy and ten being sell everything, we are probably around a 5.5. So we sit and wait and collect our current yield of nearly 8% and yield on cost of nearly 9.7%. That differential in yield is created by being ready to buy, buy, buy when the market hiccups.

Tax loss harvesting season is heating up and so we may see some good opportunities to deploy some cash into funds in the next several weeks. Another driver could be interest rates heading back up, though we think they would need to at least break through 2.0% and likely head towards 2.25% before we start seeing CEF investors 'scared' about them again.

The most attractive asset class from a valuation viewpoint remains emerging market income, trading near a 10% yield. That is a full 3.5% extra yield than what these funds paid back in 2012. We would say preferreds look fully valued since a majority of the underlying issues are trading above par, and in some cases, well above par. Investment grade corporates also look expensive as do, in some cases, REITs, though we continue to hold those.

We would continue to avoid the MLP sector, though I do know many that have called the bottom in them. Covered call equities look interesting if you can get them on an off day. High yield spreads are tight, and though we hold those funds in the portfolio, we bought them at steep discounts opportunistically.

Our action plan would be to be patient and continue to collect the income without the need to make much in the way of moves. For those new to the service, it may be frustrating waiting but deals will eventually come. If you buy now, you may be okay, especially if it takes several months before a better opportunity materializes since, in the interim, you'll have collected a few distributions.

Dollar cost averaging is another methodology to move into the Core Portfolios. You could buy, maybe 5% of a position size per month (especially now that commissions are free at most of the large brokerage houses) and leg into a position that way. This is not my preferred method of getting into most positions, especially CEFs, but it is one that I know many use and do so successfully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDI, PCI, PONAX, FEPIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.