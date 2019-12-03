AT&T: The Plan Could Completely Flop

A $5 billion revenue boost in the next few years is projected, but could be better or worse than expected.

Our revenue and cash flow outlook which backs up our belief in the dividend safety could be impacted if HBO Max flops.

We remain bullish on AT&T, however, we have been criticized for not adding enough balance.

We have covered AT&T (T) many times over the years. The telecommunications and media giant has long been a recommendation from our firm and was a top value pick for 2019. We recently had another prediction that the dividend will be raised by a penny per quarter to $0.52 (or $2.08 annualized) for 2020. With the recent push high in the stock driven in part by improving fundamentals and in part by bullishness surrounding the involvement of Elliot Management, we now turn to the future performance of AT&T. With that, we recently discussed how we saw improving/innovative mobility plans, slowing declines in DirecTV and video subs, as well as a push from HBO max driving future revenues and cash flows. However, we received a few comments and questions regarding risks and downsides. So what if HBO Max flops?

Why we see revenue and cash flow increasing

We want to say that we are still bullish, that has not changed. But for the purposes of balance, we want to elaborate a bit. The first thing that we want to state is that management knows its business best, and we have to take that under advisement. With AT&T, management's own projections of performance are generally close to actual performance and we see no reason why this would change, but HBO Max is a wildcard. But before considering this, we want to point out that in the most recent quarterly call, CEO Randall Stephenson stated:

...we remain on target to meet every single objective for the year. We said leverage would be around 2.5 times by year-end, and we're on track to hit that target. We told you that full year EPS would grow in the low single digits, and we're checking that box. We said we'd generate $26 billion of free cash flow, and now we're tracking to $28 billion. We...remain very active on the portfolio front, evaluating and executing opportunities to monetize $6 billion to $8 billion in non-core assets, and we have. Our current forecast is to realize $14 billion by year-end.

This is a confident outlook for the remainder of the year. With 2020 approaching, we obviously are expecting another dividend increase, as we stated previously. John Stephens, CFO had added that the cash flow looked great:

...cash flows are on a record pace for the year..free cash flow was $6.2 billion in the quarter and nearly $21 billion year-to-date. This puts us firmly on track to reach our full year target of free cash flow in the $28 billion range, both from an ongoing operations and including about $2 billion from a full year of applying our working capital approach to WarnerMedia's assets.

To get to these figures, we need to see a boost to revenue. One way to bring in direct cash flow is with further asset sales. AT&T has monetized more than $30 billion in non-strategic assets over the last few years. You should expect continued sales.

How do we see revenue, and subsequently cash flows, improving? Well in Q3 2019, wireless service revenues grew by about 1% and have also grown approximately 2% year to date. On that same call referenced above, management stated, "We expect that trend to continue into the fourth quarter."

Great, and this is how we see it happening. First, its Mobility update promises the "wireless plan of the future," with new unlimited offerings that are launching to attract new business. A few weeks ago and in time for the holidays, AT&T launched the Unlimited Starter and Unlimited Extra plans. The Starter plan is $35/line for four lines with "unlimited" data, talk and text. The Unlimited Extra plan at $40/line for four lines adds 15 GB of mobile hotspot data per line. There is also the Unlimited Elite plan which will come at $50/line for four lines.

Second, we think pace of video losses is coming to a halt. This is not to say it will grow. Let us be clear. While there may be losses, we believe the pace will slow. In Q3, AT&T had about 225,000 net losses due to programming blackouts while gross adds were down about 400,000 due to new, higher intro pricing and credit thresholds, as well as more targeted promotions. We see this segment as improving over time as the offerings are moderated.

Third, WarnerMedia is just killing it. The latest movies have been phenomenal. We believe these trends will help revenue growth, and lead to operational and free cash flow gains.

Fourth, while the pace of video losses is likely to slow, we believe that gaining scale in linear pay TV is the reason AT&T bought DirecTV. But why would subscriber losses be an issue? Well, we are talking about new streaming abilities. Obviously, this is ongoing and will continue into the future. The U-verse pay TV business has shifted to profits, and both have helped contribute about $4 billion per year or a total of $22 billion in cash by the end of this year according to the recent filings.

Then there is HBO Max

Some of our bullishness has stemmed from HBO Max. But what if it flops as we move into the years ahead? While we expect revenue generation and improved cash flows, even if it is single-digit percent increases, when the new HBO Max Plan was announced, we liked what we heard. Based on early projections revenue growth will start minimally in 2020 and ramp up thereafter:

Source: AT&T WarnerMedia Day 2019

Some bears of course noted the $5 billion revenue boost in the next few years and that it would be expensive to generate. We note that the expense associated with this revenue growth will level off as subscribers grow, and domestic net investment shifts highly positive a few years from now:

Source: AT&T WarnerMedia Day 2019

The point is that this, as well as WarnerMedia and new work with mobility plans, are going to help boost cash flows, as projected, and we believe this is the path forward.

But it could easily fail

This is because the price point to many consumers could be unattractive. There is significant competition in this space. It comes from a range of well-known companies, but most notably Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) prime, and now the success of Disney (DIS) plus. There are of course many other streaming options. Let us be honest. The streaming explosion is a direct threat to cable companies and of course, AT&T's own DirecTV. What is clear, former customers who 'unplugged' from cable or contract TV can now prioritize what they want.

It is our opinion that frankly, while we are bullish, HBO Now and of course the inclusive HBO Max are certainly not top picks of consumers, or investors. Even with great content, we simply do not think it is reality that most households will opt for this plan before taking on Netflix or Amazon Prime or Disney Plus, or a host of other streaming channels/services. The market will speak to this, but given the price point, we admit, the projections could come up short.

But where would that leave us? Certainly, we expect some revenue increases. Maybe it comes up $3 billion shy in 5 years. That would be a massive blunder. But under this assumption, if the costs to acquire these revenues were not able to be kept in check, this could be a losing venture. It is unlikely. And while we do not see this happening, it would weigh on EPS and future cash flows.

Take home

With all of this being said, in an effort to be balanced, we considered whether HBO Max could fall flat and what it might mean. We still do not see even with this initiative flopping that it would be overly detrimental to future dividend increases and cash flows. We also see management being able to rein in expenses if subscriber growth slows. It does seem to us that without real subscriber growth in these plans that losses could mount. Consider the investment prospectus charts provided above using management's projections.

Therefore, investors who are also seeing this new plan as something that we should be bullish on (and we are), should consider the 'what ifs' presented:

1) Might be a 4th or 5th line choice for streaming relative to other services

2) Subscriber estimates could be too high

3) Expenses might not be controlled

4) If either 1, 2 or 3, come to pass, the return on investment, because of lower revenues or margins, could be negative in the next few years

We did not really acknowledge this in our recent bullish piece. However, it does not change the near-term dividend sustainability.

This is simply because even with longer-term revenue and returns (net investment) meeting projections, the overall boost to cash flow was expected to be minimal. Therefore, while we are bullish on this as another subsequent revenue and cash flow stream, even if it flops, the overall impact would not be much. As such, we remain bullish on the company's prospects, and the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.