Kimco: Keeping Pace With Changing Times

The stock has recovered since its multi-year low last year and seems fairly valued at the moment. Any pullback could be a buying opportunity.

Lately, a number of investors have shied away from investing in retail-related stocks as the retail sector continues to report a record-high rate of store closures. Several more retail bankruptcies have been reported as brick-and-mortar stores are facing increasing competition from e-commerce.

Moreover, the retail industry is now bracing itself for the risk of an economic downturn as the US economy’s growth has slowed down even though consumer spending has remained strong. According to analysts, the economy will continue to slow down through the start of 2020 as the manufacturing sector continues to be dragged down by the global economic slowdown and lower demand.

The disruption within the retail sector has clearly impacted retail REIT sectors, whose returns lag behind the REIT industry average by about 10% while also lagging the S&P 500's advance of 18.81%. However, there still exist REITs like Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) that are continuing to do well by adapting to the changing environment through innovative strategies.

KIM is one of the leading shopping center REITs and it continues to record positive financial results seemingly, despite mounting pressure on the retail sector. In response to strong headwinds, KIM has evolved by incorporating value-added elements like restaurants, concerts, cinemas, spas, fitness centers, and farmers’ markets which tend to draw big crowds. Since 2013, KIM’s total average revenue per square feet (RPSF) has increased by 32% and its performance reflects an increase in portfolio occupancy, favorable leasing spreads on new leases, and positive same-property net operating income (NOI).

Source: Kimco Investor Presentation Q2 2019

The REIT’s leasing activity is in full swing as it has signed over 1330 leases since June 2018. As of September 30, 2019, KIM’s diversified portfolio was comprised of 420 properties which are mostly anchored by grocery stores, off-price retailers, discounters and service-oriented tenants.

KIM stands out from its peers due to its four characteristics: a well-diversified portfolio, a strong presence in lucrative markets, strong liquidity and modest leverage.

Strategic tenant-mix

KIM has built a robust tenant base by signing 7,800 leases with 3,700 tenants which helps the company manage the evolution of the market with scale and diversification. The tenant base has an average lease term of 10 years for anchors and 5 years for small shops. The investment-grade, long-term net leases feature fixed and contractual rent bumps which provide stability of income and security even amid difficult economic circumstances. The REIT’s diversified tenant base is also a big strength as no single tenant makes up a significant portion of its revenues and the REIT has only 14 tenants with ABR exposure greater than 1.0%.

Source: Kimco Investor Presentation Q2 2019

Another great benefit for Kimco is that its key tenants have also strengthened their position in the changing retail landscape by adopting technologies and successfully implementing omni-channel retailing to engage customers. Major tenants like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Target (NYSE:TGT), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) are reportedly achieving steady revenue growth due to the success of omnichannel strategies.

KIM’s high-performing anchors also play an important role in achieving rent growth as the REIT has more than 60% mark to market spreads on anchor leases. Having grocery-anchored tenants in its portfolio provides KIM with a strategic advantage. 77% of the REIT’s ABR comes from grocery-anchored centers and it is these tenants that are known to drive and sustain high levels of foot traffic because of the needs-based goods and services they provide. Furthermore, a majority of the REIT’s grocery-anchored tenants have begun to function as pickup stores for online shoppers.

It is also important to note that the non-cyclical nature of a grocery store business ensures that inelastic demand for food items mitigates the risk posed to shopping centers by an economic downturn. Over the past five years, average grocer sales at KIM’s shopping centers have grown at 4% CAGR while the percentage of KIM ABR from grocery anchored centers has grown at 5.5% CAGR.

Source: Kimco Investor Presentation Q2 2019

58% of its ABR comes from service and experiential tenants like restaurants, specialty foods, entertainment, health centers, wellness centers, fitness clubs, beauty salons, off-price and dollar stores, as well as the grocery anchors I previously mentioned. The latter group (dollar stores, grocery stores) tend to be popular among consumers even during a downturn. And while not necessarily considered an off-price retailer, KIM will be specifically benefitting from aggressive store openings planned by Old Navy, the well-known brand which is now being spun off from Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) as a separate retailer.

Service retailers have also proved to be effective in driving traffic and sales because they usually provide goods and services that cannot be replicated online. A greater concentration of service and experiential tenants in KIM’s portfolio is important because these tenants provide the REIT with the much-needed protection against the threat posed by e-commerce. In addition, these service-oriented tenants provide KIM a source of rent that is relatively higher and more stable than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Over the past economic cycle, service-oriented retailers have reported higher sales growth along and more consistent sales growth in comparison to traditional brick-and-mortar retail sales.

Source: Kimco Investor Presentation Q2 2019

Focus on Profitable Markets

KIM owns high-quality assets and tightly clustered major metro markets that provide multiple growth levers. 81% of its ABR comes from top major metro markets, predominantly on the East and West Coast and in the Sunbelt region, where population is projected to grow by 6.3 million within the next five years. KIM particularly focuses on major MSAs that are supported by strong demographics and high barriers to entry and which provide attractive mark to market opportunities.

Source: Kimco Investor Presentation Q2 2019

In addition, non-cyclical sectors like healthcare, education, utilities and energy will continue to generate jobs for skilled workers in coastal metros even during a recession.

Mark to Market Increases

Robust consumer demand in its key markets has enabled KIM to increase rents on expiring leases by at least 10% for 22 consecutive quarters. In Q3 2019, the REIT achieved a 27.2% growth in leasing spreads and a 4.6% growth in renewals/options. Further, the rental rates for new leases at the REIT's well-located properties have jumped by 37% in the quarter. Occupancy in KIM’s properties remains high too as the REIT reported an all-time high occupancy of 96.4% and a near record high small shop occupancy of 90.5% in 2019. In addition, the REIT’s anchor occupancy also reached a new record high at 98.7% during the quarter. To fortify its future prospects, KIM is further penetrating its markets by embarking on mixed-use developments and redevelopments to generate additional traffic for the malls, while maximizing returns on invested capital.

Value-Add Projects

Since 2015, KIM has invested $423.5 million to complete redevelopment projects that have yielded a blended ROI of 9.8%. In 2019 alone, KIM has completed 10 redevelopment projects that yield a blended return of 8.5%. As a part of its mixed-use development projects, the REIT focuses on building communities that are built around its retail properties and which are comprised of multidimensional properties that include office, multifamily, single-family residential, hotel or medical offices. Currently, these commercial property types are experiencing high demand and they can provide diversification and stability to KIM's retail portfolio.

Source: Kimco Investor Presentation Q2 2019

During Q3 2019, KIM experienced strong leasing demand at two of its flagship mixed-used properties, namely Lincoln Square in Center City, Philadelphia and The Witmer in Pentagon City. 90% of apartments at the Lincoln square property have been leased while 75% of apartments at The Witmer have been leased. KIM’s Mill Station shopping destination in Baltimore County is another new property that has achieved stabilization due to some extent to the successful launching of a Giant Food store, 2 TJX concepts and a Burlington store. The property can attract consumers from a wide trade area due to its location at the intersection of 2 major highways and a subway stop. In addition, the property is anchored by a grocer, Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), which prove to be key selling points.

The REIT’s The Boulevard redevelopment project in Staten Island is another major project whose scope is expanding as ShopRite will soon be opening a large store within the 400,000-square-foot property, which is due to open in 2020. In another location, KIM has found a major anchor tenant to its Dania Pointe mixed-use project which is adjacent to Fort Lauderdale airport and I-95. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), the 7th largest commercial airline in the US, has committed to build a state-of-the-art corporate headquarters with office buildings and a training center with flight simulators. This addition of Spirit to the Dania Pointe project provides a ‘live, work, play’ environment which will drive significant traffic to amenities, restaurants, retail, and services. Besides the Dania Pointe project, KIM also has another 21 mixed-used projects in its pipeline which should drive further increases in NAV.

Financial Stability

KIM maintains a strong liquidity position by having access to $2.25 billion unsecured line of credit. The REIT's weighted average debt maturity profile is 10.8 years and it maintains a sustained fixed charge coverage ratio of above 3x. 76% of KIM’s assets are unencumbered and the REIT maintains a net debt-EBITDA ratio of 6x. KIM has earned ‘solid’ investment grade ratings of Baa1, BBB+ and BBB+ from Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, respectively. It has minimal debt maturing in 2020 and it has over $2 billion of immediate liquidity available.

Source: Kimco Investor Presentation Q2 2019

KIM’s strong capital structure enables it to maximize shareholder value while continuing to deliver dividends. During Q3 2019, KIM issued a new 30-year unsecured bond which was worth $350 million and whose proceeds were used to redeem $350 million of preferred stock that had a weighted average coupon (WAC) rate of 5.81%. KIM also completed the redemption of $175 million of 6.000% of Class I preferred stock and $175 million of 5.625% Class K preferred stock. In connection with the redemption, KIM has incurred $11.4 million of noncash charges in Q3 2019.

In the immediate future, KIM aims to fund its operations and growth strategy by utilizing net proceeds of its newly announced $500 million ATM equity offering. The REIT plans to fund its ongoing development and redevelopment projects by disposing of non-value-add properties.

During Q3 2019, KIM sold 8 shopping centers at a total gross price of $166.7 million. The sales will not only help the REIT improve the quality of its wholly owned and joint venture portfolios but also inch closer to the high end of the 2019 dispositions target range of $200 million to $300 million. Based on its performance and growth prospects, KIM has upgraded its FY2019 same-site NOI growth projection to a range of 2.5% to 2.8%. It has also narrowed its NAREIT FFO per diluted share guidance range to $1.44 to $1.46.

Dividend Overview

The company's dividend is relatively safe and although the short-term is unlikely to see any dividend boosts, the company's financial position and cash flow generation should continue to improve from dispositions of assets and the continued growth of SS NOI and releasing spreads. The consensus is that dividends won't increase until 2021 and even then will be by barely a 1% increase. The forward yield is 5.4%.

Kimco has been in my portfolio over the years and it has been a good holding for us. At the moment, it's not attractive enough to add to a portfolio, especially considering I already have exposure to several other Retail REITs that I am not ready to get rid of yet. I rate the stock Neutral.

