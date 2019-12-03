Richard Berger And Engineering Income Investing (Podcast)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of the podcast we published yesterday. We hope you enjoy it.

Okay. Let’s get into it. Richard, welcome to the podcast.

Richard Berger: Good morning.

NB: Great to have you live from Brazil, if I understand correctly, right?

RB: Yes. I’m at home in Brazil this month.

NB: Very cool. So, let’s start off and I touched on the outset your investing strategy is to produce income with the goal of reducing market risk and yes, so maybe you can tell be a little bit about that to start with.

RB: Sure, I started to develop Engineered Income Investing strategies when I took early retirement back in 2009 and like any retire or income investor, my goal is to give a nice healthy high yield with as low risk as possible. To do that, I first identified high quality companies to invest in, think of dividend, aristocrats, and the equivalent bureau, things are really very solid long-term with safe dividends. The next step I have is to upraise fair value, and I use multiple tools for this so that the more tools I get that agree on a value range, the higher the confidence we can have in the valuation.

Once I have a ticker target and I know it is value, it’s a simple matter to look at the current marketplace to determine whether it is at a bargain price below value, near fair value, or up in a bubble. So that I’m either going to wait until that bubble bursts or I’m ready to buy now and then it’s very simple to make the decision, and I further use an option strategy there writing covered options to follow that strategy. So that I’m paid to wait if it is in a bubble instead of most retail investors would just sit on the sideline with their cash. I don't, I get paid by writing covered cash secured puts. So, that I’ paid while I’m waiting for the stock to drop to the price where I will be willing to buy it.

Once I own a stock, I’m harvesting the dividends, as is my main objective, and I’m writing covered calls to boost the income again with additional option premiums until it rises into my selected bubble target when it’s up high enough that I feel it is a bubble for value, where that strike price will then call it away and it self-liquidates adding intrinsic gating to my dividends and option premiums, and I can start the cycle all over again in much stock or move on to a different ticker that’s more attractive at the moment. I maintain a portfolio of 20 to 30 of these at any given time.

NB: Okay. What markets do you invest in. I mentioned you are in Brazil. Is this mostly U.S. markets, western, how does it work?

RB: Yes. Virtually everything is U.S. market on the major U.S. Exchange.

NB: Fair enough. So, what else do you do to, as far as screening and picking your investments? I mean, you mentioned that you like dividend aristocrats, is there anything else, any other hallmarks that you have?

RB: Yes, what I really like to reiterate is, generally at least 10 years of continuous dividend without a cut. I must tell you, I’m willing to bend and allow for one cut, for instance in the 2008-09 financial crisis. I understand companies even good solid companies out of an abundance of caution to cut their dividends quickly to be prepared to run the situation, and I have to respect that, so I – in that circumstance I do give a little flexibility. On the other hand, I am particularly impressed with companies that were able to go through the global financial crisis without having to cut their dividend, they get a little extra notch up.

There are companies that I call my dividend zombies that are unkillable that have more than a hundred years of record of pay – continuous unbroken stream of dividends they’d been through every market cycle, world wars, global famines, changes some literally the horse and buggy to the space age. The companies have shown they can adapt and continue to thrive and pay dividends. And with an unbroken history that long.

So, that’s another screening criterion. Beyond that I of course monitor the financial valuation tools not only company value, but they help identify which financial metrics the company is sensitive to be the revenue streams, their operating cash flow, many possibilities. Once I confirmed which financial parameters correlate well between value and historic trading place those are the canaries in the coal mine that I want to monitor going forward to make sure that the company remains healthy. Being dividends that I’m interested and these tend to be cash flow parameters.

NB: Very interesting, okay. You’ve been doing this for a while, I touched on the outside, you started at age 12, I wanted to ask you about that, but what’s one thing that you would say that you’ve learned in this, throughout this experience of investing?

RB: Well, biggest key probably is, it is absolutely impossible for anybody to predict the future. Nobody has a crystal ball. The best we can do is make sure we’re paid upfront now, - dividends, option premiums - and that we know what parameters to monitor going forward for those canaries in the coal mine. Even after there will be some surprises, you will need to manage risk through, mainly through diversity, holding at least 20 to 30 stocks in your portfolio. So, yes there will be a couple that even with careful monitoring still have a surprise and have big troubles, but on the other hand there will be a couple of really outstanding outperformance that help carry the slack of those that lag.

Overall, we are trying to seek out home runs. There are few and far between and for every home run you do, hit, you will have far too many failures trying to chase that winner. So, it’s high quality and grinding out that in term and that’s the key to success with investing.

NB: Right. It’s been an interesting year in market, as we record this in late November, you know 2019 is about to be completed although there are some potential interesting things that could happen in December of course, but what is something that you’ve learned over the past year? Would you say?

RB: That’s a good question. I’ve pondered that a bit. Markets really are again difficult to predict for the short-term, for months or year or two out even, but their overall behavior is easy to anticipate. Over a long haul, markets will rise, it’s true throughout history. Clearly, our statistics show and I’ve written articles laying out the full statistics. In the long haul, the broad market index is S&P 500 will gain at least 8% a year if you average it over long enough windows. That would be over a 15 year or longer period. So, if your investment window is 15 years or longer you can use your 8% number as your expected yield. Total annual average yield. For shorter terms that volatility increases greatly. So, that's again a part of risk management, is your investment window, how long it is.

NB: Yes. And what kind of window are you operating with typically?

RB: We are doing because we are focused on income investing. We are actually dealing with fairly short windows. Typically, the contracts we’re writing are anywhere from 15 days to 90 days. Occasionally, we will stretch them out to a year sometimes even two years. Those are very rare and generally frankly indicate somethings gone wrong and we’re buying time to recover by going out longer we of course – our total absolute action premium is greater, so it helps get us back from being underwater and it also does allow that longer time for the company.

I’m pleased to say that in all cases we have been successful in recovering, we’ve never had a permanent loss that we’ve stuck to it in the small targets. There are two acceptance to that, but they were not engineered, they weren’t income investments. They were more speculative and more aggressive and I warned everybody when I presented the ideas that in fact that was the case. Unfortunately, in most cases those were important warnings because they did work out to be total disastrous.

NB: Is there anything from your looking for in the next coming months, obviously it has been a pretty good year for equities in general. The S&P is up and a lot of these value stocks have benefitted also from what some are calling a rotation back into value, but what – yes, are you looking for anything in the coming months?

RB: I expect interest rates to remain low. Even the U.S. now has been talk of negative rates. I don’t really expect them to go negative, but I expect interest rates to remain low, the Fed apparently is going into quantitative easing forever now with this intervention in market as they deem necessary. That’s not a healthy thing for markets, but frankly it so far has worked quite nicely for investors. Because again the way we build our strategies we’re not waiting for something on to come, we’re getting it right up front, we know what our dividend is going to be. We get paid our auction premium right up front, if we’re writing cash secured puts, while we are waiting for it, we’ve already built in downside on the market, because we’ve done a strike price below market 5%, 10%, 15% below market for the stock price to come down to us before we're a holder, and meanwhile we’re getting paid 12%, 15%, 20% yields by the option premiums on our covering cash for that to happen. So, we are quite comfortable.

Once we own the stock, we’ve got a 2%, 3%, 4% dividend and we’re again boosting it through another 8% to 15% option premium on an annualized basis and generating a return on our money again because we’ve – our dividends and our option premiums are always positive, so we’re constantly lowering our net breakeven point and the cash we’re harvesting is always positive in building towards a total net return. This is one of the reasons we have a built-in recovery mechanism even when the stock goes underwater on us, every month we’re rolling and writing new contracts where we know we’re generating a positive income element that’s helping takes us out from under water, while we’re generating income off of it at the same time.

NB: Cool. Okay, Richard Berger, I want to drill down a little more and get some more ideas from you and including some stock picks. Before we get into the specific stock picks, I was curious to ask you, you have a pretty unique background, how does a guy who goes from being a geologist that looking at oil and gas sites in Africa, I believe, to winding up in Brazil and being an investor running this marketplace service. So, maybe, you can tell our listeners a little bit about that.

RB: Well, folks tell me I’ve led an interesting life and I guess I have to agree that’s true. Oil/gas, I also been a field geologist through various staff levels to where I was the Chief Operating Officer of a Fortune 200 sized company, all their oil and gas subsidiary operations. The largest thing in managing an oil and gas exploration program is risk management. Any given individual exploratory well has many high-risk to it, especially back in my days, it’s gotten lower risk, especially with shale oil these days. The key is to stay in the game long enough and to have a portfolio of exploration prospects so that the successful ones will more than pay out your cost of the dangerous and unsuccessful ones and by your reasonable profit curve, so your entire program has a good return on it.

Those same principles can be applied to investing and I have applied those. Having started out young as an investor, I learned all sorts of lessons in avoiding, going after home runs. For every Google or Apple, there’s a thousand companies that have gone out of business, plus you have to get – your timing has to be just right on those. Look at Apple, where many people went broke multiple times on Apple before it became the solid ongoing success it has.

So, these lessons incorporated along with my experience in both managing the risk in oil and gas, have been, made me a natural investor I think, in how to manage that risk through a diversity of time and that – and risk being managed on the total portfolio level. You don’t make risk on the individual investment in the level 1 stock, one project in oil and gas, it’s impossible. Again, you check it, you can estimate what may happen, but you can’t know the outcome in advance. So, there’s no way to control risk on an individual basis. You’ve got to manage your risk at the portfolio level.

NB: That’s an interesting point.

RB: Yes, and then up in Brazil, I had known from my first job out of college was a year in Portuguese West Africa in Angola doing explorations out of there. And that exposed me to the expatriate living lifestyle and all even early on them. Eventually I want to retire expatriate, which well I opted to retire early in 2009. Brazil was a natural fit because I had learned my Portuguese in Angola, which was a Portuguese colony after all. So, it was high on my list and ultimately, I found a house here I really love on the lake shore near Rio De Janeiro. And so, here I am these days. I spend half my time at home and half my time travelling the world alternating three-month cycles.

NB: Not bad, and you’re able to get reliable Internets access everywhere you go?

RB: Yes. As long as I’ve got WiFi connection I can work from wherever I am and that’s no problem. I’d been as far away as the eastern lands of Macedonia in the middle of nowhere, makes you think would be pretty hard to get the Internet connection, but it actually turns out they have the highest density coverage of high-speed broadband in the world because they don't have a phone system, so they’re very first communication system left forward to the most advanced technology there is. So, 97% of Macedonia is covered by high-speed at that time was back in the – eight or nine years ago, was 3G Internet, the very first system they ever had.

NB: That’s amazing. Very cool. Okay, so do you invest in oil and gas companies now?

RB: I actually am actively avoiding oil and gas companies now.

NB: Okay.

RB: My opinion is the oil industry is in the earliest most phase of the end of oil as an energy source.

NB: That’s interesting and you have reasons to believe that actually because you’ve worked in the field.

RB: Yes. Actually I received Seeking Alpha’s Outstanding Performance Award back for my 2014 article, where I predicted the catastrophe could become – Petrobras to become, but they were facing a perfect storm that was largely due to the scandals they had, the overspending and mismanagement and the corruption, but also the structural change in oil pricing and the coming flood of oil in the market…

NB: Interesting.

RB: …and those factors, especially the change in paradigm brought on by shale oil have helped us reach the point now where we are in the beginning in the liquidation phase of oil.

NB: Wow! Interesting. You don’t think that lower interest rates and things like that can help oil prices?

RB: Oh! They can help oil prices and we will see some spikes in oil prices. But one thing, we have many alternate energy sources these days, non-fossil fuel or fossil fuel derived even, but between solar small-scale geothermal, wind and localized projects, conversion of natural gas or coal to synthetic crude oil, technologies have been around since they’ve ran the German World War II. Military machines run on synthetic crude, so these are technologies although there are new faucets to them. All these are economic in the $70 to $80 a barrel range. If the oil crash hadn’t come, the alternatives would have soon become major factors in limiting oil prices. The oil – the alternative prices continue to fall.

Solar has reached the point for many types of projects where it's actually competitive to conventional electric power generation projects where they’ve not gone up kilowatt hour basis per se, but when you have to invest the sun cost of entire electrical plant to solar has a – you can scale through the smaller size project to be additive rather to having to incrementally build a massive plant. So, solar already becoming economic to – directly economic competitive on many instances and is continuing to fall in price, and we’re seeing that and other alternative sources.

We also have of course regulatory concerns through environmental and geopolitical issues that are putting pressure on us to move away from oil. So, all those combined can limit oil and shale oil has intensified the pace at which when there’s a spike in demand for oil that that shortfall in production any given moment can be responded to and we can rise production to meet that demand. Back in my active days in oil industry, it was 15 years to even 20 years at some time points for a full cycle to bring online a major new energy source of millions of barrels of oil, an offshore oil field for instance from the time of initial exploration till you made a discovery and plan, the development and build the depth permits and we built the platforms and towed them out to the place, drill the wells, got the gathering system to bring the oil and gas on shore to process it and market. It was a 15 year lead time.

So, where we’re – once we reached a shortage and prices soared, it took several years before we had the additional capacity to moderate those prices again. Shale has completely changed that. Shale oil, we've got the capacity to bring on million – multi-million barrels miles in months rather than years. So, we’re not going to see that strong upward pressure in the future and it’s also broken the back of cartel pricing which is what kept stable higher end energy prices.

NB: Interesting segue there, okay. So, no oil and gas companies, but what do you like, especially right now?

RB: Some of the things we like right now are the consumer staples, General Mills (GM), Clorox (CLX), Procter & Gamble (PG), a lot of the classic households widows and orphans type stocks. So, they are no long further solid. Dividends tend to be somewhat recession proof because they are consumer staples that need to be bought in good and bad times. I cautiously like and continue to earn off with Caterpillar (CAT) and Honeywell (HON), excuse me, and oh! Boy, there’s another one and I can’t think of it at the moment, but the industrial base for heavy machinery serving, especially the Chinese market, is very good and there’s of course that level of tension there with China and trade, which again brings us to our technique where we can write at prices below market to build in a market crash or – well, not truly a full crash, but a strong decline in market so we can get paid late that 15% and 20% below current prices in some cases like these.

We can get paid a good option premium yield to wait for prices to lower to those cost before we make an entry point. We’re quite comfortable in that regard, so things like that. A couple of other things I like right now, we’ve been making good money offered a few special interest situations at Sprint. Sprint’s been delayed over a year now on the merger with T-Mobile and we’ve been making very good money writing the cash secured puts on that. Basically, Sprint is going to bought out for about, what is it, about $8 a share, $8.25 I think, and I’ve been writing $7 a share cash secured puts with a stock price of $10 a share. Since May of this past – this year and I rolled forward now to where we’re into March of next year. Which brought us to the total of $2.16 in premiums cash in my pocket to-date on an initial covering cash investment of three - $6.34.

So, I’ve got an absolute on them – an absolute return of 34.1% on that covering cash in the ton once I’ve been writing, but it takes me up to March of next year. On an annualized basis, I've made 40.88% and my breakeven point is down to $4.84 at this point, which if you look at what is Sprint currently, it's right around, it’s just under $6.

NB: Can you walk our listeners through how – one of these cash secured puts, how that whole strategy works?

RB: Yes. Our cash secured put is, but, and when we write covered options, that means sales and we’re certainly showing options short. We’re showing options we do not own the options, that’s the writing. we’re creating a new option contract. We get to select the price that we’re – the strike price is the price we will be paying if the person who buys the contract wants to exercise his right. A put contract gives them the right, but not the obligation to buy our stock from us at the specialized strike price any time during the contract period and we write for contracts generally anywhere from 15 days to three months forward. It goes sometimes longer.

So, for instance, on a Sprint contract here with a cash secured out, I write a contract, selling a put contract that gives them the right to sell me their stock that they have for $7 a share, their Sprint stock. In this case, my strike price is $7. The purchase of the buyout price at Sprint when the merger completes is $8.25, so I feel $7 is a fairly safe price. There is some regulatory issues, almost all of which have been settled. The Federal government to both the FCC and the FTC and the Department of Justice have all signed off on the deal, of course, it took a while, but got all their approvals. We still – we have a litigation of suite filed multi-state initially by five states joined by a few others opposing it as anti-competitive.

But again, their taking their position, that is anti-competitive where the Federal government or the Federal agencies whose responsibility is to make that judgment, have reviewed it, and in their considered opinions, all of them have concluded it’s a benefit for the public, not an anti-competitive. So, the states have a high hurdle in this lawsuit in order to convince the court that as a matter of law that the Federal agencies are wrong and that 44 states supporting the merger are wrong. It’s almost impossible in my mind that the opposing states before – opposing states will prevail. But even if they do prevail, the stock still has value.

NB: Yes, sure.

RB: My cost basis is all the way down at $4.84 now. The one who – the strongest valuation we have is in the case of a merger where another company has come forward and put their hard dollars up and they’re very careful in deep analysis with access to the books and management of the company and may come to the inclusion of stocks easily worth $8.75 a share.

NB: Right.

RB: And where we have these price per shares were trading at before the merger was announced, which was about $5.5 a share. So, on any of those numbers, I’m ahead of the game. So, I’ve got good downside protection and I’m earning fantastic yield meanwhile.

Thank you all for listening and we look forward to speaking to you again next time.

