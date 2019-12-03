Upside Potential To Begin Slowly Increasing Amid Lower Grain Prices And Anticipation For The 2020 Agriculture Season

Largely mild and dry weather pattern over the next couple of weeks favor grain belt, late corn harvesting efforts.

Corn harvesting nearly finished; North Dakota lagging the most; 2009 only year since 1995 to be behind this year.

Grain prices finish mixed/mostly lower on Monday after disappointing inspection numbers; some 70% of soybeans sent to China.

Investment Thesis

Agriculture commodities have and will continue to become more attractive in the days/weeks ahead as prices have been lowered and could continue trending lower near term.

Grain mostly lower on Monday following the weak inspection data

On Monday, the U.S. March corn futures finished up 0.29% to $3.8212, with the U.S. January soybean futures down 0.53% to $8.7238 and the U.S. March wheat futures finishing lower 0.65% to $5.3750. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Monday 0.21% ($0.03) to $14.55, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.20% ($0.03) to $14.87 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) down 0.53% ($0.03) to $5.63.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 4 cents to $5.376, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 6.4 cents to $4.404. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was down $0.050 to $4.894. Further down the strip, the March contract was down $0.046 to $5.096.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Inspection data weak overall for the grains with corn and wheat coming in below trade expectations; some 70% of the 1,548k soybeans shipped to China

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending November 28 at 429k metric tonnes. This came in less than last week's mark of 616k metric tonnes and less than traders' range of 500k-700k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 58%. Mexico (228k) was the main destination.

Wheat reported 247k metric tonnes, less than last week's 435k metric tonnes, and less than traders' range of 400k-600k metric tonnes. Wheat inspections included 126k metric tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 59k metric tonnes of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 19%. Japan (48k), Mexico (45k), and Ethiopia (41k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 1,548k metric tonnes, less than last week's 1,952k metric tonnes and within traders' range of 1,400k-2,000k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are up 20%. China (1,091k) was the main destination.

Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending November 28, 2019.

Source: USDA

Corn harvesting nearly done at 89% but still behind last year and the 5-year average; North Dakota corn harvesting lagging well behind

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of December 1, corn harvested is at 89%. That's behind both last year's 97% and the 5-year average pace of 98%.

Figure 6 below is a graph comparing the years (since 1995) of corn progress in the harvested phase of development.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Soybeans harvested is at 96%. That's slightly behind last year's 97% and slightly behind the 5-year average pace of 99%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Cotton - 83% harvested (up 5% from the prior week)

Sunflowers - 65% harvested (up 9% from the prior week)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Mild, progressive, and dry pattern over the next couple of weeks to favor late corn harvesting, as well as hard and soft red winter wheat country

The weather pattern over the next couple of weeks will overall be mild (continued bearish), but varied/progressive with a shot or two of colder air intrusions (nothing significant) punctuated here or there across the central and eastern U.S. The pattern does appear to show signs of turning colder late December.

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (December 3-8) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (December 8-13) temperature pattern.

SourceL WeatherBell

In terms of precipitation, the pattern looks less stormy/active and thus drier over the next week. The next best chance for precipitation looks to be early to perhaps the middle of next week where a storm system can bring rain and/or snow to sections of the central and eastern U.S.

Figure 9 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Monday evening to next Monday evening) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 10 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a drier-than-normal pattern over a vast majority of the country in the 1-7 day time frame (December 2-9).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

From a technical standpoint, agriculture commodities are becoming very attractive to buy due to the lowered prices. December is usually when we see prices at their lowest as the season winds down. That said, it's hard to tell whether we've reached a bottom or not in prices, but I expect for upside potential to begin to increase in the days/weeks ahead.

