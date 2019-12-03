Dividend Increases: November 25-29, 2019
This weekly article series covers dividend increase announcements.
One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.
As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.
I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.
I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the Dividend Champions List (CCC list).
In the past week, 4 companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends, including one of my DivGro holdings. The following table provides a summary of these increases.
The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.
Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.
Summary of Dividend Increases: November 25-29, 2019
Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1 billion and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.
Hormel Foods (HRL)
HRL is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. Customers include retailers, hospitals, nursing homes and marketers of nutritional products. HRL was founded in 1891 and is based in Austin, Minnesota.
- On Nov 25, HRL declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share.
- This is an increase of 9.5% from the prior dividend of 21¢.
- Payable Feb 18 to shareholders of record on Jan 13; ex-div: Jan 10.
McCormick (MKC)
MKC manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company’s brands include McCormick, Lawry's, and Club House. It operates in two business segments: Consumer and Industrial. MKC was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.
- On Nov 26, MKC declared a quarterly dividend of 62¢ per share.
- This is an increase of 8.8% from the prior dividend of 57¢.
- Payable Jan 13 to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.
RGC Resources (RGCO)
RGCO, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. RGCO was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.
- On Nov 25, RGCO declared a quarterly dividend of 17.50¢ per share.
- This is an increase of 6.1% from the prior dividend of 16.50¢.
- Payable Feb 1 to shareholders of record on Jan 15; ex-div: Jan 14.
Becton, Dickinson (BDX)
BDX is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives. BDX was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.
- On Nov 25, BDX declared a quarterly dividend of 79¢ per share.
- This is an increase of 2.6% from the prior dividend of 77¢.
- Payable Dec 31 to shareholders of record on Dec 10; ex-div: Dec 9.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.
Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: HRL, MKC, and BDX.
In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)
HRL's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HRL in November 2010 would have returned 17.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
MKC's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MKC in December 2010 would have returned 17.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
BDX's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in BDX in October 2010 would have returned 15.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates
As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.
The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.
Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 3-16, 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Yield
|
Recent
Price
|
Yrs.
|
5-Yr.
DGR
|
Next
Div.
|
Ex-Div
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
American Assets Trust
|
2.57%
|
$46.78
|
9
|
5.10%
|
0.3
|
12/11
|
12/26
|
Analog Devices
|
1.94%
|
$111.26
|
17
|
7.10%
|
0.54
|
12/05
|
12/17
|
Automatic Data Processing
|
2.16%
|
$168.59
|
44
|
11.70%
|
0.91
|
12/12
|
01/01
|
Ameren Corp.
|
2.71%
|
$73.68
|
6
|
2.90%
|
0.5
|
12/10
|
12/31
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.
|
3.44%
|
$81.40
|
8
|
37.00%
|
0.7
|
12/13
|
12/31
|
Arthur J. Gallagher
|
1.86%
|
$92.23
|
9
|
3.20%
|
0.43
|
12/05
|
12/20
|
Albemarle Corp.
|
2.26%
|
$65.04
|
25
|
6.70%
|
0.3675
|
12/12
|
01/02
|
Amerisafe
|
1.52%
|
$65.67
|
7
|
22.40%
|
0.25
|
12/12
|
12/27
|
Anthem
|
1.11%
|
$287.43
|
9
|
14.90%
|
0.8
|
12/04
|
12/20
|
Amphenol Corp.
|
0.97%
|
$102.70
|
8
|
26.70%
|
0.25
|
12/16
|
01/08
|
Preferred Apartment Communities
|
7.70%
|
$13.64
|
9
|
11.20%
|
0.2625
|
12/12
|
01/15
|
Auburn National Bancorp
|
2.34%
|
$42.71
|
18
|
2.70%
|
0.25
|
12/09
|
12/27
|
Avnet
|
2.06%
|
$40.70
|
7
|
21.10%
|
0.21
|
12/03
|
12/20
|
Avery Dennison Corp.
|
1.80%
|
$128.75
|
9
|
12.00%
|
0.58
|
12/03
|
12/18
|
Bank of America
|
2.15%
|
$33.43
|
6
|
68.30%
|
0.18
|
12/05
|
12/27
|
Best Buy
|
2.53%
|
$79.20
|
16
|
21.50%
|
0.5
|
12/16
|
01/07
|
Becton, Dickinson
|
BDX
|
1.22%
|
$259.03
|
47
|
8.30%
|
0.79
|
12/09
|
12/31
|
Brown-Forman
|
1.03%
|
$67.42
|
35
|
8.40%
|
0.1743
|
12/04
|
01/02
|
BlackRock
|
2.70%
|
$489.70
|
10
|
12.30%
|
3.3
|
12/05
|
12/23
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions
|
1.77%
|
$122.21
|
13
|
16.10%
|
0.54
|
12/12
|
01/03
|
BancorpSouth Bank
|
2.39%
|
$30.98
|
7
|
49.10%
|
0.185
|
12/12
|
01/02
|
Carolina Financial Corp.
|
0.96%
|
$41.85
|
8
|
55.90%
|
0.1
|
12/12
|
01/03
|
Community Bank System
|
2.43%
|
$67.49
|
28
|
4.90%
|
0.41
|
12/12
|
01/10
|
Capital City Bank Group
|
1.80%
|
$28.85
|
6
|
N/A
|
0.13
|
12/06
|
12/23
|
Crown Castle International Corp.
|
3.67%
|
$130.95
|
6
|
N/A
|
1.2
|
12/12
|
12/31
|
C&F Financial Corp.
|
2.74%
|
$55.39
|
8
|
3.50%
|
0.38
|
12/12
|
01/01
|
Churchill Downs Inc.
|
0.45%
|
$129.67
|
8
|
13.40%
|
0.581
|
12/05
|
01/03
|
Chico's FAS
|
7.66%
|
$4.70
|
10
|
7.20%
|
0.09
|
12/06
|
12/20
|
Comerica Inc.
|
3.82%
|
$70.10
|
10
|
22.80%
|
0.67
|
12/12
|
01/01
|
CME Group
|
1.48%
|
$203.32
|
9
|
9.20%
|
0.75
|
12/09
|
12/27
|
Canadian National Railway
|
1.82%
|
$90.05
|
24
|
10.90%
|
0.4105
|
12/06
|
12/30
|
CNO Financial Group
|
2.46%
|
$17.88
|
8
|
28.80%
|
0.11
|
12/09
|
12/24
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
1.78%
|
$91.06
|
16
|
6.50%
|
0.405
|
12/13
|
01/06
|
CenterState Bank
|
1.75%
|
$25.19
|
5
|
58.50%
|
0.11
|
12/12
|
12/31
|
Community Trust Bancorp
|
3.38%
|
$44.95
|
39
|
3.30%
|
0.38
|
12/12
|
01/01
|
Dominion Energy
|
4.48%
|
$82.00
|
16
|
8.20%
|
0.9175
|
12/05
|
12/20
|
Donaldson Co.
|
1.52%
|
$55.17
|
33
|
8.40%
|
0.21
|
12/09
|
12/27
|
DICK's Sporting Goods
|
2.43%
|
$46.11
|
5
|
12.50%
|
0.28
|
12/12
|
12/31
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
3.62%
|
$119.26
|
15
|
4.90%
|
1.08
|
12/12
|
01/15
|
Domino's Pizza
|
0.88%
|
$294.05
|
7
|
22.40%
|
0.65
|
12/12
|
12/27
|
DTE Energy
|
3.27%
|
$123.38
|
11
|
6.70%
|
1.01
|
12/13
|
01/15
|
El Paso Electric Co.
|
2.27%
|
$67.87
|
9
|
6.20%
|
0.385
|
12/12
|
12/27
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp.
|
1.52%
|
$44.85
|
5
|
17.50%
|
0.17
|
12/13
|
12/31
|
Exponent Inc.
|
1.02%
|
$62.99
|
7
|
28.20%
|
0.16
|
12/05
|
12/20
|
Extra Space Storage
|
3.44%
|
$104.61
|
10
|
18.30%
|
0.9
|
12/13
|
12/31
|
First American Financial Corp.
|
2.65%
|
$63.31
|
9
|
27.20%
|
0.42
|
12/06
|
12/16
|
FedEx
|
1.65%
|
$158.03
|
17
|
31.70%
|
0.65
|
12/06
|
01/02
|
FBL Financial Group
|
3.37%
|
$56.92
|
9
|
28.80%
|
0.48
|
12/13
|
12/31
|
Flushing Financial Corp.
|
4.01%
|
$20.96
|
6
|
9.00%
|
0.21
|
12/12
|
12/27
|
First Financial Bankshares
|
1.40%
|
$34.36
|
9
|
10.00%
|
0.12
|
12/12
|
01/02
|
First Horizon National Corp.
|
3.51%
|
$15.94
|
8
|
23.00%
|
0.14
|
12/12
|
01/02
|
Financial Institutions
|
3.12%
|
$32.07
|
9
|
4.90%
|
0.25
|
12/12
|
01/02
|
Fidelity National Financial
|
2.80%
|
$47.14
|
8
|
23.00%
|
0.33
|
12/16
|
12/31
|
Franco-Nevada Corp.
|
1.01%
|
$98.86
|
12
|
5.70%
|
0.25
|
12/04
|
12/19
|
First Merchants Corp.
|
2.58%
|
$40.38
|
8
|
36.10%
|
0.26
|
12/05
|
12/20
|
Cedar Fair
|
6.69%
|
$55.94
|
8
|
6.90%
|
0.935
|
12/03
|
12/17
|
GATX Corp.
|
2.28%
|
$80.60
|
9
|
7.30%
|
0.46
|
12/12
|
12/31
|
Glacier Bancorp
|
2.69%
|
$43.16
|
8
|
11.00%
|
0.29
|
12/09
|
12/19
|
Gilead Sciences
|
3.81%
|
$66.12
|
5
|
N/A
|
0.63
|
12/12
|
12/30
|
Gaming and Leisure Properties
|
6.76%
|
$41.45
|
5
|
N/A
|
0.7
|
12/12
|
12/27
|
Genuine Parts Co.
|
2.91%
|
$104.72
|
63
|
5.70%
|
0.7625
|
12/05
|
01/02
|
Home Depot
|
2.50%
|
$217.62
|
10
|
21.40%
|
1.36
|
12/04
|
12/19
|
Houlihan Lokey
|
2.59%
|
$47.89
|
5
|
N/A
|
0.31
|
12/04
|
12/16
|
HP Inc.
|
3.55%
|
$19.83
|
9
|
16.30%
|
0.1762
|
12/10
|
01/02
|
Hill-Rom Holdings
|
0.79%
|
$105.83
|
9
|
8.30%
|
0.21
|
12/13
|
12/31
|
Hawthorn Bancshares
|
1.97%
|
$24.41
|
8
|
14.50%
|
0.12
|
12/12
|
01/01
|
Intercontinental Exchange
|
1.18%
|
$93.30
|
7
|
49.20%
|
0.275
|
12/13
|
12/31
|
Ingersoll-Rand
|
1.64%
|
$129.29
|
8
|
23.90%
|
0.53
|
12/05
|
12/31
|
Iron Mountain
|
7.74%
|
$31.95
|
9
|
16.80%
|
0.6185
|
12/13
|
01/02
|
ITT Inc.
|
0.84%
|
$69.73
|
7
|
6.00%
|
0.147
|
12/06
|
12/30
|
Kimberly-Clark
|
3.02%
|
$136.30
|
47
|
5.50%
|
1.03
|
12/05
|
01/03
|
Kohl's
|
5.72%
|
$46.82
|
9
|
11.80%
|
0.67
|
12/10
|
12/24
|
Lancaster Colony Corp.
|
1.78%
|
$157.50
|
56
|
8.60%
|
0.7
|
12/05
|
12/31
|
Lear Corp.
|
2.46%
|
$121.94
|
9
|
32.70%
|
0.75
|
12/05
|
12/26
|
Leggett & Platt
|
3.06%
|
$52.21
|
48
|
4.80%
|
0.4
|
12/12
|
01/15
|
Lam Research Corp.
|
1.75%
|
$262.94
|
6
|
N/A
|
1.15
|
12/10
|
01/08
|
Southwest Airlines
|
1.27%
|
$56.72
|
8
|
34.40%
|
0.18
|
12/10
|
01/08
|
Las Vegas Sands
|
4.91%
|
$62.69
|
8
|
16.50%
|
0.77
|
12/16
|
12/26
|
Main Street Capital
|
5.74%
|
$42.86
|
9
|
4.30%
|
0.205
|
12/12
|
12/26
|
Mercantile Bank Corp.
|
3.08%
|
$35.08
|
8
|
15.60%
|
0.27
|
12/05
|
12/18
|
Mercury General Corp.
|
5.15%
|
$48.93
|
33
|
0.40%
|
0.63
|
12/11
|
12/26
|
MDU Resources Group
|
2.87%
|
$28.89
|
28
|
2.70%
|
0.2075
|
12/11
|
01/01
|
Methanex
|
3.94%
|
$36.55
|
9
|
11.00%
|
0.36
|
12/16
|
12/31
|
MutualFirst Financial
|
2.03%
|
$39.36
|
5
|
25.30%
|
0.2
|
12/12
|
12/27
|
Monro Inc.
|
1.20%
|
$73.50
|
15
|
12.60%
|
0.22
|
12/09
|
12/24
|
Medical Properties Trust
|
5.06%
|
$20.56
|
6
|
4.40%
|
0.26
|
12/11
|
01/09
|
Merck
|
2.80%
|
$87.04
|
8
|
2.20%
|
0.61
|
12/13
|
01/08
|
Motorola Solutions
|
1.55%
|
$165.04
|
9
|
13.80%
|
0.64
|
12/12
|
01/15
|
Nasdaq
|
1.80%
|
$104.46
|
8
|
26.70%
|
0.47
|
12/12
|
12/27
|
NewMarket Corp.
|
1.56%
|
$486.52
|
14
|
15.20%
|
1.9
|
12/13
|
01/02
|
EnPro Industries
|
1.52%
|
$65.99
|
5
|
N/A
|
0.25
|
12/03
|
12/18
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
4.00%
|
$33.04
|
5
|
N/A
|
0.33
|
12/12
|
12/31
|
Insperity
|
1.54%
|
$78.12
|
9
|
18.70%
|
0.3
|
12/05
|
12/20
|
Northern Trust Corp.
|
2.63%
|
$106.52
|
8
|
9.70%
|
0.7
|
12/12
|
01/01
|
NorthWestern Corp.
|
3.24%
|
$71.02
|
15
|
7.70%
|
0.575
|
12/12
|
12/31
|
NexPoint Residential Trust
|
2.64%
|
$47.00
|
5
|
N/A
|
0.31
|
12/16
|
12/31
|
Old Republic International Corp.
|
3.57%
|
$22.39
|
38
|
1.60%
|
0.2
|
12/05
|
12/16
|
Occidental Petroleum
|
8.17%
|
$38.68
|
16
|
5.40%
|
0.79
|
12/09
|
01/15
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
2.66%
|
$69.18
|
22
|
10.90%
|
0.46
|
12/13
|
01/02
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
|
3.21%
|
$58.63
|
8
|
4.60%
|
0.47
|
12/09
|
12/31
|
PepsiCo
|
2.81%
|
$135.88
|
47
|
9.40%
|
0.955
|
12/05
|
01/07
|
PolyOne Corp.
|
2.61%
|
$31.02
|
10
|
24.90%
|
0.2025
|
12/12
|
01/09
|
PPL Corp.
|
4.83%
|
$34.19
|
18
|
3.50%
|
0.4125
|
12/09
|
01/02
|
PS Business Parks
|
2.40%
|
$175.31
|
5
|
16.60%
|
1.05
|
12/12
|
12/30
|
Qualcomm
|
3.01%
|
$82.45
|
16
|
13.30%
|
0.62
|
12/04
|
12/19
|
Restaurant Brands International
|
3.05%
|
$65.55
|
5
|
N/A
|
0.5
|
12/16
|
01/03
|
Everest Re Group
|
2.31%
|
$268.81
|
6
|
19.30%
|
1.55
|
12/03
|
12/24
|
Regions Financial Corp.
|
3.73%
|
$16.61
|
7
|
38.70%
|
0.155
|
12/05
|
01/02
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings
|
0.73%
|
$187.43
|
24
|
3.30%
|
0.34
|
12/12
|
12/31
|
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
|
4.41%
|
$17.87
|
10
|
5.40%
|
0.197
|
12/13
|
12/30
|
Ross Stores
|
0.88%
|
$116.00
|
25
|
21.50%
|
0.255
|
12/05
|
12/31
|
Service Corp. International
|
1.62%
|
$44.34
|
9
|
20.30%
|
0.18
|
12/12
|
12/31
|
Simmons First National Corp.
|
2.52%
|
$25.38
|
8
|
6.70%
|
0.16
|
12/13
|
01/06
|
South Jersey Industries
|
3.70%
|
$31.06
|
20
|
4.60%
|
0.2875
|
12/09
|
12/27
|
Sotherly Hotels
|
7.81%
|
$6.66
|
9
|
27.40%
|
0.13
|
12/12
|
01/10
|
SpartanNash Co.
|
5.36%
|
$14.19
|
9
|
15.50%
|
0.19
|
12/09
|
12/31
|
Spire Inc.
|
3.22%
|
$77.29
|
16
|
5.80%
|
0.6225
|
12/10
|
01/03
|
Stock Yards Bancorp
|
2.64%
|
$40.91
|
10
|
12.20%
|
0.27
|
12/13
|
12/31
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
2.29%
|
$38.41
|
7
|
10.80%
|
0.22
|
12/12
|
12/30
|
Telephone and Data Systems
|
2.81%
|
$23.50
|
45
|
4.60%
|
0.165
|
12/13
|
12/30
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
2.49%
|
$122.26
|
33
|
13.00%
|
0.76
|
12/13
|
12/30
|
Travelers Companies
|
2.42%
|
$135.26
|
15
|
9.10%
|
0.82
|
12/09
|
12/31
|
Texas Roadhouse
|
2.05%
|
$58.61
|
9
|
15.80%
|
0.3
|
12/10
|
12/27
|
United Bancorp
|
4.34%
|
$12.91
|
6
|
12.40%
|
0.14
|
12/09
|
12/20
|
United Bankshares
|
3.70%
|
$37.81
|
44
|
1.70%
|
0.35
|
12/12
|
01/02
|
United Community Banks
|
2.35%
|
$30.64
|
6
|
N/A
|
0.18
|
12/13
|
01/06
|
UGI Corp.
|
2.98%
|
$43.58
|
32
|
6.70%
|
0.325
|
12/13
|
01/01
|
UMB Financial Corp.
|
1.87%
|
$66.41
|
28
|
5.90%
|
0.31
|
12/09
|
01/02
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
1.54%
|
$279.66
|
10
|
26.80%
|
1.08
|
12/06
|
12/17
|
Unity Bancorp
|
1.45%
|
$22.00
|
7
|
55.20%
|
0.08
|
12/12
|
12/27
|
Utah Medical Products
|
1.08%
|
$103.81
|
16
|
1.90%
|
0.28
|
12/12
|
01/03
|
V.F. Corp.
|
2.18%
|
$87.99
|
47
|
15.60%
|
0.48
|
12/09
|
12/20
|
Vector Group
|
11.74%
|
$13.63
|
20
|
4.70%
|
0.4
|
12/16
|
12/30
|
Wellesley Bancorp
|
0.73%
|
$32.90
|
6
|
N/A
|
0.06
|
12/03
|
12/18
|
Westwood Holdings Group
|
9.34%
|
$30.84
|
17
|
11.20%
|
0.72
|
12/05
|
01/02
|
Waste Management
|
1.84%
|
$111.65
|
16
|
5.00%
|
0.5125
|
12/05
|
12/20
|
Walmart
|
1.78%
|
$119.28
|
46
|
2.70%
|
0.53
|
12/05
|
01/02
|
Worthington Industries
|
2.53%
|
$37.94
|
9
|
9.50%
|
0.24
|
12/12
|
12/27
|
Weingarten Realty Investors
|
5.00%
|
$31.57
|
8
|
5.30%
|
0.395
|
12/05
|
12/13
|
WesBanco
|
3.41%
|
$36.32
|
9
|
8.30%
|
0.31
|
12/12
|
01/02
|
Weyerhaeuser Co.
|
4.66%
|
$29.21
|
8
|
10.30%
|
0.34
|
12/05
|
12/20
|
Wyndham Destinations
|
3.72%
|
$48.38
|
10
|
10.30%
|
0.45
|
12/12
|
12/30
Thanks for reading, and happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.