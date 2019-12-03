Seeking Alpha
Dividend Increases: November 25-29, 2019

BDX, HRL, MKC, RGCO
Summary

This weekly article series covers dividend increase announcements.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the Dividend Champions List (CCC list).

In the past week, 4 companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends, including one of my DivGro holdings. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Summary of Dividend Increases: November 25-29, 2019

Previous Post: Dividend Increases: November 11-15, 2019

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1 billion and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

Hormel Foods (HRL)

HRL is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. Customers include retailers, hospitals, nursing homes and marketers of nutritional products. HRL was founded in 1891 and is based in Austin, Minnesota.

  • On Nov 25, HRL declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 9.5% from the prior dividend of 21¢.
  • Payable Feb 18 to shareholders of record on Jan 13; ex-div: Jan 10.

McCormick (MKC)

MKC manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company’s brands include McCormick, Lawry's, and Club House. It operates in two business segments: Consumer and Industrial. MKC was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.

  • On Nov 26, MKC declared a quarterly dividend of 62¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 8.8% from the prior dividend of 57¢.
  • Payable Jan 13 to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

RGC Resources (RGCO)

RGCO, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. RGCO was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

  • On Nov 25, RGCO declared a quarterly dividend of 17.50¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 6.1% from the prior dividend of 16.50¢.
  • Payable Feb 1 to shareholders of record on Jan 15; ex-div: Jan 14.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX)

BDX is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives. BDX was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

  • On Nov 25, BDX declared a quarterly dividend of 79¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 2.6% from the prior dividend of 77¢.
  • Payable Dec 31 to shareholders of record on Dec 10; ex-div: Dec 9.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: HRL, MKC, and BDX.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

HRL's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HRL in November 2010 would have returned 17.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MKC's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MKC in December 2010 would have returned 17.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BDX's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in BDX in October 2010 would have returned 15.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 3-16, 2019

Company

Ticker

Yield

Recent

Price

Yrs.

5-Yr.

DGR

Next

Div.

Ex-Div

Date

Payable

Date

American Assets Trust

AAT

2.57%

$46.78

9

5.10%

0.3

12/11

12/26

Analog Devices

ADI

1.94%

$111.26

17

7.10%

0.54

12/05

12/17

Automatic Data Processing

ADP

2.16%

$168.59

44

11.70%

0.91

12/12

01/01

Ameren Corp.

AEE

2.71%

$73.68

6

2.90%

0.5

12/10

12/31

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

AGM

3.44%

$81.40

8

37.00%

0.7

12/13

12/31

Arthur J. Gallagher

AJG

1.86%

$92.23

9

3.20%

0.43

12/05

12/20

Albemarle Corp.

ALB

2.26%

$65.04

25

6.70%

0.3675

12/12

01/02

Amerisafe

AMSF

1.52%

$65.67

7

22.40%

0.25

12/12

12/27

Anthem

ANTM

1.11%

$287.43

9

14.90%

0.8

12/04

12/20

Amphenol Corp.

APH

0.97%

$102.70

8

26.70%

0.25

12/16

01/08

Preferred Apartment Communities

APTS

7.70%

$13.64

9

11.20%

0.2625

12/12

01/15

Auburn National Bancorp

AUBN

2.34%

$42.71

18

2.70%

0.25

12/09

12/27

Avnet

AVT

2.06%

$40.70

7

21.10%

0.21

12/03

12/20

Avery Dennison Corp.

AVY

1.80%

$128.75

9

12.00%

0.58

12/03

12/18

Bank of America

BAC

2.15%

$33.43

6

68.30%

0.18

12/05

12/27

Best Buy

BBY

2.53%

$79.20

16

21.50%

0.5

12/16

01/07

Becton, Dickinson

BDX

1.22%

$259.03

47

8.30%

0.79

12/09

12/31

Brown-Forman

BF.B

1.03%

$67.42

35

8.40%

0.1743

12/04

01/02

BlackRock

BLK

2.70%

$489.70

10

12.30%

3.3

12/05

12/23

Broadridge Financial Solutions

BR

1.77%

$122.21

13

16.10%

0.54

12/12

01/03

BancorpSouth Bank

BXS

2.39%

$30.98

7

49.10%

0.185

12/12

01/02

Carolina Financial Corp.

CARO

0.96%

$41.85

8

55.90%

0.1

12/12

01/03

Community Bank System

CBU

2.43%

$67.49

28

4.90%

0.41

12/12

01/10

Capital City Bank Group

CCBG

1.80%

$28.85

6

N/A

0.13

12/06

12/23

Crown Castle International Corp.

CCI

3.67%

$130.95

6

N/A

1.2

12/12

12/31

C&F Financial Corp.

CFFI

2.74%

$55.39

8

3.50%

0.38

12/12

01/01

Churchill Downs Inc.

CHDN

0.45%

$129.67

8

13.40%

0.581

12/05

01/03

Chico's FAS

CHS

7.66%

$4.70

10

7.20%

0.09

12/06

12/20

Comerica Inc.

CMA

3.82%

$70.10

10

22.80%

0.67

12/12

01/01

CME Group

CME

1.48%

$203.32

9

9.20%

0.75

12/09

12/27

Canadian National Railway

CNI

1.82%

$90.05

24

10.90%

0.4105

12/06

12/30

CNO Financial Group

CNO

2.46%

$17.88

8

28.80%

0.11

12/09

12/24

Chesapeake Utilities

CPK

1.78%

$91.06

16

6.50%

0.405

12/13

01/06

CenterState Bank

CSFL

1.75%

$25.19

5

58.50%

0.11

12/12

12/31

Community Trust Bancorp

CTBI

3.38%

$44.95

39

3.30%

0.38

12/12

01/01

Dominion Energy

D

4.48%

$82.00

16

8.20%

0.9175

12/05

12/20

Donaldson Co.

DCI

1.52%

$55.17

33

8.40%

0.21

12/09

12/27

DICK's Sporting Goods

DKS

2.43%

$46.11

5

12.50%

0.28

12/12

12/31

Digital Realty Trust

DLR

3.62%

$119.26

15

4.90%

1.08

12/12

01/15

Domino's Pizza

DPZ

0.88%

$294.05

7

22.40%

0.65

12/12

12/27

DTE Energy

DTE

3.27%

$123.38

11

6.70%

1.01

12/13

01/15

El Paso Electric Co.

EE

2.27%

$67.87

9

6.20%

0.385

12/12

12/27

Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

EFSC

1.52%

$44.85

5

17.50%

0.17

12/13

12/31

Exponent Inc.

EXPO

1.02%

$62.99

7

28.20%

0.16

12/05

12/20

Extra Space Storage

EXR

3.44%

$104.61

10

18.30%

0.9

12/13

12/31

First American Financial Corp.

FAF

2.65%

$63.31

9

27.20%

0.42

12/06

12/16

FedEx

FDX

1.65%

$158.03

17

31.70%

0.65

12/06

01/02

FBL Financial Group

FFG

3.37%

$56.92

9

28.80%

0.48

12/13

12/31

Flushing Financial Corp.

FFIC

4.01%

$20.96

6

9.00%

0.21

12/12

12/27

First Financial Bankshares

FFIN

1.40%

$34.36

9

10.00%

0.12

12/12

01/02

First Horizon National Corp.

FHN

3.51%

$15.94

8

23.00%

0.14

12/12

01/02

Financial Institutions

FISI

3.12%

$32.07

9

4.90%

0.25

12/12

01/02

Fidelity National Financial

FNF

2.80%

$47.14

8

23.00%

0.33

12/16

12/31

Franco-Nevada Corp.

FNV

1.01%

$98.86

12

5.70%

0.25

12/04

12/19

First Merchants Corp.

FRME

2.58%

$40.38

8

36.10%

0.26

12/05

12/20

Cedar Fair

FUN

6.69%

$55.94

8

6.90%

0.935

12/03

12/17

GATX Corp.

GATX

2.28%

$80.60

9

7.30%

0.46

12/12

12/31

Glacier Bancorp

GBCI

2.69%

$43.16

8

11.00%

0.29

12/09

12/19

Gilead Sciences

GILD

3.81%

$66.12

5

N/A

0.63

12/12

12/30

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI

6.76%

$41.45

5

N/A

0.7

12/12

12/27

Genuine Parts Co.

GPC

2.91%

$104.72

63

5.70%

0.7625

12/05

01/02

Home Depot

HD

2.50%

$217.62

10

21.40%

1.36

12/04

12/19

Houlihan Lokey

HLI

2.59%

$47.89

5

N/A

0.31

12/04

12/16

HP Inc.

HPQ

3.55%

$19.83

9

16.30%

0.1762

12/10

01/02

Hill-Rom Holdings

HRC

0.79%

$105.83

9

8.30%

0.21

12/13

12/31

Hawthorn Bancshares

HWBK

1.97%

$24.41

8

14.50%

0.12

12/12

01/01

Intercontinental Exchange

ICE

1.18%

$93.30

7

49.20%

0.275

12/13

12/31

Ingersoll-Rand

IR

1.64%

$129.29

8

23.90%

0.53

12/05

12/31

Iron Mountain

IRM

7.74%

$31.95

9

16.80%

0.6185

12/13

01/02

ITT Inc.

ITT

0.84%

$69.73

7

6.00%

0.147

12/06

12/30

Kimberly-Clark

KMB

3.02%

$136.30

47

5.50%

1.03

12/05

01/03

Kohl's

KSS

5.72%

$46.82

9

11.80%

0.67

12/10

12/24

Lancaster Colony Corp.

LANC

1.78%

$157.50

56

8.60%

0.7

12/05

12/31

Lear Corp.

LEA

2.46%

$121.94

9

32.70%

0.75

12/05

12/26

Leggett & Platt

LEG

3.06%

$52.21

48

4.80%

0.4

12/12

01/15

Lam Research Corp.

LRCX

1.75%

$262.94

6

N/A

1.15

12/10

01/08

Southwest Airlines

LUV

1.27%

$56.72

8

34.40%

0.18

12/10

01/08

Las Vegas Sands

LVS

4.91%

$62.69

8

16.50%

0.77

12/16

12/26

Main Street Capital

MAIN

5.74%

$42.86

9

4.30%

0.205

12/12

12/26

Mercantile Bank Corp.

MBWM

3.08%

$35.08

8

15.60%

0.27

12/05

12/18

Mercury General Corp.

MCY

5.15%

$48.93

33

0.40%

0.63

12/11

12/26

MDU Resources Group

MDU

2.87%

$28.89

28

2.70%

0.2075

12/11

01/01

Methanex

MEOH

3.94%

$36.55

9

11.00%

0.36

12/16

12/31

MutualFirst Financial

MFSF

2.03%

$39.36

5

25.30%

0.2

12/12

12/27

Monro Inc.

MNRO

1.20%

$73.50

15

12.60%

0.22

12/09

12/24

Medical Properties Trust

MPW

5.06%

$20.56

6

4.40%

0.26

12/11

01/09

Merck

MRK

2.80%

$87.04

8

2.20%

0.61

12/13

01/08

Motorola Solutions

MSI

1.55%

$165.04

9

13.80%

0.64

12/12

01/15

Nasdaq

NDAQ

1.80%

$104.46

8

26.70%

0.47

12/12

12/27

NewMarket Corp.

NEU

1.56%

$486.52

14

15.20%

1.9

12/13

01/02

EnPro Industries

NPO

1.52%

$65.99

5

N/A

0.25

12/03

12/18

National Storage Affiliates Trust

NSA

4.00%

$33.04

5

N/A

0.33

12/12

12/31

Insperity

NSP

1.54%

$78.12

9

18.70%

0.3

12/05

12/20

Northern Trust Corp.

NTRS

2.63%

$106.52

8

9.70%

0.7

12/12

01/01

NorthWestern Corp.

NWE

3.24%

$71.02

15

7.70%

0.575

12/12

12/31

NexPoint Residential Trust

NXRT

2.64%

$47.00

5

N/A

0.31

12/16

12/31

Old Republic International Corp.

ORI

3.57%

$22.39

38

1.60%

0.2

12/05

12/16

Occidental Petroleum

OXY

8.17%

$38.68

16

5.40%

0.79

12/09

01/15

Prosperity Bancshares

PB

2.66%

$69.18

22

10.90%

0.46

12/13

01/02

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

PEG

3.21%

$58.63

8

4.60%

0.47

12/09

12/31

PepsiCo

PEP

2.81%

$135.88

47

9.40%

0.955

12/05

01/07

PolyOne Corp.

POL

2.61%

$31.02

10

24.90%

0.2025

12/12

01/09

PPL Corp.

PPL

4.83%

$34.19

18

3.50%

0.4125

12/09

01/02

PS Business Parks

PSB

2.40%

$175.31

5

16.60%

1.05

12/12

12/30

Qualcomm

QCOM

3.01%

$82.45

16

13.30%

0.62

12/04

12/19

Restaurant Brands International

QSR

3.05%

$65.55

5

N/A

0.5

12/16

01/03

Everest Re Group

RE

2.31%

$268.81

6

19.30%

1.55

12/03

12/24

Regions Financial Corp.

RF

3.73%

$16.61

7

38.70%

0.155

12/05

01/02

RenaissanceRe Holdings

RNR

0.73%

$187.43

24

3.30%

0.34

12/12

12/31

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

ROIC

4.41%

$17.87

10

5.40%

0.197

12/13

12/30

Ross Stores

ROST

0.88%

$116.00

25

21.50%

0.255

12/05

12/31

Service Corp. International

SCI

1.62%

$44.34

9

20.30%

0.18

12/12

12/31

Simmons First National Corp.

SFNC

2.52%

$25.38

8

6.70%

0.16

12/13

01/06

South Jersey Industries

SJI

3.70%

$31.06

20

4.60%

0.2875

12/09

12/27

Sotherly Hotels

SOHO

7.81%

$6.66

9

27.40%

0.13

12/12

01/10

SpartanNash Co.

SPTN

5.36%

$14.19

9

15.50%

0.19

12/09

12/31

Spire Inc.

SR

3.22%

$77.29

16

5.80%

0.6225

12/10

01/03

Stock Yards Bancorp

SYBT

2.64%

$40.91

10

12.20%

0.27

12/13

12/31

TriCo Bancshares

TCBK

2.29%

$38.41

7

10.80%

0.22

12/12

12/30

Telephone and Data Systems

TDS

2.81%

$23.50

45

4.60%

0.165

12/13

12/30

T. Rowe Price Group

TROW

2.49%

$122.26

33

13.00%

0.76

12/13

12/30

Travelers Companies

TRV

2.42%

$135.26

15

9.10%

0.82

12/09

12/31

Texas Roadhouse

TXRH

2.05%

$58.61

9

15.80%

0.3

12/10

12/27

United Bancorp

UBCP

4.34%

$12.91

6

12.40%

0.14

12/09

12/20

United Bankshares

UBSI

3.70%

$37.81

44

1.70%

0.35

12/12

01/02

United Community Banks

UCBI

2.35%

$30.64

6

N/A

0.18

12/13

01/06

UGI Corp.

UGI

2.98%

$43.58

32

6.70%

0.325

12/13

01/01

UMB Financial Corp.

UMBF

1.87%

$66.41

28

5.90%

0.31

12/09

01/02

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

UNH

1.54%

$279.66

10

26.80%

1.08

12/06

12/17

Unity Bancorp

UNTY

1.45%

$22.00

7

55.20%

0.08

12/12

12/27

Utah Medical Products

UTMD

1.08%

$103.81

16

1.90%

0.28

12/12

01/03

V.F. Corp.

VFC

2.18%

$87.99

47

15.60%

0.48

12/09

12/20

Vector Group

VGR

11.74%

$13.63

20

4.70%

0.4

12/16

12/30

Wellesley Bancorp

WEBK

0.73%

$32.90

6

N/A

0.06

12/03

12/18

Westwood Holdings Group

WHG

9.34%

$30.84

17

11.20%

0.72

12/05

01/02

Waste Management

WM

1.84%

$111.65

16

5.00%

0.5125

12/05

12/20

Walmart

WMT

1.78%

$119.28

46

2.70%

0.53

12/05

01/02

Worthington Industries

WOR

2.53%

$37.94

9

9.50%

0.24

12/12

12/27

Weingarten Realty Investors

WRI

5.00%

$31.57

8

5.30%

0.395

12/05

12/13

WesBanco

WSBC

3.41%

$36.32

9

8.30%

0.31

12/12

01/02

Weyerhaeuser Co.

WY

4.66%

$29.21

8

10.30%

0.34

12/05

12/20

Wyndham Destinations

WYND

3.72%

$48.38

10

10.30%

0.45

12/12

12/30

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.