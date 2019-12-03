Dividend Increases: November 25-29, 2019

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the Dividend Champions List (CCC list).

In the past week, 4 companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends, including one of my DivGro holdings. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1 billion and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

Hormel Foods (HRL)

HRL is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. Customers include retailers, hospitals, nursing homes and marketers of nutritional products. HRL was founded in 1891 and is based in Austin, Minnesota.

On Nov 25, HRL declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.5% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Feb 18 to shareholders of record on Jan 13; ex-div: Jan 10.

McCormick (MKC)

MKC manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company’s brands include McCormick, Lawry's, and Club House. It operates in two business segments: Consumer and Industrial. MKC was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.

On Nov 26, MKC declared a quarterly dividend of 62¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.8% from the prior dividend of 57¢.

Payable Jan 13 to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

RGC Resources (RGCO)

RGCO, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. RGCO was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

On Nov 25, RGCO declared a quarterly dividend of 17.50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.1% from the prior dividend of 16.50¢.

Payable Feb 1 to shareholders of record on Jan 15; ex-div: Jan 14.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX)

BDX is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives. BDX was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

On Nov 25, BDX declared a quarterly dividend of 79¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.6% from the prior dividend of 77¢.

Payable Dec 31 to shareholders of record on Dec 10; ex-div: Dec 9.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: HRL, MKC, and BDX.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

HRL's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HRL in November 2010 would have returned 17.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MKC's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MKC in December 2010 would have returned 17.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BDX's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in BDX in October 2010 would have returned 15.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 3-16, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs. 5-Yr. DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Payable Date American Assets Trust AAT 2.57% $46.78 9 5.10% 0.3 12/11 12/26 Analog Devices ADI 1.94% $111.26 17 7.10% 0.54 12/05 12/17 Automatic Data Processing ADP 2.16% $168.59 44 11.70% 0.91 12/12 01/01 Ameren Corp. AEE 2.71% $73.68 6 2.90% 0.5 12/10 12/31 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. AGM 3.44% $81.40 8 37.00% 0.7 12/13 12/31 Arthur J. Gallagher AJG 1.86% $92.23 9 3.20% 0.43 12/05 12/20 Albemarle Corp. ALB 2.26% $65.04 25 6.70% 0.3675 12/12 01/02 Amerisafe AMSF 1.52% $65.67 7 22.40% 0.25 12/12 12/27 Anthem ANTM 1.11% $287.43 9 14.90% 0.8 12/04 12/20 Amphenol Corp. APH 0.97% $102.70 8 26.70% 0.25 12/16 01/08 Preferred Apartment Communities APTS 7.70% $13.64 9 11.20% 0.2625 12/12 01/15 Auburn National Bancorp AUBN 2.34% $42.71 18 2.70% 0.25 12/09 12/27 Avnet AVT 2.06% $40.70 7 21.10% 0.21 12/03 12/20 Avery Dennison Corp. AVY 1.80% $128.75 9 12.00% 0.58 12/03 12/18 Bank of America BAC 2.15% $33.43 6 68.30% 0.18 12/05 12/27 Best Buy BBY 2.53% $79.20 16 21.50% 0.5 12/16 01/07 Becton, Dickinson BDX 1.22% $259.03 47 8.30% 0.79 12/09 12/31 Brown-Forman BF.B 1.03% $67.42 35 8.40% 0.1743 12/04 01/02 BlackRock BLK 2.70% $489.70 10 12.30% 3.3 12/05 12/23 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 1.77% $122.21 13 16.10% 0.54 12/12 01/03 BancorpSouth Bank BXS 2.39% $30.98 7 49.10% 0.185 12/12 01/02 Carolina Financial Corp. CARO 0.96% $41.85 8 55.90% 0.1 12/12 01/03 Community Bank System CBU 2.43% $67.49 28 4.90% 0.41 12/12 01/10 Capital City Bank Group CCBG 1.80% $28.85 6 N/A 0.13 12/06 12/23 Crown Castle International Corp. CCI 3.67% $130.95 6 N/A 1.2 12/12 12/31 C&F Financial Corp. CFFI 2.74% $55.39 8 3.50% 0.38 12/12 01/01 Churchill Downs Inc. CHDN 0.45% $129.67 8 13.40% 0.581 12/05 01/03 Chico's FAS CHS 7.66% $4.70 10 7.20% 0.09 12/06 12/20 Comerica Inc. CMA 3.82% $70.10 10 22.80% 0.67 12/12 01/01 CME Group CME 1.48% $203.32 9 9.20% 0.75 12/09 12/27 Canadian National Railway CNI 1.82% $90.05 24 10.90% 0.4105 12/06 12/30 CNO Financial Group CNO 2.46% $17.88 8 28.80% 0.11 12/09 12/24 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.78% $91.06 16 6.50% 0.405 12/13 01/06 CenterState Bank CSFL 1.75% $25.19 5 58.50% 0.11 12/12 12/31 Community Trust Bancorp CTBI 3.38% $44.95 39 3.30% 0.38 12/12 01/01 Dominion Energy D 4.48% $82.00 16 8.20% 0.9175 12/05 12/20 Donaldson Co. DCI 1.52% $55.17 33 8.40% 0.21 12/09 12/27 DICK's Sporting Goods DKS 2.43% $46.11 5 12.50% 0.28 12/12 12/31 Digital Realty Trust DLR 3.62% $119.26 15 4.90% 1.08 12/12 01/15 Domino's Pizza DPZ 0.88% $294.05 7 22.40% 0.65 12/12 12/27 DTE Energy DTE 3.27% $123.38 11 6.70% 1.01 12/13 01/15 El Paso Electric Co. EE 2.27% $67.87 9 6.20% 0.385 12/12 12/27 Enterprise Financial Services Corp. EFSC 1.52% $44.85 5 17.50% 0.17 12/13 12/31 Exponent Inc. EXPO 1.02% $62.99 7 28.20% 0.16 12/05 12/20 Extra Space Storage EXR 3.44% $104.61 10 18.30% 0.9 12/13 12/31 First American Financial Corp. FAF 2.65% $63.31 9 27.20% 0.42 12/06 12/16 FedEx FDX 1.65% $158.03 17 31.70% 0.65 12/06 01/02 FBL Financial Group FFG 3.37% $56.92 9 28.80% 0.48 12/13 12/31 Flushing Financial Corp. FFIC 4.01% $20.96 6 9.00% 0.21 12/12 12/27 First Financial Bankshares FFIN 1.40% $34.36 9 10.00% 0.12 12/12 01/02 First Horizon National Corp. FHN 3.51% $15.94 8 23.00% 0.14 12/12 01/02 Financial Institutions FISI 3.12% $32.07 9 4.90% 0.25 12/12 01/02 Fidelity National Financial FNF 2.80% $47.14 8 23.00% 0.33 12/16 12/31 Franco-Nevada Corp. FNV 1.01% $98.86 12 5.70% 0.25 12/04 12/19 First Merchants Corp. FRME 2.58% $40.38 8 36.10% 0.26 12/05 12/20 Cedar Fair FUN 6.69% $55.94 8 6.90% 0.935 12/03 12/17 GATX Corp. GATX 2.28% $80.60 9 7.30% 0.46 12/12 12/31 Glacier Bancorp GBCI 2.69% $43.16 8 11.00% 0.29 12/09 12/19 Gilead Sciences GILD 3.81% $66.12 5 N/A 0.63 12/12 12/30 Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI 6.76% $41.45 5 N/A 0.7 12/12 12/27 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 2.91% $104.72 63 5.70% 0.7625 12/05 01/02 Home Depot HD 2.50% $217.62 10 21.40% 1.36 12/04 12/19 Houlihan Lokey HLI 2.59% $47.89 5 N/A 0.31 12/04 12/16 HP Inc. HPQ 3.55% $19.83 9 16.30% 0.1762 12/10 01/02 Hill-Rom Holdings HRC 0.79% $105.83 9 8.30% 0.21 12/13 12/31 Hawthorn Bancshares HWBK 1.97% $24.41 8 14.50% 0.12 12/12 01/01 Intercontinental Exchange ICE 1.18% $93.30 7 49.20% 0.275 12/13 12/31 Ingersoll-Rand IR 1.64% $129.29 8 23.90% 0.53 12/05 12/31 Iron Mountain IRM 7.74% $31.95 9 16.80% 0.6185 12/13 01/02 ITT Inc. ITT 0.84% $69.73 7 6.00% 0.147 12/06 12/30 Kimberly-Clark KMB 3.02% $136.30 47 5.50% 1.03 12/05 01/03 Kohl's KSS 5.72% $46.82 9 11.80% 0.67 12/10 12/24 Lancaster Colony Corp. LANC 1.78% $157.50 56 8.60% 0.7 12/05 12/31 Lear Corp. LEA 2.46% $121.94 9 32.70% 0.75 12/05 12/26 Leggett & Platt LEG 3.06% $52.21 48 4.80% 0.4 12/12 01/15 Lam Research Corp. LRCX 1.75% $262.94 6 N/A 1.15 12/10 01/08 Southwest Airlines LUV 1.27% $56.72 8 34.40% 0.18 12/10 01/08 Las Vegas Sands LVS 4.91% $62.69 8 16.50% 0.77 12/16 12/26 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.74% $42.86 9 4.30% 0.205 12/12 12/26 Mercantile Bank Corp. MBWM 3.08% $35.08 8 15.60% 0.27 12/05 12/18 Mercury General Corp. MCY 5.15% $48.93 33 0.40% 0.63 12/11 12/26 MDU Resources Group MDU 2.87% $28.89 28 2.70% 0.2075 12/11 01/01 Methanex MEOH 3.94% $36.55 9 11.00% 0.36 12/16 12/31 MutualFirst Financial MFSF 2.03% $39.36 5 25.30% 0.2 12/12 12/27 Monro Inc. MNRO 1.20% $73.50 15 12.60% 0.22 12/09 12/24 Medical Properties Trust MPW 5.06% $20.56 6 4.40% 0.26 12/11 01/09 Merck MRK 2.80% $87.04 8 2.20% 0.61 12/13 01/08 Motorola Solutions MSI 1.55% $165.04 9 13.80% 0.64 12/12 01/15 Nasdaq NDAQ 1.80% $104.46 8 26.70% 0.47 12/12 12/27 NewMarket Corp. NEU 1.56% $486.52 14 15.20% 1.9 12/13 01/02 EnPro Industries NPO 1.52% $65.99 5 N/A 0.25 12/03 12/18 National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA 4.00% $33.04 5 N/A 0.33 12/12 12/31 Insperity NSP 1.54% $78.12 9 18.70% 0.3 12/05 12/20 Northern Trust Corp. NTRS 2.63% $106.52 8 9.70% 0.7 12/12 01/01 NorthWestern Corp. NWE 3.24% $71.02 15 7.70% 0.575 12/12 12/31 NexPoint Residential Trust NXRT 2.64% $47.00 5 N/A 0.31 12/16 12/31 Old Republic International Corp. ORI 3.57% $22.39 38 1.60% 0.2 12/05 12/16 Occidental Petroleum OXY 8.17% $38.68 16 5.40% 0.79 12/09 01/15 Prosperity Bancshares PB 2.66% $69.18 22 10.90% 0.46 12/13 01/02 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. PEG 3.21% $58.63 8 4.60% 0.47 12/09 12/31 PepsiCo PEP 2.81% $135.88 47 9.40% 0.955 12/05 01/07 PolyOne Corp. POL 2.61% $31.02 10 24.90% 0.2025 12/12 01/09 PPL Corp. PPL 4.83% $34.19 18 3.50% 0.4125 12/09 01/02 PS Business Parks PSB 2.40% $175.31 5 16.60% 1.05 12/12 12/30 Qualcomm QCOM 3.01% $82.45 16 13.30% 0.62 12/04 12/19 Restaurant Brands International QSR 3.05% $65.55 5 N/A 0.5 12/16 01/03 Everest Re Group RE 2.31% $268.81 6 19.30% 1.55 12/03 12/24 Regions Financial Corp. RF 3.73% $16.61 7 38.70% 0.155 12/05 01/02 RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR 0.73% $187.43 24 3.30% 0.34 12/12 12/31 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ROIC 4.41% $17.87 10 5.40% 0.197 12/13 12/30 Ross Stores ROST 0.88% $116.00 25 21.50% 0.255 12/05 12/31 Service Corp. International SCI 1.62% $44.34 9 20.30% 0.18 12/12 12/31 Simmons First National Corp. SFNC 2.52% $25.38 8 6.70% 0.16 12/13 01/06 South Jersey Industries SJI 3.70% $31.06 20 4.60% 0.2875 12/09 12/27 Sotherly Hotels SOHO 7.81% $6.66 9 27.40% 0.13 12/12 01/10 SpartanNash Co. SPTN 5.36% $14.19 9 15.50% 0.19 12/09 12/31 Spire Inc. SR 3.22% $77.29 16 5.80% 0.6225 12/10 01/03 Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT 2.64% $40.91 10 12.20% 0.27 12/13 12/31 TriCo Bancshares TCBK 2.29% $38.41 7 10.80% 0.22 12/12 12/30 Telephone and Data Systems TDS 2.81% $23.50 45 4.60% 0.165 12/13 12/30 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 2.49% $122.26 33 13.00% 0.76 12/13 12/30 Travelers Companies TRV 2.42% $135.26 15 9.10% 0.82 12/09 12/31 Texas Roadhouse TXRH 2.05% $58.61 9 15.80% 0.3 12/10 12/27 United Bancorp UBCP 4.34% $12.91 6 12.40% 0.14 12/09 12/20 United Bankshares UBSI 3.70% $37.81 44 1.70% 0.35 12/12 01/02 United Community Banks UCBI 2.35% $30.64 6 N/A 0.18 12/13 01/06 UGI Corp. UGI 2.98% $43.58 32 6.70% 0.325 12/13 01/01 UMB Financial Corp. UMBF 1.87% $66.41 28 5.90% 0.31 12/09 01/02 UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH 1.54% $279.66 10 26.80% 1.08 12/06 12/17 Unity Bancorp UNTY 1.45% $22.00 7 55.20% 0.08 12/12 12/27 Utah Medical Products UTMD 1.08% $103.81 16 1.90% 0.28 12/12 01/03 V.F. Corp. VFC 2.18% $87.99 47 15.60% 0.48 12/09 12/20 Vector Group VGR 11.74% $13.63 20 4.70% 0.4 12/16 12/30 Wellesley Bancorp WEBK 0.73% $32.90 6 N/A 0.06 12/03 12/18 Westwood Holdings Group WHG 9.34% $30.84 17 11.20% 0.72 12/05 01/02 Waste Management WM 1.84% $111.65 16 5.00% 0.5125 12/05 12/20 Walmart WMT 1.78% $119.28 46 2.70% 0.53 12/05 01/02 Worthington Industries WOR 2.53% $37.94 9 9.50% 0.24 12/12 12/27 Weingarten Realty Investors WRI 5.00% $31.57 8 5.30% 0.395 12/05 12/13 WesBanco WSBC 3.41% $36.32 9 8.30% 0.31 12/12 01/02 Weyerhaeuser Co. WY 4.66% $29.21 8 10.30% 0.34 12/05 12/20 Wyndham Destinations WYND 3.72% $48.38 10 10.30% 0.45 12/12 12/30

