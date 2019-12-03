Leggett & Platt Inc.: This Future Dividend King Has Legs

Stock is up 40% in the past 3 months on an improved outlook and we think there is more upside.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) is a leading manufacturer of a variety of goods ranging from bedding components, including foams and private-label finished mattresses; automotive seat support and hydraulic systems; parts for home and work furniture; along with steel wiring and tubing. The company has a long history of steady growth through an acquisition strategy, although earnings have been more volatile in recent years. The stock is up over 40% in the past three months to approach a new all-time high on an improving outlook which was further reinforced by its last quarterly report that beat expectations and included revisions higher to management's full-year earnings forecast. This article covers recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(source: Finviz.com)

Investment Thesis

Leggett & Platt is on a 48-year streak of consecutively increasing its dividend rate since 1971 and on track to enter the exclusive group as a 'Dividend King' defined by a 50-year streak of annual dividend increases in 2021. LEG's stock has been pressured in recent years based on weaker growth but now presents an improved outlook given an ongoing internal restructuring, including a major acquisition in 2018. Free cash flow is accelerating, and the company is forecast to grow EPS 13% this year. The stock has rallied in recent weeks following a better than expected Q3 earnings, but we think this still has more upside.

Q3 Earnings Recap

LEG reported its Q3 earnings on October 28th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 which beat expectations by $0.09. Revenues of $1.24 billion increased by 13.6% year over year and was $30 million ahead of the estimate. The gross margin expanded in the quarter and is up year to date to 21.6% from 21.0% over the period last year. The adjusted EPS figure increased by 15% from Q3 last year.

(source: Company IR)

The story here is really the ongoing growth boost from its November 2018 acquisition of 'Elite Comfort Solutions', a bedding and mattress company, for $1.25 billion which added 16% to the top line revenue growth. Leggett & Platt is amidst an internal restructuring announced back in Q4 2018 which included exiting the 'Fashion Bed and Home Furniture' business in order to improve overall financial efficiency. Management comments in the conference call highlighted how the results here are on track, and in some ways even better than expected, resulting in higher guidance this quarter.

Absent declines from exited business, volume was up 3%. Our bedding businesses continued to perform well with U.S. Spring sales up 6% in the quarter. Finished Mattress units were up 28% in the third quarter including year-over-year growth at ECS. Automotive sales were up 8% in the quarter and Work Furniture was up 6%. The restructuring activities we initiated in the fourth quarter of 2018 in our Home Furniture and Fashion Bed businesses are substantially complete. With the segment’s adjusted EBIT of $12 million and adjusted EBIT margin up a notable 470 basis points in the quarter, we are already seeing a positive impact from the lower fixed cost and improved pricing.

The company sees strong growth opportunity for its automotive business. The products here are typically the interior cabin comfort and seating components, including actuators, motors, cables, and hydraulic cylinders. This was highlighted in the press release as exceeding the global market, suggesting the company is gaining market share.

Our Automotive business grew 8% versus third quarter 2018, exceeding the global market by over 1,000 basis points. This year we should exceed market growth by 600–700 basis points. While we remain confident in continued strong performance, ongoing disruption in the global market makes it difficult to predict our relative performance with precision. Accordingly, we are moving away from our specific goal of exceeding market growth by 1,000 basis points, although we expect to significantly outperform the market over the long term.

The company is also seeing momentum in its mattress and bedding business. Leggett & Platt traces its origin to the invention of the coil spring mattress and remains a leader in with its private label finished mattress business. Data shows U.S. spring sales were up 6% year over year. The company noted that the U.S. Department of Commerce is tightening anti-dumping restrictions on imported mattresses from countries including China with duties in excess of 160%. The company sees this as supporting its domestic operating environment. The acquisition of 'Elite Comfort Solutions' has further strengthened its position in the market.

Accelerating free cash flow is a theme here which has reached $465.8 million over the trailing twelve months. The expectation is for cash flow generation to continue with a more subdued investing cycle and expanding financial margins. Cash flow from operations in Q3 reached $213 million, up from $127 million in the period last year.

Data by YCharts

Investor Day 2019

In November, the company held its annual investor day analyst meeting which included some more updates. The company announced a segment realignment, consolidating a previous four groups into three. Industrial Products, which is the steel rod and drawn wire business, will be combined Residential Products into a new "Bedding products" segment. A new "Furniture Flooring & Textile Products" is created, combining Industrial Products and the Furniture Products segments. Leggett & Platt sees these changes as better improving on managerial efficiencies. The changes are set to take effect in Q1 2020. We like these moves as it shows the company remains dynamic even after a 138-year history and is not afraid to take bold decisions with a continual reinvention.

(source: Company IR)

Full-Year Guidance

LEG increased its full-year 2019 EPS guidance to a new range between $2.48 and $2.63 from $2.40 and $2.63 previously. On the other hand, the sales guidance was tightened to $4.75 billion at the midpoint from $4.775 in the prior guidance. Notably, a lower CAPEX guidance at $160 million from $180 million suggests higher free cash flow for the year.

(source: Company IR)

The market has an optimistic outlook for earnings with EPS of $2.74 in 2020 and $2.96 by 2021. These estimates, if confirmed, represent an annual increase of 7.2% and 8% each year, respectively.

Data by YCharts

LEG Forward-Looking Commentary and Analysis

Based on the full-year 2019 adjusted EPS guidance at the midpoint, LEG is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 20.4x and 19.1x on consensus 2020 earnings. We think these levels are attractive considering the expectation of ~7% EPS growth over the next two years. The metric we really like right now for LEG is the price to free cash flow at 15.2x which is well below the 5-year average at 20x. An anticipation of accelerating earnings and steady growth will allow the company to both lower its leverage position and continue to increase its dividend rate for added shareholder returns.

Data by YCharts

Total debt at $2.2 billion and a net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio at 3.2x is something of a weak point for the company. Still, this was pressured by the acquisition last year and the leverage ratio has already declined from 3.6x back in Q1. Management sees the ratio as trending towards 2.5x by the end of 2020. Overall, the company considers its balance sheet position to be strongly supported by current free cash flow and ample liquidity.

(source: Company IR)

A Dividend Grower

As mentioned, LEG is on a 48-year streak of increasing its dividend rate. The current payout ratio based on the annualized dividend rate of $1.60 per share represents about 58% on consensus 2020 earnings. We think LEG can increase the dividend rate by 5% in each of the next two years which will continue the trend of 2-cent dividend increases while helping it converge towards the long-term payout ratio target of 50%.

(source: Company IR)

The current dividend yield at 3% has moved lower following the recent run in the share price, but we note that the yield traded as low as 2.40% back in 2016 which at the current dividend rate implies a share price of $66.66 based on the current dividend rate. By this measure, the stock still has 26% upside from the current level which we see as possible based on the free cash flow story. Taking a middle ground, we have a 1-year price target at $61 per share, representing a 22.3x multiple on consensus 2020 earnings and a 2.66% dividend yield. We rate shares of LEG as a buy.

Risks

The risks here beyond a global cyclical downturn are the trajectory of its margins which remain a key investor monitoring point. 2020 is going to be an important year for the company which it will need to prove it can maintain this current operational and financial momentum while capitalizing on the expected synergies from its internal restructuring. We think the market will focus on its growth metrics and an underperformance to targets could result in greater volatility for the stock.

Takeaway

At its core, we think Leggett & Platt has a solid business and real economic moat within its manufacturing niche given its customer relationships with key global OEMs across various industries. We like LEG with its long-term history of steady growth and improved outlook now. Going forward, the trend towards deleveraging and higher free cash flow should result in higher quality earnings which should drive a premium for the stock. This is a dividend growth stock that has found its footing in recent months and we think there is more upside in the stock price going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.