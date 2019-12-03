McDermott - Unsecured Lenders Are Pressing For Debt Restructuring Agreement

Virtually no chance for the company to remain out of court.

A number of unsecured lenders has entered into a forbearance agreement, apparently targeting to negotiate a pre-packaged bankruptcy with the company and secured creditors.

Note:

I have covered McDermott International (MDR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Shares of ailing oil-and-gas engineering and construction company McDermott International rallied on Monday after lenders agreed to amend the terms of the recent superpriority senior secured credit facility and provide an additional $350 million in much-needed funds:

McDermott International announced today that it has been granted access to the second tranche ("Tranche B") of the $1.7 billion superpriority senior secured credit facility (the "Agreement") announced on October 21, 2019. Tranche B provides McDermott with a $250 million Term Loan Facility and a $100 million Letter of Credit Facility. The Company expects to utilize the amounts available under Tranche B to continue financing working capital and support the issuance of required performance guarantees on new projects. (...) The Tranche B funding is expected to allow McDermott to continue collaborative discussions regarding a long-term balance sheet solution. In connection with the Tranche B funding, the required lenders have agreed to amendments to the Agreement that would waive certain conditions and modify cross-default provisions in order to facilitate the Tranche B funding. McDermott continues to pursue the previously announced strategic alternatives process for Lummus Technology.

Photo: Cameron LNG Facility Construction Site at Hackberry, Louisiana - Source: Mitsui & Co.

In addition, McDermott has entered into a forbearance agreement with holders of over 35% of the company's $1.3 billion in 2024 senior unsecured notes after the recent failure to make a $69 million interest payment:

McDermott also announced that it has entered into a forbearance agreement with holders of over 35 percent of McDermott's 10.625 percent senior notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"). Under the terms of the forbearance agreement, the applicable holders of the 2024 Notes have agreed to forbear from exercising any rights related to the interest payment due on November 1, 2019, subject to certain conditions. The forbearance period extends through January 15, 2020, and may be extended further by a majority of the holders party to the forbearance agreement. McDermott is in discussions with additional holders of the 2024 Notes and anticipates that additional holders may execute the forbearance agreement in the coming days.

A quick dive into the agreement further strengthens my thesis of the company likely ending up in bankruptcy, it's just a question of the company and its different classes of creditors coming to terms ahead of the filing ("pre-packed bankruptcy") or not (emphasis added by author):

The Company shall negotiate in good faith with the Ad Hoc Group and the holders of the Company’s secured indebtedness (the “Secured Lenders”) on a restructuring transaction, including without limitation by hosting a minimum of two (2) face-to-face meetings with the Ad Hoc Group to which the Secured Lenders shall be invited to participate, the first of which shall be held no later than December 16, 2019 and the second of which shall be held no later than January 8, 2020. (...) The Company and the Secured Lenders shall deliver to the Ad Hoc Group a term sheet for a proposed consensual restructuring of the Company by no later than December 31, 2019.

Keep in mind, there's little chance for McDermott to remain out of court here as the "proposed consensual restructuring" would require approval of virtually all parties involved. Usually, an at least 95% noteholder acceptance rate would be required as most U.S. debentures have no collective action clause to drag along dissenters. Even worse, equityholders would have to approve the transaction, too.

As already discussed in previous articles, there's no feasible way for the company to get even close to the required threshold number as the prospect of pocketing ongoing, juicy cash interest payments will almost certainly result in a large number of holdouts among holders of the 2024 senior unsecured notes which are currently trading at just 8% of face value.

Only bankruptcy would provide the toolkit required by McDermott to implement a comprehensive restructuring and with the new superpriority senior secured credit facility now sitting firmly on top of the company's capital structure, holders of the 2024 senior unsecured notes are currently facing an uphill battle to recover at least some value.

Table: Simplified Capital Structure Overview - Source: Company's SEC-Filings. All numbers in million USD.

With even unsecured noteholders apparently exposed to the very real risk of losing their entire investment, there's basically no hope for equityholders here.

Granted, the company's common equity is still worth an eye-catching $160 million at Monday's closing price but given the current borrowing rate of 185% and no immediate bankruptcy filing in sight, shortsellers have likely taken a step back in recent weeks.

For unsecured noteholders, a pre-packaged bankruptcy would provide them with at least some form of recovery while a filing without a restructuring agreement in place might very well result in a complete wipe-out.

Given this issue, the incentive for unsecured noteholders to accelerate the bond maturity after the missed interest payment appears low but with just 25% of the outstanding amount required, the new forbearance agreement is no sufficient obstacle yet.

Lastly, there appears to be a widespread misperception among common shareholders that a successful sale of the company's Lummus Technology unit would miraculously turn McDermott into a healthy business again, while in reality the vast majority of sales proceeds would have to be used for the repayment of secured debt, leaving the company stripped off its most valuable part and still facing the very same liquidity issues.

Bottom Line:

Superpriority lenders decided to provide additional liquidity to prevent an uncontrolled meltdown of the ailing company while debt restructuring discussions continue.

In addition, a group of unsecured noteholders has entered into a forbearance agreement with McDermott requiring, among other things, the company and secured lenders to deliver a term sheet for a proposed consensual restructuring by no later than December 31, 2019.

As discussed above, an agreement would likely result in a pre-packaged bankruptcy as an out-of-court restructuring appears virtually impossible to achieve.

In case of a pre-packaged bankruptcy, I would expect unsecured noteholders to be allocated a small part of the new equity, while both preferred and common equityholders will likely end up with nothing.

Should negotiations collapse, secured lenders might very well grab the entire company (or whatever might remain of McDermott in an uncontrolled bankruptcy) in court.

While a short position appears tempting at current levels, sky-high borrowing rates and the unclear timeline for the likely upcoming bankruptcy filing should keep even speculative investors sidelined for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.