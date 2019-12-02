Short And Sharp: No Positives In Going Negative For Central Bankers

While it's generally accepted that monetary stimulus becomes less effective as interest rates fall further, all signs indicate negative policy rates aren't just less effective, they're counterproductive.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing the Federal Reserve (Fed) to consider cutting policy rates below zero in an effort to stimulate growth and weaken the dollar. But his stance is a lonely one, as negative policy rates have largely gone out of style. Global central banks are reconsidering the wisdom of negative policy rates, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) itself has already deemed negative rates an unattractive option.

Indeed, the rapid spread of negative-yielding debt in the past year, including large chunks of the corporate bond market, has raised profound questions about this unconventional policy tool. Critics point to its distortive impact on financial markets, the crippling effect on bank lending, as well as its threat to pension systems worldwide as liabilities rise exponentially.

While it's generally accepted that monetary stimulus becomes less effective as interest rates fall further, all signs indicate negative policy rates aren't just less effective, they're counterproductive.

Certainly, negative policy rates are such an unorthodox policy that, in some cases, they can be interpreted as a sign that the economy is in real trouble, confusing and spooking investors. It may even prompt households and businesses to defer borrowing and investment as they anticipate further reductions in policy rates. In Germany, where the term "Strafzins", or "punishment rate" is widely used to refer to negative rates, the savings rate has increased in spite of negative policy rates.

The threat of deflation remains ever-present in many economies, so central banks are still faced with the need to provide more stimulus. Yet, with concerns about capital misallocation, secular stagnation, and the unshakeable fear of encouraging irresponsible risk-taking, central bankers are increasingly turning away from rate cuts, and instead looking to deliver further policy stimulus via balance sheet expansion and forward guidance - and pressuring governments to play their part.

Recent comments from new European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagard suggest adjustments to the ECB's issuer limits (thereby enabling them to increase government bond purchases) are more likely than further policy rate cuts. Similarly, in Japan, there is unprecedented level of concern about the damaging side-effects of ultra-low interest rates.

In the United States, the latest FOMC minutes revealed the focus the Fed places on avoiding the problems currently facing the ECB and Bank of Japan. The Reserve Bank of Australia has recently noted that 0.25% is its lower bound for policy rates, beyond which quantitative easing would be the preferred policy choice, while concerns about fuelling the next asset price bubble has prompted the Riksbank to denounce negative interest rates.

Yet, while this pendulum swing away from negative policy rates may provide some relief to savers, let's not exaggerate its impact on the market. The only way to deliver a material rise in bond yields is if markets start to anticipate central bank tightening. We are years away from that scenario.

While the global economy is likely to stabilise early next year, we don't anticipate a strong upturn. Inflationary pressures are set to remain muted, while geopolitical tensions are omnipresent, so central banks will be pressured to maintain the monetary sugar rush to financial markets. Fiscal policy will likely be only mildly expansionary in many countries, restrained by government reluctance or reckless spending in years past.

This argues for only a modestly bearish view of European and Japanese government bonds, while U.S. Treasury yields are unlikely to have much upside above 2% next year.

Equities will likely fare better, as persistent central bank liquidity should continue to fuel stocks. But diminishing monetary effectiveness means this will be delivered via multiple expansion, not earnings growth. The wide and growing disconnect between lacklustre earnings on one side and valuations on the other means that equities vertigo is likely to set in as we move through 2020.

How should investors navigate this environment? As well as focusing on high-quality assets, investors will need to increasingly pivot asset allocation from traditional developed market fixed-income and equities towards emerging markets and alternative investment asset classes, including real estate.

Stay strong, people, overreaching for yield is not your only option.

