Redfin: A Subsidized Real Estate Broker With No Clear Competitive Advantage

I wrote about potential investments in the real estate brokerage service industry last week with my articles on Zillow (Z) and RE/MAX (RMAX). I feel amiss if I did not include my thoughts on Redfin (RDFN) as well.

Redfin's primary business is a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage service. The company uses a combination of websites and live agents in an attempt to create a service that is faster, better, and cheaper. The way it works is that listings-search website drives leads (i.e. people wanting to sell their homes) which are then met with a local agent. The company's website also features a whole set of bells and whistles similar to its main competitor Zillow such as a home value calculator and 3-d models to show off your house. The company also originates mortgage loans and other end-of-sale services such as title and settlement. The company is also pioneering two additional types of services Redfin Direct and, similar to Zillow, an iBuyer RedfinNow.

The core business is a subsidized traditional brokerage

At its core, Redfin's primary business is no different than any other real estate broker. The main difference Redfin bulls would cite is the Redfin web platform and all the tools that are available. Well, let's break down these tools. First is the Redfin estimate which is an algorithm that tries to determine the value of your home. However, there are multiple such estimates available on the web such as Zillow's and even one by RE/MAX and they are as old school as they come. Even Redfin themselves admits that there is nothing like actual boots on the ground which is why they have local agents. Other tools such as the 3-d virtual scan and the open house stats really strike more as a nice to have but not a competitive advantage.

Redfin's website is among the top 10 real estate websites based on my search from Similar Web. However, that isn't really an advantage as, if I work with a local agent, I can get my listing on Zillow, Trulia, the local broker's website, Facebook, Craigslist and a whole host of other sites at virtually no cost. So on aggregate, my listing might actually be seen by fewer people if I work with Redfin.

Source: Similar Web Top 10 Real Estate Websites

Redfin offers a cheaper listing price than a traditional brokerage but they seem to have more costs as they have to maintain their own set of proprietary tools (as opposed to a traditional real estate brokerage which can leverage other platforms for a minor fee). So how does Redfin offer a cheaper listing price than traditional brokerages? Well apart from consistently posting Net losses, Redfin's agents are employed and as such earn less on a per transaction basis than traditional agents who work as independent contractors. This is a break from the commission-driven compensation model in the industry and I struggle to see how Redfin would attract top performers to their company. Another knock-on effect I would assume is that Redfin agents may not be as motivated to close the sale but rather go through a check-list to get the listing up to the platform. Coincidentally, RE/MAX used the exact opposite strategy 46 years ago to grow into the powerhouse it is today. RE/MAX's strategy was to offer a platform and charge a fixed fee with agents keeping the majority of the commission.

Redfin is experimenting with new business models

Redfin Direct is actually the more unique and interesting portion of Redfin's offering. This allows sellers to get offers from direct buyers, bypassing the buying agent, and passing on the cost savings to the sellers. Homebuyers can only make direct offers though to Redfin-listed properties.

Redfin wants to sell you a house-whether or not you have an agent. During its first-quarter earnings call, the online brokerage revealed a pilot program in Boston that allows home buyers to make a direct offer to sellers of Redfin-listed properties. Now the company wants to open up these direct home sales to buyers around the country. Next up will be Virginia, with more states to come this year. buyers fill out an extensive questionnaire, the site provides them with information around how to make a strong offer, what the escrow period should be, and how long it takes to close-and then lets them take it from there. Since the end of March, Redfin has sold five of its 127 listings in Boston to buyers without agents. Traditionally, buyer and seller agents split a 5% to 6% commission on the price of a home (which comes from the seller's proceeds). With its new Direct program, Redfin takes a 2% cut for listing the property and facilitating the deal.

Redfin tells home buyers no agent, no problem

I like that Redfin Direct sort of acts as a platform bringing together buyer and seller. This is definitely a more tech-enabled model than its core business and its iBuyer (which I will discuss in a bit). However, this seems to be tailor made for a certain type of buyer namely the investor/speculative kind. I would imagine most first time home buyers would opt for a more hand-holding approach on what is most likely their biggest purchase.

Apart from Redfin Direct and its core real estate brokerage model, Redfin also has an iBuyer called RedfinNow. I've spoken about the iBuyer model in my Zillow article but for those who haven't read it in summary; the company hopes to capture the difference between what it buys the home for and what it resells at the open market. Buy low, fix it up a bit, then flip it. Fundamentally, it is no different than being a house flipper, the main difference is that the companies in this space are hoping to leverage technology to do this cheaper and more effective. The only way to do that is if they can somehow develop an algorithm or have an added layer of convenience that will allow them to buy below market price. Unfortunately, in practice, this is not turning out to be the case. This is reflected in Redfin's financials as the company earned $141 million of revenue from RedfinNow from a cost of revenue of $144 million. Meaning that RedfinNow is unprofitable from a gross margin perspective and the company is losing money on every house that it buys.

Source: Redfin financial statements

Conclusion

Given that I don't agree with the core business model, it is hard for me to put a valuation number on Redfin. The number of pivots the company is doing seems to imply that its core business is unsustainable. The company's new business models (Redfin Direct and RedfinNow) remain untested and don't have a clear path to profitability. Personally, the company gives me the impression that they seem to be just trying all sorts of stuff and seeing what sticks. The company hasn't had a profitable year since its inception and to be honest, I can't really see the difference in terms of platform and technology between Redfin and a traditional brokerage firm like RE/MAX.

Redfin bulls may like to imagine real estate agents as antiquated old school dinosaurs. However, I would wager that a lot of real estate agents are technology-enabled especially the younger ones. Look at all the apps and real estate listing websites that are available to traditional real estate agents. These have the added benefit that agents can use whichever technology or platform works best (for little to no fees) and not be stuck with in-house tools (like Redfin agents). Even a traditional real estate company like RE/MAX has its own technology platform and the company, unlike Redfin, is actually profitable. I don't understand what all the hype is about for Real-estate disruptors like Redfin, Zillow, Opendoor and the like and thus I am bearish on the entire industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.