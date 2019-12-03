McCormick Is Grossly Overvalued

I continue to believe that MKC is best-in-breed, but I'm not willing to chase the momentum and buy shares at this level.

This is the highest premium the market has placed on MKC during the new millennium.

It’s always a great day when a dividend increase announcement is one of the portfolio headlines that pops up on my portfolio tracker. That’s especially the case when the increase is in line with my dividend growth expectations (or better yet, exceeds them). Oftentimes, these annual announcements are about the only news item that I pay attention to from a given holding. Some of the stocks that I own require constant monitoring and a lot of research throughout the year, whereas others are essentially “buy and forget” type stocks that I’m happy to hold on to so long as they continue to contribute to my reliably increasing passive income stream. McCormick (MKC) is one of those companies that falls into the latter category.

I’ve owned the stock for years and it’s been a great performer for me. MKC will always have a warm place in my heart because it was actually the very first dividend growth stock that I ever purchased. I bought my MKC shares in January of 2013 for $62.40 a piece.

At the time, very early on in my professional and investing career, the average size of the purchases that I was making was much smaller than the ones that I make now. However, MKC has made up for the relatively meager size of that original purchase with its share price performance. I’m up over 170% on those initial shares.

Over the years, I’ve added to the position a couple of times via selective dividend re-investment and currently have a cost basis of $71.43. This means that my yield on cost is now 3.47%. To me, MKC is a perfect example of a “boring” DGI stock that has the potential to make investors rich. This is a company that I plan to own for decades on end and I wholeheartedly expect those original shares to play a significant role in my eventual financial freedom.

The Dividend

On Tuesday afternoon, MKC announced that it was increasing its quarterly dividend from $0.57/share to $0.62/share. This equates to an 8.8% increase. This also marks the 34th consecutive year MKC has increased its annual dividend.

When it comes to annual dividend growth, it doesn’t get much more consistent than MKC. This company has posted annual increases between 7.7% and 10.7% each year throughout the last decade. MKC’s 10-year dividend growth rate is 9%. The company’s 5-year DGR is 8.9%. And, as previously stated, the most recent increase was 8.8%, keeping in line with that high single-digit trend.

Admittedly, MKC’s yield is fairly low. With the recent increase in mind, the company’s forward dividend yield is 1.47%. This is still well below the company’s 5-year average dividend yield of 1.88%. But, this company’s low yield isn’t due to a lack of generosity, but instead, strong capital gains.

MKC’s shares have risen 20.7% year-to-date. This figure actually underperforms the broader market, though I think there are two items worth noting here. First and foremost, MKC is your classic low beta stock. In other words, this isn’t a stock that you’d expect to outperform during a rampant bull market like we’ve seen thus far throughout 2019. On the contrary, MKC is the type of wide moat, defensive food and beverage stock that I would expect to outperform during a bear market period.

During the Great Recession period, MKC actually managed to post revenue gains. The company was able to produce double-digit EPS growth during each year from 2007-2010, showing that it has a defensive business than can perform during a myriad of market environments. During the Great Recession, from peak to trough, the S&P 500 (SPY) saw declines of roughly 55%. MKC’s peak to trough declines significantly outperformed the broader averages, falling just 14%.

And secondly, it’s important to recognize that MKC experienced one of its strongest sell-offs in years in January when shares fell more than 12% on the heels of a Q4 miss. So, while the year-to-date returns might not look tremendous (relative to the market at least; I’m fairly certain that most MKC investors are quite content with 20% annual returns any year that they can get them), when you look at their performance since the late January lows in the $120 area, it’s been quite impressive. MKC shares are now trading up 41.9% from their 52-week lows set during the Q4 sell-off. In other words, since January 25th, MKC has outperformed the S&P by a wide margin.

Since the Great Recession period, MKC has maintained a fairly conservative balance sheet, with just $3.8b in debt compared to $3.4b in total equity. MKC’s cash on hand is relatively low, at just 162.9m at the end of the most recent quarter, though it’s worth noting that the company inked a $4.2b deal to acquire assets from Reckitt Benckiser’s (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY) food business in 2017 and the company is still recovering from that maneuver.

MKC’s free cash flows continue to grow nicely, having increased from $371m in 2014 to $763m during the trailing twelve months. Management continues to focus on increasing margins and cutting costs, so I expect to see these cash flows continue to increase. All in all, Standard & Poor’s gives MKC a credit rating of BBB, which isn’t the highest that I track by any means, but it is investment grade.

With this in mind, combined with the company’s forward EPS payout ratio of 44%, I think it’s likely that investors see another 7-9% dividend increase this time next year. This might not seem like much to some, but as MKC has proven over the long term, slow and steady growth is more than capable of generating strong returns for patient investors.

Valuation

While MKC’s dividend record is certainly impressive, I think it’s important to note that ignoring valuation is risky business in the DGI space. This is especially the case when we’re talking about relatively slow growth, defensive names. When these types of stocks are grossly overvalued and investors pay those high prices, it could take years of EPS growth to allow the fundamentals to catch up with the stock price. High valuations mean less margins of safety, and while reliable income is great, putting capital at outsized risk due to valuation issues is not ideal (especially when yields are low because a double-digit sell-off as part of a mean reversion could result in unrealized capital losses that equate to years, or even decades, of dividend payments).

Like I said in the introduction, McCormick isn’t a name that I check up on very often. Every time I go to the grocery store, I see its wares dominating the spice aisle, which tells me just about everything I need to know.

Usually this stock’s earnings reports are fairly tame and overall, the business doesn’t experience much volatility. In recent quarters, top-line growth has been an issue, though the company continues to chug along, producing solid bottom-line growth.

MKC posted positive EPS growth throughout the Great Recession years. The resources I have give EPS history dating back 20 years and MKC is quite unique in the fact that it hasn’t posted a single annual negative EPS result during this time period. Frankly put, I’m not even sure when the last time that MKC posted year-over-year negative EPS growth on an annual basis. When I talk about peace of mind and a S.W.A.N. stock, that’s exactly the type of performance that I’m looking for.

How does MKC manage to generate such reliable bottom-line results? First and foremost, the company continues to maintain a wide moat relative to its peers, driven by market cap and market share (MKC is roughly 4x the size of its nearest competitor in the spice space) which give the company unique cache and bargaining power with major retailers. In a war for premium shelf space, MKC is the clear winner.

Furthermore, MKC is the largest producer of private label spices in the U.S., and while these sales are lower margin, they increase the width of the moat surrounding its main product offering. And, outside of the grocery space, MKC continues to grow its “flavor solutions” business, which caters to consumer product companies and restaurants. The vast majority of the largest consumer product companies and restaurants are now customers of MKC.

Time and again, MKC has proven the ability to build impressive economies of scale and take advantage of them. This is what makes MKC’s bottom-line so reliable. This is why this is one of the market’s favorite defensive names in the food and beverage space.

Because of this reliability, I always expect to see MKC trading with a premium valuation. This is one of those companies that never really goes on sale. Admittedly though, I was surprised to see just how high the premium on the stock had risen during the 2019 rally.

MKC is usually a name that I consider to be overvalued because investors are generally willing to place a higher premium on reliable cash flows and dividends than I am (relative to growth expectations), but the most recent leg up of the current rally has pushed the TTM P/E multiple up above 30x, which marks the highest premium that MKC shares have seen in decades.

Honestly, with regard to gross overvaluation, I think the F.A.S.T. Graph below says all there needs to be said. As you can see, the black line (current valuation) is well above the blue line (average valuation). Also, the pink line shows that the stock hasn't traded with a premium like this (or really, one anywhere close to it) during the past 20 years.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

To me, a 30x P/E ratio should be reserved for only the best of the best growth stocks. I’m typically looking for PEG ratios in the 1.0-1.5x range when thinking about acceptable value in the market, and at 30x earnings, this implies annual EPS growth expectations of 20-30%. There are certain names in the market that have the ability to produce such growth. However, McCormick is not one of them.

I think the market is correct for placing a premium on blue chip names like MKC, though to me, that should be closer to 20x than 30x. Due to MKC’s low to mid-single-digit EPS growth expectations in the short term, I’d typically be looking to pay 15-17x earnings for shares. But, I arrive at ~20x as a fair value estimate because of the company’s reliable cash flows and dividend growth prospects.

Even so, 20x MKC’s 2019 full-year EPS estimates equates to a share price of $105. If you’re willing to place that 20x premium on forward EPS estimates, you arrive at a share price of $112. Either way, we’re talking about gross overvaluation relative to the current share price of $169.25.

To me, MKC shares would need to fall some 33% before I’d consider adding to my position. Is that scenario very likely? Probably not. I think what’s more likely is a prolonged consolidation period as the share price waits for the underlying fundamentals to catch up.

This situation doesn’t result in a crash, but it does likely mean relative underperformance over the short to medium term. Either way, that’s not a great situation to be in as an investor. And, being that MKC’s dividend yield is only 1.47%, investors won’t be paid heavily while they wait.

Conclusion

Although this valuation bit has taken a fairly bearish turn, I’m happy to continue to hold onto my MKC shares. Just because I’m not willing to buy something, doesn’t mean that I’m necessarily compelled to sell it (doing so would hurt my passive income stream, which is something I try to avoid at nearly all costs).

As I said before, this company usually trades with a high premium, and if I would have sold before (when I also thought the stock was over valued), I wouldn't be sitting on such strong gains.

All I’m saying is that investors who’re putting new capital to risk at today’s share prices/valuation need to think very carefully before doing so because the valuation risk today in stocks like MKC is essentially unprecedented.

I’m willing to hold onto my position because MKC is a core position for me in the food and beverage space. The way I see it, human beings will always want to spice up their good a bit, and therefore, I want to maintain exposure to the market leader in that industry.

Since my MKC position is underweight, trimming doesn’t make sense. If I were to take profits, I’d have to sell the entire position for it to be worth it. In the same light, since MKC is a relatively small position for me, I don’t mind holding through this period of overvaluation because if mean reversion does happen in the short term and we see shares take a 20-30% hair cut, it won’t do significant damage to my portfolio/financial health.

If MKC was an overweight position in my portfolio, this line of thinking would be different. In that scenario, I’d be happy to take profits at these levels due to the valuation concern, reducing my exposure back down to a full, or even slightly underweight position size.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.