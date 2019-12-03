Applied Genetics Technology Corporation: Strong Science And Clinical Efficacy

AGTC is among the most undervalued stocks in biotech with the potential for a 1,000% return in the next several months.

Have you seen the explosion in biotech stocks of late? There may be another in the works.

Applied Genetics Technology Corporation (AGTC) is an ocular gene therapy company that is markedly undervalued given the strength of its lead program and the breadth of its pipeline. The company's science is well-published and the clinical data to date is strong. Data to be presented in January 2020 may propel the stock dramatically.

AGTC's Lead Program Is for a Sizable Market

AGTC is developing gene therapies for rare ophthalmologic disorders. Leading the pipeline is X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), a disorder affecting males which causes night blindness in its early stages and loss of central vision in its later stages. XLRP is caused by mutations in the retinitis pigmentosa GTPase regulator RPGR gene and is the most common form of recessive retinitis pigmentosa (RP). RP is a heterogeneous disorder affecting one in 3,000 to 4,000 patients globally or approximately 100,000 in the US. X-linked RP constitutes 5-15% of the RP population, or about 10,000 patients in the US. RPGR mutations account for 70-80% of XLRP, and hence AGTC believes there are about 8000 US patients amenable to its gene therapy approach in the US; there are believed to be 12,000 in the EU.

AGTC employs a gene replacement therapy using adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene delivery. The approach has been found to be effective in preventing photoreceptor degeneration and preserving retinal structure and function in animal models. An AAV vector employs several design components: the capsid, the promoter, and the cDNA. AAV therapeutic vectors packaged in AAV2tYF (an AAV2 capsid variant with three tyrosine- to-phenylalanine mutations), AAV5 (Meira GTX), or AAV8 (Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)/Nightstar (NASDAQ:NITE)) capsids are currently in clinical development for treatment of XLRP. In a 2018 abstract, AGTC demonstrated that its AAV vector transduced the retinas of non-human primates at least as well if not better than those of its competitors.

September 2019: Strong Data

In late September 2019, AGTC announced strong data in XLRP. The data were highly technical and the immediate market response was muted, but a careful look finds that the data in XLRP are at least as good as that produced by Nightstar.

AGTC dosed patients in the retina periphery initially to ensure the safety of the therapy. After identifying no significant safety issues, the company moved to dosing of the central retina. In the centrally-dosed patients at three months of follow-up, there was a 38% (3 of 8 patients) response rate in a key measure known as microperimetryand this response rate was slightly better numerically than that achieved by Nightstar/Biogen (33%) in an abstract presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting in October. Similarly, AGTC reported that all 9 patients had stable or improving visual acuity as measured by BCVA-best corrected visual acuity. Biogen/Nightstar reported in September 2018 that in their comparable cohorts, 93% of patients maintained visual acuity within within 5 EDTRS letters. No comment was made on a mean increase in BCVA in that release. For AGTC, patients on average, gained 5 letters on the ETDRS chart and according to the company, a response as great as 2 lines (10 letters) was seen by some.

With regard to macula sensitivity, AGTC reported an improvement in 4 of 8 patients (50%) with a magnitude of response that appears higher than that achieved by the 3 patients in the best of 5 cohorts in the Nightstar study (Cohort 3).

Because no significant inflammation was seen in the study, AGTC is likely to have since moved higher with their dosing. Nightstar's higher doses on the other hand, (known as Cohorts 4 and 5) appear to have done worse than Cohort 3 because of an inflammatory response that required steroids. AGTC is planning to present six-month follow-up data in their XLRP study in centrally treated patients in January 2020.

AGTC's Competitors Are Richly Valued

As mentioned, AGTC faces competition from Biogen/Nightstar and from MeiraGTX which is partnered with Janssen. While Biogen acquired Nightstar for $800 MM, Nightstar also featured additional ophthalmology programs such as choroideremia. MeiraGTX trades at a marker cap of $700 MM but also features programs for RPE65-associated retinal dystrophy and xerostomia. AGTC features programs in 2 variants of achromatopsia and several preclinical programs.

Broad Clinical Pipeline includes Achromatopsia

Achromatopsia (ACHM) is a disorder which has multiple gene mutations; the company is focused on mutations known as ACHM A3 and B3 disease associated with 28,000 US and EU patients. Meira GTX's collaboration with Janssen also includes these targets. AGTC's preclinical data in ACHM is striking and its website features videos of dogs and sheep traversing a maze before and after treatment. In the Phase 1/2 trials of ACHM, one of three patients at the middle dose level in each trial and two of three patients at the high dose level in the ACHM B3 trial have shown clinically meaningful improvements in light discomfort, defined as greater than one log "lux" change from baseline at three months.

AGTC's Marked Undervaluation

AGTC disappointed investors in December 2018 when it announced the absence of efficacy of its gene therapy product in a ocular disorder called retinoschisis. Partner Biogen terminated the relationship and the stock plummeted. Since then, the stock has been trading below cash and currently trades for less than $50 MM, a negative $20 MM enterprise value. I have seen countless biotech companies trade below cash but almost always, these are companies that have failed in their lead programs and have little else in the pipeline. AGTC did fail its retinoschisis trial, but has 2 programs with striking preclinical data and preliminarily solid clinical data.

Market Potential Could Approach $1 BB

As mentioned above, RPGR-mutant-XLRP is found in 8,000 US patients in the US. Assuming $500,000 per patient ($250,000 per eye), responsiveness in 40% of patients (with the assumption that insurers only pay for proven efficacy in the new ultra-orphan model) and a penetration rate of perhaps 30% by 2027 (split with Biogen/Nightstar and MeiraGTX) - a pivotal study still needs to be done, of course - yields a $500 mm opportunity. Granting the company a 6x multiple on revenues and discounting back by a highly conservative 30% yields a net present value of over $200 MM or $11 per share.

Adding in the EU opportunity with pricing discounted by 25% yields another $540 MM opportunity or another $12 per share. This does not include achromatopsia nor several interesting preclinical programs. In sum, the net present value of the XLRP program can be calculated grossly to be 10 times the current share price. Rarely do we see 10x potential in the short term in biotech, so I would consider AGTC among the most undervalued companies in biotech. Nothing is guaranteed of course, and AGTC must show that its XLRP patients continue to stabilize or improve.

Conclusion: AGTC Is Ripe for Recognition

In sum, AGTC's data in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa is competitive to its peers and its data in achromatopsia also looks preliminarily promising. The stock trades below cash because of a 2018 disappointment but investors who can look beyond that event and appreciate the developing programs could be handsomely rewarded with a substantial return. XLRP has a market potential of over a billion dollars. January 2020 is when key data is due and I recommend taking a position before that time.

Risks and Caveats

AGTC's gene therapy approach is like several other companies employs sub-retinal injections, which are a surgical approach that requires special training. Why is this not a concern? Because AGTC has successfully trained retinal surgeons to do the surgery and the likelihood is that over time, more and more such surgeons will become familiar with the sub-retinal technique as ocular gene therapies mature.

AGTC is not likely to be first to market. We know that Biogen/Nightstar is ahead of AGTC in XLRP (though we know little about the progress of MeiraGTX's program because partner Janssen has been reticent about the program's progress). Why is this not a concern? I already took into account the possibility that AGTC is third to market in AGTC and garners 30% share. But AGTC believes their product might be better than Nightstar's in transduction efficiency, which could translate to superior clinical efficacy and the product may be more safe as Nightstar's was associated with a significant inflammatory response in the higher dose cohorts. Even if AGTC gets just 15% share, however, it would still represent a dramatic return on investment.

On Dec. 2nd, AGTC announced the departure of their CMO Dr. Theresa Heah who is leaving to "pursue other opportunities." Why is this not a concern? The company asserted in a press release that the data was still unavailable for review and therefore Dr. Heah's departure was unrelated to the data. I note that Dr. Heah was at the company for less then 6 months and recall that Dr. Heah lived neither in Boston nor Florida, the two company locations. It is probable, if not likely, that the departure is for personal reasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

