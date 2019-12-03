Trevena: Don't Get Hooked On This One

The stock has declined significantly however considering the risks and smaller TAM there may not be that much upside.

Trevena (TRVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targets and treatments for diseases affecting the central nervous system and pain relief. The main drug the company is developing is called oliceridine a mu-opioid receptor for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in hospitals. The company is hoping that oliceridine will replace intravenous administration of opioids drugs, the most common of which is morphine.

For the benefit of those who are unfamiliar with this company, this is just a brief history of the company's application for oliceridine so far. The company has completed a series of Phase 3 studies (APOLLO 1&2 on efficacy and ATHENA for a wide range of procedures) and submitted an NDA in 2017. An AdCom voted 8-7 against approval, and on November 2018, the FDA issued a CRL requesting additional clinical data and indicated that the submitted safety database was not of adequate size for the proposed labeling.

On January 2019, the company announced that the FDA had agreed to support a labeling at a maximum daily dose of 27 mg. The FDA also agreed to certain conditions and data to the follow-up study that Trevena will conduct in order to resubmit the NDA for oliceridine in Q1 2020. Apart from oliceridine the company also has 3 other drugs in its pipeline namely TRV250 (for the treatment of acute migraine), TRV734 (acute and chronic pain, and maintenance therapy for patients with opioid use disorder) and a non-opioid approach to managing chronic pain.

Source: Trevena November 2019 presentation

Morphine market is large and well-established

Invented in the 1800s, morphine has become ubiquitous in hospitals worldwide. Morphine is used primarily to treat both acute and chronic severe pain. It is on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines i.e. the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. Morphine is available in various forms such as oral tablets, injections/IV and capsules.

The global opioids market size was valued at USD 25.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of diseases that cause chronic pain, such as cancer, postsurgical pain, lower back pain, fibromyalgia, and arthritis, is driving the market. The global medical morphine market size was valued at USD 10.75 billion in 2016. Using the CAGR of 1.8% from the opioid market we can arrive at a rough estimate of the morphine market for the next 5 years ending 2024 of $12 billion. Assuming 25% of the total market is for IV, which gives us a TAM for IV morphine of roughly $3 billion.

Source: Global Medical Morphine Revenue - Medical Morphine Market Size & Share, 2014-2024 | Industry Report (purchase required)

However, the TAM of $3 billion only applies to oliceridine assuming that it is substantially better than morphine and thus act as a replacement. However based on the data published by the company oliceridine performs about as well as morphine. The main difference highlighted by the company is the reduction of side effects such as respiratory events and nausea. While this is important, it's not exactly a slam-dunk win against morphine.

Source: Trevena November 2019 presentation

Even if the company does manage to get FDA approval, I don't think the current political environment is conducive to new opioid-related drugs given the opioid abuse crisis currently ravishing parts of the US. Yes, I know these drugs are different and that opioids save lives in the hospital setting. I'm just saying that the optics for a new opioid drug look bad. Morphine is sort of the devil you know. Therefore I believe Trevena would have a hard time convincing physicians to switch except for certain at-risk patients. The company estimated the total number of at-risk patients to be 9 million out of the 45 million patients in the US or roughly 20%. Multiplying 20% against the market size of morphine gives us a TAM for oliceridine of about $600 million.

Source: Trevena November 2019 presentation

Valuation

Based on the latest financials, the company currently has $45 million in Cash and its 9 month 2019 negative cash flow from operations is $17 million. Annualizing this, we can assume the company has a yearly cash burn of $23 million. This gives the company a run rate of about 2 years which would end in September 2021. This puts the company in a perilous cash position even if the FDA approved oliceridine. Considering the company doesn't have a Sales and Marketing team, the most likely scenario is the company would do a capital raise upon approval of the drug in order to start commercialization. The company is resubmitting its NDA in Q1 2020 and my guess would probably see approval if ever after a year on Q1 2021. Any further delays and the company could run out of cash.

I've laid out 5 possible revenue scenarios for the company for the next 5 years and attached to it a probability based on my qualitative thoughts on the company's strategy, its cash position, and revenue trajectory. The most optimistic scenario 5 is based on achieving a quarter of the total TAM of $150 million in revenue. I will update these scenarios once the company releases more guidance but this will do for now.

Scenario 1: Company goes bust in 5 years (20% chance)

Scenario 2: Company hits $10 million in revenue (35% chance)

Scenario 3: Company hits $50 million in revenue (40% chance)

Scenario 4: Company hits $100 million in revenue (2.5% chance)

Scenario 5: Company hits $150 million in revenue (2.5% chance)

In my scenario analysis, I am giving a higher probability for little to no revenue based on 3 factors. First, the company has a limited amount of cash thus any sort of delay or adverse finding from the FDA could spell trouble for the company. I am putting a 20% chance for scenario 1 in order to be conservative. The other factors lie with oliceredine itself. Trevena has a bit of an uphill battle to convince physicians to switch over from morphine and the FDA is also most likely to only allow a maximum daily dose of 27 mg therefore further limiting the market size.

Source: Author's calculations using company financials

I assumed a Net Income Margin of 15% to 20% which is a bit lower than my usual assumptions for margins as I want to capture the higher sales effort it might take for Trevena to convince physicians to switch away from morphine. I also added a dilution factor to the number of shares of 30% in order to capture the fact that the company will have to do a capital raise in the future.

I calculated the scenario-based weighted average EPS and using a P/E ratio of 8 to 12, and came up with a buy range for Trevena stock of about 0.21 to 0.46. Based on my calculations, the company is outside my buy range and given the risk profile of the company the reward seems a bit limited. I am passing on Trevena for now but will keep it on my watch list in case the stock falls further.

