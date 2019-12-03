Dividend Aristocrat Performance: November 2019

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

The outperformance by Tech, a meaningful underweight in the Dividend Growth strategy, contributed to its underperformance on the month.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

In a pair of recent articles, I have scratched at whether there might be Dividend Aristocrats where the market is growing increasingly concerned about their shareholder payouts. In Dividend Aristocrats and Credit Spreads and Dividend Aristocrats and Short Interest, I looked at whether wider bond spreads, or outsized short interest, might portend market concern about a given constituent's ability to grow its dividend. In both articles, I came away with the impression that the market was currently pricing little stress into these companies.

That is good news for dividend growth investors as it suggests that rising dividend payouts could build on the strategy's long-run outpeformance versus the broad market depicted below.

The next table below lists the 57 constituents, sorted descending by indicated dividend yield, and lists total returns, including reinvested dividends, over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through the end of trading in November.

Below are some observations from the monthly list of the performance of the Dividend Aristocrat constituents:

The recent outperformance of AbbVie (ABBV), a company I covered in What's $30B Among Friends?, has seen its indicated dividend yield move below that of AT&T (T). The market expressed concern about its leveraging takeover of Allergan, but after a 35% rally over the past three months, both the bond and equity markets are gaining comfort that the company will be able to generate adequate operating cash flow to satisfy its larger debt load and continue to deliver growing payouts to shareholders.

None of the Dividend Aristocrats currently boast a dividend yield above 6%, a level that has historically been above the Dividend Sweet Spot of 3-6% that has produced higher absolute total returns.

Target (TGT) was the best performer on the month (+16.6%) as the retailer posted strong quarterly earnings demonstrating its ability to continue to successfully execute in the evolution of brick-and-mortar retailers to omni-channel suppliers.

Forty-three of the fifty-seven constituents (75.4%) posted positive total returns in November, a figure that outpaced the broad S&P 500 despite the modest underperformance from a total return perspective on the month.

I hope this screen of the Dividend Aristocrats proved useful to Seeking Alpha readers trying to determine which dividend growers to build their portfolio around. I continue to prefer owning all of them through the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), and the automatic periodic rebalancing to equal-weights that vehicle affords.

