Citigroup - Google Adds To An Already Strong Investment Case

I'm a buyer of Citigroup anyway; I like the valuation, repurchase potential and relatively low rate sensitivity. The Google deal adds a potentially lucrative additional angle.

This article tries to lay down some numbers on earnings impact. Depending on uptake I think the deal could add $5-600m to Citigroup's bottom line over time.

From Citigroup's stand-point the venture could help close the huge gap to peers in the size of its US deposit franchise, lowering funding costs and boosting returns.

Citigroup and Google's recent announcement that they are teaming-up to offer checking accounts has been heralded as "the future of banking".

Citigroup (C) and Google's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) recent announcement that they are teaming-up to offer checking accounts through Google Pay has been heralded as "the future of banking". It certainly marks an important step in Big Tech's gradual encroachment into the retail banking arena.

But what does it mean for Citigroup and what could be the financial rewards? This article tries to lay down some numbers. My conclusion is that in the short-run at least, we're probably talking small incremental earnings gains rather than anything transformational. If take-up is strong, its conceivable it could boost C's EPS numbers by a low-single digit percentage, useful but not life-transforming.

Things could always surprise on the upside though and the key point for Citigroup is that, given how weak it's US deposit franchise currently is, there is hardly any downside to teaming up with Google.

I'm a buyer of Citigroup for other reasons, mainly for its cheap valuation, repurchase potential and because I view the stock as a defensive play against lower US rates. My $86 target price gives 17% upside. It doesn't include the potential value of the Google deal, which I think could be $565m of additional net profit once fully active. If we simply put that on C's current 10x earnings multiple it's possibly another $2-3 upside to the share price over time.

The bottom line is that the Google deal gives nice additional optionality to what is already a convincing investment case for Citigroup.

Big Tech is coming, slowly but surely

Until recently, fintech companies looked like the main new competitive threat to traditional banks in the retail banking space. But we're seeing an increasing pace of encroachment from the Big Tech "GAFA" quartet, which in many investors' eyes is the bigger long term story.

Google's move follows Amazon's credit card launch in June, AppleCard's launch in August and the launch of Facebook Pay in November.

So far, the GAFAs have focused mostly on payments. But digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay have had surprisingly limited success.

Google Pay has just 12m users in the US out of a market of 130m households. Only 14% of credit card users pay via Apple Pay more than twice a month and users of Amazon Pay are just 5% the number of users of PayPal. In contrast, WeChat Pay and Alipay in China both have more than 1bn users and process one-third of Chinese consumer spending.

Moving into retail banking in a deeper sense via the issuing of credit cards and checking accounts is a logical next step where the primary aim is to get access to even more consumer data. Knowing about spending patterns is a much more powerful tool than knowing browsing patterns.

Citigroup has less to fear than other banks

It's no surprise that the banking partners the GAFAs have chosen so far are those least likely to fear possible customer cannibalization. Goldman Sachs (GS) wasn't present in the credit card market before it teamed up with Apple on Apple Card (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Equally, Citigroup's US retail/checking account footprint is much smaller than other majors so it too has less to fear from giving Google a foothold in the market.

Citigroup has just 687 branches in the US focused on only 6 metropolitan markets.

Source: Citigroup presentation

This contrasts to JPM, BAC and WFC, which each has 4-5,000 branches.

Source: company 10-Qs

C's lack of US deposit penetration is an issue the company has been trying to address lately as it seeks to lowers its overall funding costs. It announced a reorganisation of its US consumer business in 4Q18, combining its cards and retail banking activities into one unit. One of the key aims is to drive stronger deposit penetration among its existing card client base.

The potential earnings upside from gathering more deposits could be large. Currently, Citigroup has just $27bn of checking account deposits in the US. By comparison, JPM has $407bn and BAC has $396bn.

This means that only 3% of C's US assets are funded with non-interest bearing (checking) deposits compared to 17-19% for peers.

Source: company 10-Qs

This is a substantial gap. In addition to a dearth of US non-interest bearing deposits, C also pays well above the average for interest-bearing savings deposits where it's average rate paid is 1.68%. No other peer is higher than 1% and BAC pays as little as 0.76%. This reflects a number of factors including the fact that C's retail banking footprint is concentrated on just a few metropolitan areas and on more affluent customers who tend to be especially price aware.

Source: company 10-Qs

Higher than average funding costs haven't been a huge problem for C because by focusing its lending mainly on credit cards, it earns a higher average asset yield than peers. This partially compensates for the lack of cheap deposits. Consequently, C net interest spread is close to the peer average.

Source: company 10-Qs

However, there clearly is a big opportunity to manage the net interest spread higher without changing anything about its lending business, simply by bringing in more non-interest bearing deposits.

Google could jump-start deposit growth for Citi

C's recent initiatives in US retail banking mean it is already posting faster deposit growth than peers. YoY growth in 3Q was a peer-leading 8%, albeit this mostly came from interest-bearing accounts.

Source: company 10-Qs

The Google tie-up could jump-start this growth and it is a completely logical step in light of everything I've discussed above.

The key question is how quickly and how large the deposit inflows will be.

This is the hardest question to answer and I freely admit I'm straying into broad guesstimates at this point.

At the pessimistic end of the scale the process could be slow simply because checking accounts are sticky: only 8% of US retail customers switch bank each year (Novantas).

At the more optimistic end of the scale, Google Pay is obviously a big platform. It has 12m users, the same size as C's own US mobile banking customer base. And C has shown it is able to harness its digital platform to push deposit growth: in a recent presentation the company disclosed it has sold $4.7bn of deposits through its US digital channels so far this year or >$6bn annualised.

Source: Citigroup presentation

Finally, there is the Goldman Sachs example. GS started its global consumer banking platform, Marcus, in 2016. Since then, it has accumulated $55bn of deposits or ~$15bn p.a. As the platform has matured the pace of growth has accelerated: deposits are up by $20bn YTD'19. A caveat is that growth has come at a cost: GS is paying an average rate of 2.4% on its US consumer deposits, way above the <1% rates typically being paid by other US mainstream commercial banks.

Source: GS 10-Q

My guesstimate would be that the lower end of the scale for Google-Citigroup would be something around the $5-6bn annual deposits, consistent with what Citigroup is currently achieving stand-alone through its digital activities. A more bullish scenario might be closer to the GS experience of up to $15bn p.a.

I've used these assumptions in the next table to model what the earnings impact could be for C. In doing so I've made a few additional assumptions. Namely:

I've run the numbers over a 3-year cumulative view to 2022 (assuming a 2020 start date) I've assumed the deposits aren't entirely non-interest bearing and that the average rate paid is a still cheap 0.5% (basically consistent with half the deposits being interest-bearing and paying the average interest-bearing rate of peers) I've assumed the reinvestment yield is C's current average asset yield of 3.8%. I've assumed 20% of the revenues are expended in running costs and that the profit proceeds are split 50:50 between C and Google.

Based on these assumptions I get to a range of possible EPS uplift for Citigroup of 1-3% over a 2022 horizon. Of course, assuming deposits continue to be accumulated, the gains increase the further out the forecast horizon we look. In the short term, though, these numbers suggest we're talking small incremental gains rather than anything more transformational.

Things could always surprise on the upside though and the key point for Citigroup is that, given how weak it's US deposit franchise currently is, there is hardly any downside to teaming up with Google. There is only really upside and a chance to accelerate a strategy it has already embarked up in trying to widen its US deposit franchise as a means of lowering its funding costs and boosting its profitability.

Sizing the Google opportunity

Source: author's calculations

Valuation impact

On a stand-alone basis pre-Google I get to a $86 target price for Citigroup, 17% ahead of where the stock current trades. This is based on my preferred ROTE/COE methodology where I calculate fair value P/TNAV using Street consensus ROTE for 2020 (10.3%), a 10% cost of equity assumption and 2% long term growth factor. I also include the value of dividends and repurchases over the next 12 months.

One way of looking at the potential incremental value of teaming up with Google is simply to apply C's earnings multiple to my estimate of the incremental profit stream, $565m p.a. on the most optimistic assumption. This suggests a $5-6bn valuation opportunity which could add $2-3 (2-3%) to my target price over time.

It may not be transformational but it's nice to have and the deal gives Citigroup additional optionality as Big Tech encroaches further into the retail banking space.

