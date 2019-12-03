American Campus Communities: An Educated Bet On Strong Student Housing Demand

Following a series of acquisitions over the last few years, ACC is the only remaining publicly-listed student housing REIT in North America making it the sole vehicle for most investors to participate in the student housing space.

Investment Thesis

Student housing is an attractive space within the REIT sector due to its strong demand profile, high barriers to entry, and consistent earnings record. American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) is well-positioned to benefit from tailwinds in the student housing industry including enrolment growth, increasing demand from international students, and aging campus residence facilities. American Campus Communities employs a niche business model that enables the company to own student housing facilities on university campuses. The ability to develop properties on university campuses through customized public-private partnerships is a strong competitive advantage for ACC. These on-campus and near campus properties are the highest quality and experience the highest demand in the marketplace. ACC has a consistent record of dividend increases along with a declining payout ratio suggesting a long runway for continued dividend increases. While the company is fairly valued, investors with long time horizons can hold this company with confidence that its stable earnings structure will provide defensive income growth over the long term.

Company Profile

American Campus Communities is the largest developer, owner, and property manager of student housing in North America. Founded in 1993, this Student Housing REIT operates a portfolio of 113,400 beds at 168 properties in 69 markets. American Campus Communities went public in 2004 and has since grown into a massive real estate operator with a $10.0B enterprise value. American Campus Communities was founded by CEO Bill Bayless, Ernst & Young's 2007 Regional Entrepreneur of the Year. Bayless started his career in real estate working as a Residence Assistant at his college and has since built ACC into the leading private provider of student housing. ACC and its subsidiary, Canadian Campus Communities employs over 3,100 staff, many of whom have a background in the university housing industry. This focus on the student housing niche has enabled ACC to develop industry expertise and credibility with the 96 college and university campus partners the company has.

Student Housing REITs

Since the acquisition of Education Realty Trust by Greystar last year, ACC is the only publicly-traded student housing REIT in the U.S. Student Housing REITs are attractive for their predictable cash flows, defined markets, and recession resistance. In the UK, student housing REITs such as Empiric Student Property (OTC:EPRCY), GCP Student Living, and Unite Group continue to outperform the market. In recent years, the student housing sector has seen significant investment and consolidation. In the last three years, the largest investors in the sector, Greystar, Scion Group, and GSA Group have invested over $11B. Many pension funds and alternative asset managers have even started investing in student housing directly, with 47% of 2018 investments in the sector being made by specialist developer-owner-operators and the remainder made by institutions. Over 96% of ACC shares outstanding are owned by institutional investors, who are attracted to the business for its growing portfolio, strong demand profile, and growing dividend.

Portfolio Development

ACC employs a diversified approach to its investment strategy including on-campus developments, off-campus developments, and acquisitions. The company's on-campus development division is the American Campus Equity "ACE" program, that features financing, development, and management options for universities. American Campus Communities offers a range of services to university campuses including full development, ownership, and operation of properties to professional management of university or third-party owned properties. ACC can also tailor solutions for individual schools that may wish to outsource some elements of management to ACC, such as occupancy management and custodial services; but to retain other services such as residence life programming. ACC has also been active in developing and acquiring off-campus properties. Since the company's founding, ACC has completed $2.2B in off-campus developments directly, as well as $3B in third-party developments and $5.9B in acquisitions.

Public-Private Partnerships "P3s"

While any firm with sufficient capital can build an apartment building near a university and call it student housing, American Campus Communities has developed a niche that leverages the company's expertise in the student development space. ACC has perfected the practice of developing successful public private partnerships "P3s" with university partners. Campus administrators know that students who live in residence are more likely to develop a social community and find academic support on-campus. These connections and sense of belonging are key determinants in a student's decision to complete a four-year degree at a particular campus. Purpose-built academically-inclined housing communities also tend to be environments that are more conducive to student success. While these themes are intuitive, the impact of student housing communities on student persistence towards graduation is significant. With this in mind, universities view student housing as an investment that pays dividends through reduced attrition rates and subsequent years of tuition revenues. University executives have also noted that student housing does not need to be developed, owned or operated by the university for it to benefit the university and its students.

While universities may have the demand and the interest to develop additional residences or modernize existing older facilities, they may not be in a position to pursue development on their own. Enter American Campus Communities. ACC's refined approach to P3s allows universities to preserve their own capital for academic projects, research, or student services. Engaging a third-party such as ACC allows post-secondary institutions to avoid incurring additional debt or use public funds to pursue development of residential assets. As a private operator, ACC can often deliver lower operating and lower capital costs than public institutions can achieve. This leads to lower costs for student tenants and allows for greater amenities than public developments can often justify. American Campus Communities has completed 35 ACE developments to date with campus partners across North America. These are fully customizable partnerships that offer long-term cash flow opportunities for ACC and provide long-term benefits to university partners. An example of this customized approach is currently being delivered for the Walt Disney Company (DIS), where ACC is developing new student accommodation for the Disney College program. This program receives 70,000 applications annually with an acceptance rate of 27%, indicating a very attractive demand profile for this undertaking.

Modernization Opportunity

American Campus Communities has identified an opportunity to modernize the current stock of student housing in the U.S., much of which was built for baby boomers in the 1950s and 1960s. CEO Bill Bayless estimates that despite the significant addition of purpose-built student housing beds in the U.S. in recent years, only 20% of enrolled students live in modern student housing. In the U.S., the median age of student housing stock exceeds 50 years, suggesting a need to modernize the aging stock of student housing facilities. The current stock of purpose-built private and institution-owned student housing only serves 45% of college and university students. The 55% of students who currently find alternate off-campus housing in communities represent a tremendous opportunity for the purpose-built student housing industry to supplant alternate accommodations. With the top 25 suppliers of student housing only accounting for 6.3% of the student housing stock, there is also an opportunity to consolidate a very fragmented market.

Why Students Are Actually Great Tenants

Some investors may have visions of Animal House when they think about student housing; however, it is worth dispelling these myths. Students are actually great tenants; they are backed by creditworthy parents who can afford to send their children to school. While the timing of academic year cycles leads to higher annual turnover than other residential REITs, students are high-quality tenants who are very likely to commit to their accommodations for their specified term and to treat the property with respect. While there is high annual turnover in student housing, there is relatively low monthly turnover, offering seasonal occupancy stability for property managers.

Student housing is socially integrated and creates a high level of tenant ownership for the space as well as an expectation to adhere to community norms. Modern student housing is also regimented with a formalized structure of policies, safety regulations, and staffing models that ensure that tenants have an atmosphere that is focused on academic pursuits. According to an interview in Nareit, CEO Bill Bayless contends that formalization and professional programming can achieve better occupancy than a "party" dormitory:

We took over an apartment at Arizona State University in Tempe that had a party reputation and told the residents that we were developing an academically oriented community with no tolerance for rowdy behavior. The building had a 70 percent occupancy rate before we took it over. Most of the previous residents left, and yet we quickly reached 100 percent occupancy.

Modern student housing is also amenity-rich and often integrated with academic programming making it a very desirable place for students to live while pursuing degrees. In 2014, the Independent reported that a survey of landlords in the UK found that 69% of landlords and rental agents felt it was better to rent to students than non-students. One key measure of the desirability of renting to students can be determined through historical occupancy results. Since ACC's IPO in 2004, the firm has maintained an average occupancy rate of 97.5%. This occupancy rate is impressive when compared to the 2018 REIT (all sectors) average occupancy of 94.3%

Student Housing Demand Outlook

There are several tailwinds supporting strong demand growth in the student housing market including: growing enrollment, internationalization, and a continued strong value proposition for college degrees. Enrollment growth at four-year public universities has been consistent for decades. Since 1970, enrollment growth has averaged 1.6% annually, the same rate as enrollment growth from 2010 to 2018. While enrollment growth at some private colleges is more directly tied to economic conditions and student debt capacity, four-year public enrollment has enjoyed stable demand growth.

One of the reasons for the stability in university enrollment growth is that earning a university degree continues to be a key determinant in lifetime earnings. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Education, the premium earnings differential between a high school education and a 4-year bachelor's degree or higher was $30K annually. Similarly, university graduates experience a 3% rate of unemployment compared to 7% with individuals with only a high school education. With a significant expected return on the money invested in their university degrees, students and their parents can view money spent on rent while at college as part of the investment they are making in their future earnings potential.

Another key driver of growth is the internationalization of American campuses. More and more students from around the world are choosing to student in the U.S. There are over one million international students currently studying in the U.S. accounting for approximately 5% of the total post-secondary student population, up from less than 2% in the 1970s. One in three of the international students who study in the U.S. does so in California, Texas, or New York; all states with a significant ACC presence.

Pricing Advantages

Despite the modern accommodations complete with amenities, ACC properties are priced competitively. As of September 2019, ACC's purpose built student accommodations averaged $751 per month compared to $722 for shared accommodation and $916 for private accommodations at existing on-campus student housing operations.

The pricing advantages that ACC has over incumbent on-campus student housing operations are derived from lower operating costs. From a staffing perspective, ACC is not held to the collective bargaining agreements of many universities and colleges and, therefore, is exempted from union hiring requirements. ACC's significant scale enables lower average overhead costs for administrative expenses such as occupancy software and custodial supplies. One of the key drivers of a property's cost structure is the cost of debt servicing. ACC has cheaper access to capital than many institutions do and can, therefore, finance new projects at more economic levels.

Location, Location, Location

American Campus Communities has focused on developing or acquiring properties that are either directly on-campus or within a very short walk to campus. Over the last decade, the company has divested all of its properties that were more than one mile from a campus. In that same time, ACC has transformed its portfolio so that 25% of its beds are located on-campus, up from 8% 10 years ago. As of 2019, 95% of ACC's 113,400 beds are located within a 1/2 mile of campus ensuring that students can walk to class and don't require vehicles or to spend time on public transit.

While location is essential in any real estate investment, close proximity to campus is at the core of what defines student housing and creates a connection between the residence facility and the campus community. Developing on-campus or very close to it ensures that student demand can be essentially guaranteed. Developing on-campus is an opportunity that has high barriers to entry and is only viable for a small number of specialist developers with the experience to engage universities with P3 opportunities.

Operational Performance

American Campus Communities has demonstrated a solid track record of performance since the company's IPO. The company can point to a 15-year record of significant increases in NOI on its wholly-owned properties. Equally, the proof of ACC's strong demand assets is demonstrated through the company's enviable occupancy rates. These consistently high occupancy rates underscore the recession-resistant demand profile of ACC's on-campus and near campus properties. Since 2013, ACC has achieved CAGR of 9.6% on its same property NOI indicating that its underlying properties are performing well. One area where the firm has been weaker is in its FFO/per share results which have been flat since 2014.

In the latest quarter, reported on October 21, 2019, American Campus Communities reported revenue for the quarter of $227.7M, up 6.6% from $213.5M in Q3 2018. These results exceeded consensus estimates of $213.3M by about the same margin. The company's FFO of $0.46 per share was a 4.5% YoY increase from Q3 2018. In keeping with the positive earnings surprise, ACC also increased its guidance for FFO per share to $2.40-2.44 for FY2019. In the quarter, the company saw continued strong occupancy especially on its newly developed properties along with same-property net operating income growth of 0.4%.

Dividend Growth

American Campus Communities has paid a dividend since the firm's IPO in 2004. After 7 years of flat distributions, while the company invested capital in its expansion, ACC initiated annual dividend increases in 2013. Since then, American Campus Communities has boosted its payout every spring. Over the last 5 years, ACC has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 5.13%.

The current payout of $0.47 quarterly equates to a 3.9% dividend yield. ACC's FFO payout ratio over the last 12 months is 69%; a ratio that has been trending downward since 2016. With ACC's payout ratio declining, the dividend is safe and has room to continue to grow. Future dividend growth will likely continue to be in line with same property NOI in the low to mid single digits.

Valuation

The FFO consensus estimate for 2020 FFO is $2.50 suggesting a forward FFO multiple of 19.2X. This compares favorably to the equity REIT index which finished last quarter at a similar P/FFO range. As residential REITs tend to trade at a slightly higher average P/FFO than the rest of the index, ACC's P/FFO looks reasonable. On a price to book basis, ACC is currently trading at 1.98X, above its 5-year average of 1.75X. The company's enterprise value/EBITDA is in line with its long-term average at 21X. Similarly, the company's current dividend yield is equal to the company's 5-year average yield of 3.9%. With these factors considered, I would suggest that American Campus Communities is fairly valued at current levels. Long-term investors can comfortably initiate positions at these levels or wait for a pull back.

Risk Analysis & Balance Sheet

American Campus Communities has high-quality assets and strong strategic partnerships that complement a strong demand case backdrop. Student housing demand has been recession-resistant and incredibly stable throughout all stages of the economic cycles. The greatest threats to ACC's business model are related to the impact of a downturn in enrollment or the need for student housing. University enrollment has been stable for decades and does not show any signs of changing. One specific threat to student housing is the expansion of online education and the possibility that some students would study from a distance and, therefore, not need student housing. However, upon further study, this concern seems to be without much merit. As online education has evolved over the last decade or so, educators have found that it mostly appeals to non-traditional students or as a supplemental option for full-time students. Online education has not caused any significant widespread displacement of in person on-campus degree programs.

In some of the hot markets where student enrollment has grown rapidly, there is the potential for student housing to be overbuilt. While supply growth has remained relatively consistent over the last decade, there are few barriers to building additional housing capacity near a campus. ACC has ensured strong demand for their properties by building on-campus or in very close proximity to campus.

ACC has maintained discipline on its balance sheet and has been effective in maintaining liquidity and raising cash when required. ACC has been especially effective at capital recycling; selling mature assets or those that are no longer a strategic fit. Since the IPO, ACC has raised $2.3B through dispositions to fund the company's capital plan. ACC is currently in the process of raising $250M through dispositions including a property at the University of Michigan for gross proceeds of $100M. The company's debt metrics continue to improve with Debt/Total Asset Value declining 6.9% from 43.4% in 2013 to 36.5% in 2018. This trend is mirrored by improving net debt to adjusted EBITDA scheduled to decline from above 7.0X to the high 5s in the current capital plan.

Investor Takeaways

American Campus Communities is a unique investment opportunity in the high barrier to entry U.S. student housing market. This sector offers the benefits of demand stability and resiliency in earnings. American Campus Communities has developed an effective model for building and owning the high-quality on-campus student housing assets in a sector that enjoys long-term secular demand growth. Investors in ACC can enjoy stable earnings growth leading to predictable dividend increases for the long term.

