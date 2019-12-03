Stroeer: New Cooperation With Google And Excellent Management Offer More Potential

Investors may be well advised with buying smaller tranches from time to time. In the meantime, they are pleased with juicy and rising dividends.

Introduction

More than three percent of my private portfolio consists of Stroeer (SOTDF) shares. I like this growth and dividend machine very much. Just to remind you, this year Stroeer increased the dividend by 70 percent. The payout ratio is also to be increased from 25 to 50 percent to 50 to 75 percent of adjusted net income. However, the company is still a small / medium sized company. Therefore, I think it's important to check every quarter whether my investment thesis is still intact. Stroeer Out- Of- Home Media AG recently published its figures for the past quarter and nine months. Hence, it is time to take a closer look at these numbers.

Analysis

So first of all, here are the highlights of the past 9 months.

Consolidated revenue in the first 3 quarters increases by 7 percent from EUR 1,113 million to EUR 1,187 million

(Adjusted) EBITDA in the first 3 quarters climbs 7 percent from EUR 364 million to EUR 389 million

Adjusted profit in the first 3 quarters up by 6 percent from EUR 119 million to EUR 126 million

Organic growth in the first 3 quarters at over 7 percent

Free cash flow was up from EUR 137 million to EUR 200 million.

(Source: Financial figures at a glance)

Now let's briefly check again how the individual segments have performed. Investors can find a more detailed overview of the business in my first major Stroeer analysis.

OOH segment

The OOH (Out of Home) segment is the core business. Stroeer operates approximately 300,000 advertising media in this segment. The portfolio includes all forms of out-of-home media - from traditional poster media and exclusive advertising rights at train stations through to digital out-of-home media (billboards, logo signs, and transit displays, etc.).

Revenue in the OOH Media segment rose 7 percent from EUR 461 million to EUR 495 million in the first nine months of 2019. Overall, the segment increased its (adjusted) EBITDA by 5 percent, up from EUR 213m to EUR 224m, with an (adjusted) EBITDA margin of 45.2 percent (prior year: 46.1 percent).

Digital OOH & Content segment

Stroeer commercializes and operates several thousand websites in German-speaking countries. With its media brands, the company distributes content to influencers and digital natives via all digital channels. Furthermore, Stroeer offers one of Germany's widest reaching networks with its t-online.de and special interest sites like watson.de.

Revenue in the Digital OOH & Content segment grew from EUR 394 million in the prior year to EUR 400 million. Organic revenue growth was almost 8 percent. (Adjusted) EBITDA increased by 12 percent, with public video and Statista making the main contribution. The (adjusted) EBITDA margin stood at 34.1% (prior year: 30.9%).

I am particularly enthusiastic about the performance of Statista. Like I said before, I consider Statista.com as a massively undervalued jewel of Stroeer.

Statista is an online portal for statistics, which makes data collected by market and opinion research institutes and data derived from the economic sector and official statistics available in English, French, German, and Spanish. It is now one of the most successful statistics databases in the world. Given that, the growth is quite impressive. In 1Q 2018, the statistics portal's total number of registered users grew to around 1.5 million, while the traffic has almost doubled compared to last year with eight million unique visitors per month. The online portal, furthermore, currently records some 22.6 million page views every month.

Direct Media segment

With Dialog marketing, Stroeer offers its customers wrap-around performance-based solutions ranging from location or content-specific reach and interaction across the entire spectrum of dialog marketing through to transactions. In addition to direct sales, inbound and outbound, services include non-voice channels such as social media and chat as well as downstream products such as back-office services and after-sales support.

Segment revenue for Direct Media grew by 16 percent, from EUR 270 million to EUR 318 million. All this was mainly achieved by organic growth. The positive sales development was largely driven by the good performance of direct sales operations. (Adjusted) EBITDA came in at around EUR 42 million (prior year: EUR 43 million), the (adjusted) EBITDA margin was with 13.2 percent lower than in the prior year (15.9 percent).

The new OOH plus strategy as a growth engine and fundamental perspective

Stroeer's new strategy also contributed to this growth. In 2018, Stroeer combined the core OOH business and the supporting Content and Direct Media segments to its "Out-of-Home plus" strategy (OOH plus).With the combination of OOH and the supporting Content and Direct Media, it is possible to provide over 120,000 digital screens (so-called screens) with advertising messages that can be broadcast at different locations.

In addition, Stroeer is constantly trying to develop further and deepen its market base both horizontally and vertically. Stroeer just announced that the company is working with Google (GOOG) to deeper integrate Stroeer's platforms to make Stroeer inventories available to agencies and advertisers through the Google marketing platform. Stroeer expects this to potentially double the demand for programmatic DOOH booking. Both product and technology connectivity have already been completed and the company expects the first beta test campaigns before the end of this year. This close cooperation signals that Stroeer is increasingly catching up with the very large advertising business and that Stroeer now has a lever to persuade these large companies to cooperate.

These excellent developments are reflected in an extremely shareholder-friendly dividend policy. Stroeer increases sustainable and significant dividend payments. As you can see, the dividend has increased twenty-fold within five years. The actual yield is around 3 percent. It is clear that Stroeer will not be able to maintain this growth in the future. But I also expect dividend increases in the very high single-digit to low double-digit range in the coming years.

However, the 2020 P/E ratio of around 27 also reflects the strong economic position and good future prospects.

Conclusion

(Source: stroeer.com)

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Stroeer

Stroeer the leading German provider of out-of-home media and a big part of my portfolio. The company is always worth a buy, but there is no hurry.

Great growth in the first half year of 2019.

Future growth ahead.

Not quite clear where the debts are coming from.

High P/E ratio indicates that the company may be slightly overvalued.

Business expansion with Google offers long-term growth potential.

Therefore I suggest to buy two or three smaller tranches.

