The Loonie Could Be Due For A Rebound

The Bank of Canada now appears less likely to trigger a rate cut given strong domestic demand.

The CAD/USD has been trading in the 0.75 range for the past two weeks.

In mid-November, I made the argument that the CAD/USD could be set to go lower in anticipation of December rate cuts by the Bank of Canada.

However, I also argued that the currency could be set for a significant rebound if this does not come to pass.

Let’s look at the movement of the CAD/USD over the past couple of weeks:

Source: investing.com

We can see that since the 19th, the currency pair has remained relatively stationary at a level of 0.75.

That said, even with disappointing third quarter growth figures, the consensus appears to be that the Bank of Canada will choose to hold rates next Wednesday.

With central bank officials stating that Canada’s interest levels appear “about right” in light of global trade tensions – analysts are interpreting this to mean that the central bank does not consider the current environment sensitive enough to necessitate a rate cut – and may be saving such a cut for a period of weaker growth.

Moreover, it is important to examine the context in which growth was reported to be weaker than normal in the third quarter. The drop in annualized GDP to 1.3% from 3.5% in the previous quarter has been primarily due to a slowdown in exports – domestic demand has actually been flourishing based on strong business investment and an upturn in the housing market.

From that standpoint, it does not seem that a rate cut would particularly increase consumer spending – and this diminishes the case for lowering the interest rate on Wednesday. Even if the rate is lowered, I take the view that this has already been priced into the CAD/USD by the markets.

In this regard, the CAD/USD could see a rebound if the Bank of Canada decides to “hold fire” in the coming week.

Should this prove to be the case, then we could see the CAD/USD gradually rise up to the 0.76 range once again by the time the year is out.

