The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference Transcript

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference December 3, 2019 8:40 AM ET

Company Participants

John Chevalier - IR

Marc S. Pritchard - Chief Brand Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Operator

P&G would like to remind you that today's discussion will include a number of forward-looking statements. If you will refer to P&G's most recent 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K reports you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections. Additionally the company has posted on its Investor Relations website www.pginvestor.com a full reconciliation of non-GAAP and other financial measures.

Dara Mohsenian

Hey, good morning everyone. I am Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's Household Products, Beverage, and Food Analyst. I am very pleased to welcome Procter & Gamble here today including Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer of Procter and John Chevalier also on stage here, Head of P&G's Investor Relations. Marc's tenure at Procter spans nearly 40 years covering an array of product categories and responsibilities having served as Global Marketing Officer and Global Brand-Building Officer before his current role in 2014. And he is developed brand campaigns that have been recognizable parts of the public lexicon in general. So very pleased to have you here today and hear your views on Procter's irresistible superiority and brand-building focus. I'll turn things over to Marc who will start with the presentation and then we'll have some time for Q&A at the end. Again thanks for coming.

Marc S. Pritchard

Thank you Dara. [Advertisement]. You just watched an example of a brand that is leading constructive disruption by reinventing brand-building to drive growth. Tide is re-imagining creativity, to reinvent advertising by merging the ad world with the creative worlds of entertainment and sports. With those ads, well not in the traditional sense they're part of an entertaining series that ran during Sunday Night Football that people actually looked forward to.

There's more of that happening at P&G now because we know we operate in a perpetual state of disruption. Thousands of startups form every day. TV reach keeps declining. Trust in digital media is eroding and over-the-top streaming grows exponentially. E-commerce keeps expanding, omni-retailers are creating new media and entertainment ecosystems, and data, analytics, and technology dominate our work. But what's the best way to deal with disruption, lead it but we plan to lead constructive disruption. Constructive is a carefully chosen word. It's one thing to disrupt and destroy value but our job is to disrupt in a way that drives growth and creates value in the categories in which we compete. Were performance drives brand choice.

We focus on building brands through superiority on products, packaging, brand communication, retail execution, and value. To constantly innovate in each and bring them together into a noticeably superior consumer experience. And when we do that brands achieve the highest level of results across the five key success measures. Growing the market first and foremost new users, share, sales and profit. The reality is what is required to grow stays the same but how to do so constantly changes and we intend to be the ones leading that change to drive what we all want which is more growth and more value creation for the brands and categories in which we compete.

Now we started by taking more control. After years of higher digital media spending with little visibility we had frankly had enough. We called for industry-wide digital media transparency demanding transparent third-party verified data on ad viewability, audience reach measurement, agency contracts, ad fraud prevention, and brand safety. The first step is largely complete and it exposed substantial waste. So we reduced wasteful spending and reinvested it back into better performing media.

We are raising expectations again calling for control over content quality to match the standards we expect of any media provider, moderation of editorial comments to eliminate toxic speech that hijacks conversation, common consumer privacy standards, and data transparency across media platforms to stop excess ad frequency that just annoys consumers and waste money. Those who meet these standards will be preferred providers and prioritized for investment.

We've created our own consumer privacy centric and legally compliant database with more than 1 billion ID profiles covering 50% of adults online. So we can better engage people in a way that they prefer. And we decided that one way to compete with startups is to build our own. We now have many internal startups that are transforming how we innovate through lean innovation. Now these steps established a solid foundation and we are now taking action to lead constructive disruption by reinventing brand-building from wasteful mass marketing to precision one-to-one brand building on a mass scale. This is driving growth while delivering savings and efficiencies to reinvest for more growth and more profit.

We're reinventing media moving from mass blasting with a lot of waste to mass reach with a one-to-one precision through data, analytics, and digital technology. Our consumer database enables advanced programmatic media buying that finds people with the highest propensity to buy and then reaches them without annoying ad frequency. China is our most sophisticated market with 80% of digital media bought this way. And last year they reduced digital media waste by 30% and increased the number of people reached by 50%.

The consumer database also enables moving from generic audiences to what we call smart audiences. These are profiles with proprietary algorithms that identify people based on demographic and behavioral characteristics such as those who purchased or sampled the product so we can reach many people but with one-to-one precision. For example last fiscal year in the U.S. Olay used smart audiences and reached 65 million high potential users. That's more than the generic audience of women ages 25 to 54 and they spent 10% less with high single-digit sales growth. And data enables greater TV effectiveness and efficiency. By analyzing set-top box data U.S. Tide found that they were reaching the same household as many as 22 times a month. So they cut off the excess and placed ads with greater precision in programs to avoid the annoying experience of seeing the same ad over and over and over again.

In the past five years we've achieved substantial media savings and efficiencies which we're reinvesting to reach even more people. We are disrupting the definition of what it means to be the world's largest advertiser. It's not who spends the most, it's who reaches the most people efficiently and effectively to drive growth and value creation. Now reinventing media leads to reinventing advertising moving from mass clutter with too many annoying messages to ad experiences that are more superior, more useful, and more interesting to the point that consumers actually look forward to seeing them.

We're strengthening core brand campaigns to increase awareness of our brands product superiority. This is where most of our media is spent so we're doubling down to communicate how our products are more superior. For example here's an ad that shows Olay's superior benefits. [Advertisement]. We're also innovating to make ads more useful. Many people don't know how to use some of our products so we're running educational infomercials, yes, infomercials that communicates what the product is, how to use it correctly to get the best benefit, and why it's better like this one from Mr. clean. [Advertisement]. Now that probably won't win any awards at Cannes this year but that's just fine. Because here are the U.S. sales growth showing the lift when this ad aired and here's the results when we apply the same approach to Swift Furniture Grease. This works though more brands are following with infomercials.

We're also making adds more interesting by merging the ad world with other creative worlds like comedy and music. Here's a spot from SK2. They created an entertainment web series called bear skin chat and master classes where comic genius James Corden, Japan comic Naomi Watanabe, and China Actress Tang Wei create vignettes extolling the virtues of PITERA which is the key ingredient in SK2 that delivers superior skin benefits. This spot also featured John Legend who wrote a song about PITERA. [Advertisement].

So this series achieved 661 million views and it led to a 27% increase in search for SK2 online and double-digit sales growth in new users. We are on the edge of a great revolution in creativity where we can imagine a world without ads as we know them today through the intersection of multiple genres that create engaging new experiences while still reinforcing superiority. Now reinventing advertising means reinventing agency partnerships moving from brand people who outsource too much of their work to brand entrepreneurs with their hands on the keyboard. P&G people are doing more media planning in-house with nearly 30% of our media spending already planned in-house.

We're implementing what we call fixed and flow agency models with a fixed amount of work and a trusted partner that requires experienced creators like core brand campaign supplemented with the flow to the work approach through flexible sourcing from smaller and more agile shops. This is now reinventing our core agency partnerships. For example we've now co-located with one agency on several brands creating a no borders approach and collapsing creativity from months to hours.

We've co-located with another agency group to create fast cycle work in our Oral Care brands and we've created an entirely new model that brings multiple agencies together into one integrated team called Woven that created the Tide work that you saw earlier. We're also bringing more creative and production in-house. Secret no longer has an agency of record. Creating and producing ads for as little as a tenth of the costs and in one month versus five. Here is an example of that work. [Advertisement].

That was shot in Cincinnati. The opening scene was in P&G's home office. The Producer is the Associate Brand Director, the Creative Director is the Brand Manager, and its winning in market. Secret sales have consistently grown mid-single digits since in-sourcing this work. Our agency reinvention has not only saved $1 billion over the last five years it's also leading to more creativity, agility, and entrepreneurship, and helping to transform our organization and culture. Finally brands have responsibilities to society. The route we're reinventing brands citizenship by moving from brands that are all about themselves to brands that are a force for good and a force for growth. Consumers today want to know what brands believe in, their values, and their views and they buy based on shared beliefs. That's why we use our voice and advertising to help promote a quality. The quality is limited by bias and the portrayals of people in advertising embed memories into our brains that form bias. So we strive to accurately portray all people across gender, race and ethnicity, sexual and gender identity, ability, religion, and age which has also been proven to improve ad effectiveness.

We also periodically take a stand on brand relevant issues. For example after literally changing the meaning of the phrase like a girl always is now focused on ending period poverty in ten countries where between 10% and 20% of young women miss school during their periods because they can't afford adequate period protection. [Advertisement]. Always has already donated 50 million pads and recently committed to donate another 100 million pads in the next two years.

In addition to Always, Olay shatters gender myths. Ariel inspires men to share the load by doing laundry. Gillette role models the best that man can be for the next-generation and P&G promotes conversations about racial bias first with the talk and now with the look that shines the light on the bias that black men face every day, it's still rise to overcome. We're also using our brands to promote environmental sustainability through innovations like Tide and Ariel coldwater cleaning. Head & Shoulders beats plastic bottle and hair care products made to use entirely without water all designed to promote responsible consumption just by using them. This exemplifies our approach to integrate relevant elements of citizenship into how we build our brands, improving performance to drive growth while also doing good.

So I hope it's evident how we're constructively disrupting P&G. The choices we're making to drive growth and value and create value or working after a strong start to fiscal year 2020. We're focused on leveraging our strength and portfolio of categories for performance by brand choice, to build brands through superiority on products, packaging, brand communication, retail execution, and value and to constantly innovating each and bring them together into a noticeably superior brand experience. We're leading constructive disruption across all elements of the value chain including the reinvention of brand-building to drive growth. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dara Mohsenian

Great, well thank you very much. We'll go into Q&A for a few minutes. First, you've done a great job of cutting non-consumer facing spending on the ad side over the last five years I think in the range of $1 billion or so. Is there a significant productivity opportunity left as you look out over the next five years and what are the key buckets of opportunity left at this point given great work that's been done already on that front?

Marc S. Pritchard

Yeah, even after saving a $1 billion in the past five years in agency fees and production costs we still see a long runway in a number of areas. First of all we still see there's more room in agency fees, there's still ways in which we can reduce the amount of effort that we put and where and how we co-locate people because actually this takes time touches and distance out but first it takes costs out. We think there's a lot of room in production. The in-house production that you saw on Secret it gives us an opportunity to be able to bring some of that production in-house and also take cost out because that production supply chain in the industry is kind of an expensive one. We also see there's opportunities in other nonworking spending, in terms of display costs and other types of marketing materials which we're really just getting started on in a big way.

But I think one of the bigger ones as well is media. Media efficiency, there is still an enormous amount of waste in media. The excess frequencies that I spoke about is one of the biggest scourges in the industry where ads replace who here -- who is gone on a show where you've watched the same ad over and over and over again. And that's a result of inefficiency in the supply chain and that's on TV. There's even more in the digital world as you've seen many times when your feed is flooded. So we are really working on driving that out but importantly take that excess frequency out to reinvest it back into driving more reach. Many of our brands still are only reaching 60% of the target audiences and they pretty much use our brands every day and pretty much everybody brushes their teeth and washes their hair and does their laundry. So we could get up to 90% so that's what we're going to try to get to is just keep taking the waste out, reinvesting to get more reach.

Dara Mohsenian

And it sounds like there's still a number of opportunities. Is the pace of sort of productivity does that slow overtime as you look out over the next few years or technology is sort of enabled the new drives for productivity at this point and the pace should continue at a similar pace?

Marc S. Pritchard

I think the pace will continue because what we keep finding is new opportunities to drive out ways. If you just think about how the creative industry has kind of moved around in terms of the ability to source creative from so many different places that takes a lot of the overhead out of working with the creative industry. So we see a lot of room.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay, that's helpful. And then can you talk a little bit about your agency relationships and how they might have been impacted by some of this disruption you highlighted today that theoretically has an impact on the revenue and it's played out that way. For example Secret now being its own agency and how that relationship may have changed over time and how that can impact Procter?

Marc S. Pritchard

Well our agency relationships are very important and they have really dramatically changed. And we had to disrupt ourselves in order to transform ourselves in terms of focusing on our portfolio, elevating the borrower superiority across product packaging, communication, retail execution of value, focusing on driving market growth, and reinvesting through productivity and that required a change in how we operate in other agencies and that's what agencies now need to do. They need to transform. So what it did is it first reduced the number of agencies we worked with 6,000 to 3,000. Then we started focusing on what is the absolute most important work which is creative work and creative output not overhead spending supporting us. And then we had to focus on how do we get the best creative output at the lowest possible cost.

What has happened is they're starting to transform now. We moved to this model which I mentioned in my remarks about called fixed and flow and that's the majority of what we have where we used to have a fixed relationship with one agency partner for many, many years that kind of stayed the same. What we decided to do is still retain a fixed partnership with that experienced creative team but then give us the ability to flow different types of creative shops in and out. And first that was outside of our core agencies and now our core agencies are starting to do the same thing. So we're seeing a lot more innovation and creativity and quite frankly I've seen the bar rise in terms of creativity and responsiveness and working together. So I think it's actually starting to have a positive effect on the agents -- on the creative agency in the industry.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay, and brand communication spending is one area where you've highlighted additional investments although I think if you look over the last year brand spending was actually down. How much can your brands spend with a positive return in terms of looking at incremental spending going forward? And can you talk a little bit about is it more or less expensive to reach consumers today and the effectiveness of that spend?

Marc S. Pritchard

A lot of that really depends Dara, it's kind of a brand-by-brand thing but I will say what we are really concentrating on is ensuring that we try to do is just reach the people we need to reach, when we need to reach them, and no-more than when we need -- no more often than we need to reach them with the most effective message or guide or communication that can get them to then remember that brand and then buy that brand. That's a simple formula. What we try to do is just keep stripping out all the excess cost associated with that to be able to reach them and try to keep the costs coming down. So, as the cost come down we can reach more people and that's what creates the growth. And so that's really the way we are focusing on this and I think that there's still again plenty of opportunities. I mentioned before there is a lot of brands that is still 60% reach. That's still a lot of runway and we're finding now a lot of new ways that we can reach people. You can reach people -- you talked about how expensive it is. It's actually very. If you do programmatic the way we do that which is basically automated media that is actually an automated bidding system that through the combination of our database and going out and reaching out with publishers, identifying what is the lowest priced ad unit that we can reach that consumer and it does it instantaneously and has helped us save a lot of money that we can then reinvest in reaching more people. So our job is to get more and more productive in the marketing space that we can keep reinvesting back into driving superiority and driving market growth.

Dara Mohsenian

Could you discuss maybe how technology and big data is sort of enabling this greater efficiency and how you put that to work in terms of driving efficiency?

Marc S. Pritchard

Yes, definitely, that's one of the things that we recognized is that data and digital technology are really transforming the overall marketing world. And that's why we're really using technology and data in order to move from this world of mass marketing where there's a lot of waste because you are really blasting things out there hoping to catch people to using data where we have ID profiles. They're mostly anonymous that can identify a consumer to target with precision and then cap frequency. Don't reach them more than once a week because that's about all you really need if it's truly effective. And so we'd now have biggest part of our digital spending for example is in the programmatic area. China is the best example of that. We're really -- 80% is based on a database that we then work with different publishers and different retailers in order to reach people more effectively through programmatic and automated means. And it will just keep getting better and better over time.

Dara Mohsenian

Do you think is that a sustainable advantage for Procter versus other companies out there given your size and scale and how do you think about sort of a competitive advantage?

Marc S. Pritchard

Well I think the potential advantage is our reach. We reach 5 billion people on the planet every day. So our advertising reaches them where we then get a signal back which helps us go into our database. We then have now increasingly more and more of our brands are connecting directly with consumers, Always skin advisor is an example of where you can download the app, take a picture of yourself. It tells you your skin's age versus your actual age which is a frightening experience by the way but then it also can get -- you can opt in for data that then gives you data and then you can create that personal one-to-one connection. As more and more of our brands add technology to their products or Oral-B Genius X is another example that has just done that, that will give us then the signals that will enable us through of course privacy compliant ways to connect with consumers ways to do that and that breadth across ten categories that pretty much everyone uses we think could be a competitive advantage. What's great about our portfolio today is that we made a very deliberate choice to focus on those categories where performance drives brand choice in household and personal care products. So like I said laundry and hair-care and skincare and shaving and oral care and those kinds of things everybody uses though and it's actually the same person uses that. So it gives us the ability for cross-sale and cross-connection overtime.

Dara Mohsenian

And we've heard some retailers discussed recently trying to create new revenue streams by selling in-store merchandising. A lot of that may be digital or other areas. Do you see that becoming a large piece of your marketing mix, would that be incremental leader spend, how should we think about that?

Marc S. Pritchard

What we do definitely see is our retailers getting into the media and even entertainment ecosystem as well as new services that they're providing to make the retail experience better for the shoppers that they serve. And we're definitely partnering with them. One good example of that I guess would be in China with Alibaba and Jingdong who are both major e-commerce retailers that we have connections with them from a standpoint of data that we work on propensity modeling to make sure we reached the right consumers at the right time. They also have media. So we can buy media, our Singles Day 11-11 is one of those opportunities where we have a lot of media, PR, influencers, key opinion leaders that are working together with them. So it's a very much of an integrated system and a lot of that money, a lot of our marketing spending has shifted to doing that. I don't see it as necessarily needing to be incremental. I think we see it as something that can be a shift because as you get closer to the sale you're closer to consumers. And you don't need this extra step. So you search for something, you can go right and connect with that consumer and that's a very efficient sale. And then if you get a signal that comes back to say they bought this you don't have to reach them again until the next time there is a buy. And that then creates a real advantage and I think takes -- first and foremost makes the experience better for the consumers that we serve and helps grow the market at the same time.

Dara Mohsenian

Maybe we can end with digital spend. Obviously it's become a greater piece of marketing budgets for you guys and across the space over time. How effective do you think that digital spend is versus traditional marketing and the ROIs that you're getting and what are your plans going forward in terms of the percentage of mix in that area?

Marc S. Pritchard

I think we're making the digital spend now effective. I would say back when we called for digital media transparency a few years ago when we wanted to know were people are viewing the ads, what was the reach, was the boxing [ph] versus a human being and was it showing up in the right places that we didn't have the data. Once we got that data we realized there is a lot of waste. So by taking that waste out and then moving -- shifting more to programmatic spending where we actually had identified who we're reaching, knew when we were reaching, knew whether they viewed it and then made sure that we got the best price out of that help. We're doing more performance marketing. In other words we're just like startups do. We have now got our brand peoples who their hands are right on the keyboard connecting directly with consumers through social media and making sure that leads to a sale. We've done a lot of really good work in terms of ensuring that our ad show up in exactly the right places. And then as we mentioned just a moment ago we're doing a lot of work with retailers to ensure that we can connect with them so we can get a very, very precise connection to the sale. So I'd say now it is better. I think we will see over time CD is still part of our mix. And we still tend to find smart ways to be able to drive the business. As I mentioned on the Tide we are taken excess frequency and now we have the set-top box data. We're able to analyze that and make sure we get this frequency out, do better placements and different programming. And we tend to test that to make sure that it's better than other options. Overtime it will become digital and we will be able to do the same thing that we applied in the digital world. So I see that there's a lot of runway ahead for driving more growth and value creation.

Dara Mohsenian

Alright, great. Well fascinating topic. We really appreciate you guys being here and we'll head to the breakout with John Chevalier after this. Okay, thanks.

Marc S. Pritchard

Thank you Dara.