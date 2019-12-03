Silvercorp Metals: Expect More Upside In The Wake Of Its Strong Operational Profile

Any positive development in the ongoing US-China trade war will bode well for the company in the long term.

Thesis

In this article, we will take a look at the key considerations for an investment case in Silvercorp Metals (SVM). SVM's recent bullish run has put the stock on its 52-week highs. At these levels, a plain technical analysis would suggest a mild correction. However, SVM's fundamental strength refutes such myopic opinion. The company boasts a robust operational profile flagged with growth opportunities, together with a strong liquidity position to support its exploration and development CAPEX requirements. Other than its fundamental strength, I see two catalysts that could impact SVM's share price direction in the near-to-medium term. First, any meaningful progress in the US-China trade war. Second, a recovery in silver prices from the currently distressed levels. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Proactive Investors)

Q2 2020 operational performance and growth opportunities

SVM's Q2 2020 (that ended on September 30, 2019) saw an 11% y/y increase in ore tonnage. However, the quarterly recorded production remained largely flat with the SPLY (read: same period last year) with the exception of zinc production that saw a ~1.8 Mlb y/y increase (Table-1).

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Although the company also reported a y/y increase in both cash costs and AISC (read: All-In Sustaining Costs) per silver ounce, it simultaneously managed to increase its top-line revenues (up 4% y/y to ~$50 MM) and bottom-line EPS (up 52% y/y to $0.07/share). In my view, SVM's production numbers establish a favorable track record as they have exceeded production guidance during the past two years (Figure-2), and may well do so in the current year (FY 2020).

Figure-2 (Source: October Presentation-pages 4&5)

Let's have a quick look at the numbers:

FY 2018: ~6 Moz of silver production against the guidance of 5.7 Moz (81.5 Mlbs of lead & zinc production against the guidance of 76.3 Mlbs).

~6 Moz of silver production against the guidance of 5.7 Moz (81.5 Mlbs of lead & zinc production against the guidance of 76.3 Mlbs). FY 2019: ~6.4 Moz of silver production against the guidance of 6.0 Moz (87.5 Mlbs of lead & zinc production against the guidance of 81.4 Mlbs).

The expected production upside is also supported by the increased ‘reserves and resources’ estimate for SVM's Gaocheng (or GC) mine, as indicated in the updated technical report for FY 2019. The report highlights that GC Mine's P&P (read: Proven and Probable) reserves increased by ~7% on aggregate (from 3,564 kT to 3,820 kT) together with considerable improvement in expected lead and zinc grades (Figure-3). Similarly, M&I (read: Measured & Indicated) and Inferred resources increased by ~42% on aggregate (from 6,374 kT to 9,052 kT) reflecting a healthy potential upside in underlying silver, lead and zinc resource (Figure-4).

Figure-3 (Source: NI 43-101 filed on September 18, 2019. Linked here)

Figure-4 (Source: NI 43-101 filed on September 18, 2019)

Healthy exploration discoveries at SVM's key mining properties

Although the GC Mine is the smaller of SVM’s two mining assets, this mine has shown healthy results from a recent exploration program. The drill holes have yielded grades as high as 752 g/t silver, 16.54% lead, and 13.68% zinc. Similarly, the vein tunneling has revealed grades as high as 804 g/t silver, 17.35% lead, and 22.88% zinc.

These discoveries supplement the earlier reported healthy ore grades found at SVM's key mining property, the Ying Mining District (or YMD). It's worth noting that SVM reported strong grades as high as ~2,543 g/t silver, 41.71% lead, and 14.78% zinc at the SGX Mine (located in the YMD). Similarly, it also reported ~1,784 g/t silver, 10.18% lead, and 2.61% zinc at the TLP Mine, while grades as high as ~1,469 g/t silver were reported at the LME Mine (both these mines are also located within the YMD). In my view, healthy exploration results for both its key mining assets brightens SVM’s long-term operational outlook.

Author's Note: The above-mentioned assay results represent one of the highest grades discovered at the respective mining properties. These ore grades shouldn’t be interpreted as a representative of the overall ore grades at the respective mines. In fact, the length and width of a specific drill hole/vein also impact the overall quality of the ore produced therefrom.

China in focus

SVM's operational strength is also supported by the fact that currently the company has China-centric operations (including the production and sale of all concentrate produced, within China). Some might argue that at the macroeconomic level there are risks in clustering a company's operational presence in China, but in my view, SVM is apparently de-risked as it has been successfully operating in the country for more than a decade without any notable impediments created by the government. It has transferred cash out of the country through a fairly stable stream of semi-annual dividends that tend to increase over time (Figure-5).

Figure-5 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

It's true that the ongoing US-China trade war is not fruitful for both countries, and we have yet to see a 'Phase One' deal in this tariff war (Figure-6). Nevertheless, the Chinese government's recently announced VAT reduction from 16% previously, to 13% is aimed at providing some relief to the local manufacturers from the implications of trade war. A trade deal would turn out positive for the growth of both economies. Since SVM's concentrate production is sold in China, a trade deal would also benefit the company through improved metal prices, increased metal demand from local industries, and finally an expected reduction in SVM's inventory levels. At this point, it's worth noting that SVM's lead concentrate inventories grew from 3,732 tonnes to 4,176 tonnes (or 12%) during Q2 2020, y/y.

Figure-6 (Source: Financial Times)

Apart from its Chinese mining operations, SVM's ~29% stake in New Pacific Metals (OTCQX:NUPMF) also supports its long-term growth outlook. NUPMF owns the Silver Sand (or SS) project in Bolivia. The project's initial resource estimate is expected by the first quarter of calendar year 2020 and it would shed some light about SVM's significant investment outside of China. It could be years before the SS project could become fully operational. Nonetheless, it does add some geographical diversification to SVM's asset portfolio.

SVM's financial strength

During Q2 2020, SVM reported EPS of $0.07/share, recording a whopping 52% y/y increase. It maintains a strong liquidity position with ~$135M in cash and short-term investments, and the balance sheet is essentially debt free. Plus, SVM has significantly improved its FCFs during the past 12 months (Figure-7) and is well-placed to utilize its strong liquidity position to meet its CAPEX requirements.

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

In the long run, SVM's healthy operational discoveries (discussed in an earlier section) will pave way for continued profitable operations, and together with the growth in share price, the dividends may well increase. Nonetheless, the current dividends are too trivial (current yield=0.5%) to be attractive for an income investor.

Moat against volatile silver prices

Silver has had a roller coaster ride run during the past 6 months (Figure-8). From the lows of $15/oz back in April to the highs of ~$20 in September, silver is now again on a reverse trend as it moves around $17/oz. Given this trend, silver might test support at or near $16.50/oz.

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

However, SVM appears to be largely immune to the volatility in silver prices. The stock has actually gained momentum recently (Figure-9) in the wake of impressive quarterly results, exploration upside, and persistent dividend payments.

Figure-9 (Source: Finviz)

Nevertheless, SVM's correlation with declining silver prices provides it with an edge against a few other silver miners. Table-2 shows that while other silver stocks have shown a far greater decline than the drop in silver price itself, SVM has maintained an upward trajectory instead. If there's further correction in silver prices, then these stocks could take a greater hit than SVM.

Table-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Conclusion

SVM's 52-week price chart lies between $1.83 and $5.12. At the time of writing, SVM was trading at its 52-week highs. In the wake of its recent bullish run, combined with the weakness in silver prices, the stock might witness a temporary correction within the range of $4.30-4.50 (refer to Figure-8). Even if there’s a correction, the stock is fully capable of self-adjusting to higher levels, thanks to its strong fundamentals.

The company has reported a strong Q2 2020 in terms of both operational and financial performance. Even though SVM is well settled in China, it’s currently strengthening its operational footprint in the country through healthy exploration activities. Simultaneously, the company is also seeking expansion opportunities outside of China to expand its geographical presence. The company's strong balance sheet denoted by negligible debt and its firm liquidity position provides support for its exploration and development initiatives. We need to watch the movement in metal prices, and particularly silver prices.

If silver prices revive from the current depressed levels, SVM could retain its upward trajectory. On the contrary, if silver drops by a few basis points (that is, within the range of $16.50-16.80), SVM may well take a slight hit but its strong fundamentals help maintain a robust long-term growth outlook.

