Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Management Presents at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Broker Conference Call (Transcript)

Chris Raymond

Let’s go ahead and get started. My name is Chris Raymond. I’m a Senior Biotech Analyst here at Piper Jaffray. It’s my pleasure to introduce and kick-off our 31st Annual Healthcare Conference for Piper Jaffray with Regeneron.

Joining us today we have Bob Landry, Regeneron's CFO, and also on stage with us as Justin Holko who heads up the IR Group, so thanks for joining us.

Just to go over the format, this is a fireside chat. We try to keep this informal. So if anybody in the audience has questions, please raise your hands. We'll make sure we get them asked and answered. But first I think we're going to go into a little bit of introduction from Bob and then we'll kick it off. So, thank you.

Bob Landry

Sure. So Chris thanks for being here, thanks for the invite. Regeneron's always happy to come to your event.

So I've been at Regeneron for six years. I am the CFO. Prior to that I was at Pfizer and a long stint at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals where I really cut my teeth on pharma and biopharma backgrounds. Justin.

Justin Holko

Hi, Justin Holko. I’m the new Vice President of IR. I spent 19 years prior to coming to Regeneron at Merck; in the last several years as the U.S. Marketing Lead for KEYTRUDA. So I'm very excited about the opportunity to be joining Regeneron.

Bob Landry

Okay, so before I begin again, forward-looking statements. Justin and I will be making forward-looking statements this morning which contain risks and uncertainties. I encourage everyone to go to our recently published, third-quarter 10-Q or our 2018 10-K, which clearly outlines all of the risks and uncertainties associated with Regeneron's business.

I thought before we got into Q&A, it would be a good start just to kind of recap in case you weren’t familiar with regards to Regeneron, particularly in the third quarter. We're coming off a really strong third quarter, which I believe we announced earnings in early November. With that earning announcement we had good – well, we had very good top and bottom line beats for net sales and net income.

EYLEA continued to do very well. We showed 16% growth for the quarter on EYLEA and again, that's on a year-over-year basis. No inventory stocking, you know and that has been the history of Regeneron, no price increases associated with EYLEA. It's been all volume and I'm sure we'll get into that.

Sanofi, our collaborator on our alliance products reported Dupixent, which continues to do well with its $633 million for the third quarter. So we're now on a $2.5 billion run rate. Again, a lot more opportunities coming, a lot more geographic locations, and a lot more indications which I'm sure we will get into.

You know what I think was somewhat a surprise on the quarter was the alliance profitability. We earned on our nano-alliance products with Sanofi, just shy of $100 million, which is kind of a 2.5x increase on what we earned in the second quarter, which was $39 million. So again, I think that was a pleasant surprise to the Street with regards to this thing.

This alliance finally beginning to show good leverage, particularly in the U.S. Again, a lot more indications in a lot more geographic locations. We also announced a share buyback, $1 billion share buyback which is roughly 2.6%, 2.7% of our shares. I'm sure we'll get into that with Chris on the call. And again, we had a lot of good positive data that we reported out. Probably the most important was severe atopic dermatitis in children. We announced positive Phase 3 results and we will be filing before the end of the year with regards to that.

We also showed positive Phase 3 on Evinacumab. Rare disease, you know I think 1,300 patients U.S.; 1,700 ex-U.S; HoFH lowering LDL, again really good data, and we will be filing that shortly. At the same time of our earnings release, we also put out a LIBTAYO Press Release which showed ORR data in our monotherapy non-small cell lung cancer trial that's ongoing. We basically said that the trial was going to be complete with enrollment and we will have an interim look in 2020.

And I think that that is it from that point, Chris.

Q - Chris Raymond

Excellent! Okay, well we've got about 20 minutes here for some Q&A. I'm certainly loaded with questions and I think we're going to try to keep a balanced between CFO questions and Justin with your background as commercial lead for KEYTRUDA. I think obviously a lot of investor interest in the immuno-oncology you know efforts in the growing portfolio. So, we'll try to sort of balance some of those questions up, also with your perspective from having worked on KEYTRUDA for the time that you did.

But so Bob you mentioned some surprises on the call in terms of the Sanofi collaboration profitability, but I think one of the aspects that surprised maybe most investors was the stock repurchase in the somewhat about-face move I think from prior, rhetoric or discussion around stock repurchases. I think as I've seen you guys talk about it, I've sensed a bit of a downplaying I guess of that move. Clearly it's not a massive stock repurchase, but just maybe you know put this into perspective, you know this decision to do this at this point in Regeneron's evolution.

Justin Holko

So as most of you know, I mean we've been in existence for 31 years and probably for 25 of them we've been on the raise of capital hunt. So again, you know this is a change of course from our historical perspective, but not something that we haven't messaged, no. My message in the last couple of years is we are very, very dependent on our EYLEA cash flow, totally dependent on our EYLEA cash flow. And the message was, you know when we start to see a diversion or a diversified source of cash, then we would be opened up for you know doing kind of the more friendly shareholder activity, such as a buyback.

We did see that in the second – in the third quarter, as I mentioned we picked up roughly $100 million of the Alliance and although it's not nearly the cash flow we're generating on EYLEA, again it gave us confidence and it's going to be sturdy consistent and something that we expect that's going to grow at a pretty fast pace on this new diversified cash flow. So you know step number one, we thought that that was an indication of it's time to maybe put our cash to further work on that front.

The other thing we saw, and again, we can get into that is we strongly believe there is a dislocation with regards to how we perceive the intrinsic value of our current stock and where the market sees it you know, and we can get into with regards to the valuation that people are placing on IO, but again, you know we have the capability with $6 billion of cash and marketable securities, and then by seeing this location we felt it was a perfect opportunity to go out and announce what I would say, our inaugural share buyback on this front.

Again, this buyback doesn't limit us from our store capital allocation framework where first and foremost we are going to continue, and I stress the word ‘continue,’ to put money in our internal R&D. We think we have a great front engine on that in terms of the antibodies and technology that we're able to move forth and with regards to ROIC I think Regeneron would be hard pressed to find something, you know a better investment on that front.

And then we've also been doing a decent amount of work on external R&D fronts, the most recent being Alnylam back in May where we did an $800 million transaction with both an equity upfront purchase and you know were tapping into their RNAi modality, particularly with regards to CNS in the eye. We did something a year-ago with regards to bluebirds. So again, we're reaching out more than we have in the past with regards to external R&D where we see good smart, like-minded management teams. We like going after kind of new technologies and modalities. Things that we just do not have in-house, we could probably develop at a later date, but so much easier going to really strong management teams.

So Chris, I think you know a combination of that kind of culminated, the decision to reach out and I will say, you know what I found funny in Chris’s note that came out, Chris actually put a note out saying he thought that he would see hell freeze over quicker than Regeneron would do a buyback, so it did get some chuckles in Tarrytown.

Chris Raymond

I’m glad that they got some chuckles from those guys, and not the other response, which I’ve gotten also.

A - Bob Landry



No.

Chris Raymond

Anyway so I guess the million-dollar question really with respect to this is, I think you might have answered it Bob. So should we infer then that this is you know just a reflection of the evolution of the company, that we should expect you know perhaps more flexibility like this as we go. And again, I know you're not in a position to sort of guide the future moves in this area, but yeah, I mean you go back five years, no external business development or very little, very much focused internally on all the discovery capabilities and now we're seeing more deals, stock repurchase. I'm not going to ask you when the dividend is going to come, but...

Bob Landry

That’s a long time off Chris.

Chris Raymond

Yeah, but – so when you get that question from investors, is that the answer that yeah, you know we’re evolving and…

Bob Landry

Yeah, I think we have – I mean we love the fact that we have a lot of optionality, which you know with the net cash position that we have of $6 billion, you know we can continue to fund our research foundation in a manner that we think is well-suited. We’ll continue to have a high bar with regards to what enters the clinic, but know that we have the firepower to be able to fund these things through the clinic as you know Discoveries happen within our pre-clin development area. So just, it gives us a ton of optionality on it.

Chris Raymond

Okay. So another question that comes up all the time and I know it's a tough one to answer, because it involves another player particularly, but you know the Sanofi deal, this has probably been arguably one of the best biotech deals in the history of biotech, you know in terms of the deal you struck with Sanofi, it's been great.

But you know there’s been some changes at Sanofi, a new CEO – actually the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development is also retiring which you know a lot of folks ask about, and it looks like later this month they might be talking about where their strategy is headed.

I've heard Len, I've heard you guys in general talk more and more about where Regeneron goes next, but sort of talk – to put this in maybe a different light like, what is – you talked about this, how this partnership plays a role going forward and how maybe to position Regeneron as you guys think about it in a sort of a post-Sanofi deal. Not to say post-Sanofi because you are certainly tied with them for a while on a number of assets, but just put that into perspective.

Bob Landry

Sure. You know when I think about Sanofi I always kind of look at it in two buckets and we report it in two buckets. We kind of have the non-IO Alliance, which I would say is in the early mid-stage biddings in – as a CFO I'm finally very excited about where we are with this. You know I mentioned Dupixent $2.5 billion annual run rate.

We're just starting to get really good leverage, right. So as I mentioned before, you know we had very good profitability in the third quarter on that alliance. It's finally coming after quarter, after quarter, after quarter of being asked when this is going to turn profitable, second-quarter was the first time it happened and third quarter like I said, you know a 2.5% -- that 2.5x step-up.

We have good leverage with regards to in the U.S., so we expect this number to grow as I said, so I'm excited on this front. Our job on Praluent and Kevzara, which is you know constantly under discussion is you know how do we make these brands more profitable than they currently are and again, we're in deep discussions with Paul Hudson and his team from Sanofi on finding a way to do that.

You know the unfortunate thing is we had very high hopes for Praluent and there's no doubt about it. I mean we're very disappointed on a product that has such great efficacy and safety and you know associated with the launch of Praluent is we built a big commercial expense base around it, in between myself and the Sanofi team you know we've been shipping at this expense base for a while and we're starting to see signs and we saw signs in the third quarter with regards to being able to make a dent on it.

We continue to – we need to be very, very vigilant on this front, and the same goes through with Kevzara, which is a little bit earlier in its stages because of its 2017 launch on that front. So we need to continue to do a lot of work on that front.

With regards to the IO side, the other side of the bucket, the other agreement that we have, we’re in the really early innings here. As you know we are launched with Sanofi CSCC in October of 2018. We recently got approval ex-U.S. Sanofi right now is rolling that out across their infrastructure, ex-U.S., so you know we are expecting very good things to come.

But again, we're only a year into the launch, and we have a lot more coming with regards to Libtayo in terms of adjuvant neoadjuvant and basal cell readouts that we're going to be making next year and in the ensuing years. And on top of that Sanofi has also entered into an IO discovery agreement with us for BCMA in MUC16, and again, that's kind of in the early stages. We will be reading out BCMA data at ASH later this week. So please take a look at that if you haven't already.

So we're early. You know it feels like we've been with them a while Chris, but we're still kind of mid to early innings on the non-IO alliance and very early with regards to the IO alliance. So a lot happening, a lot of good things happening.

Chris Raymond

Yeah, and I think you know Len kind of telegraphed this a little bit on your call. I think I'm looking at his quote from the Q3 call about Kevzara and Praluent. You know it's getting late for these drugs, these assets. So I guess we should expect then perhaps that as we hear from Sanofi at least some manifestation of sort of this change in tone, is that fair?

Bob Landry

I think that's a fair assessment. Between you know Sanofi and their upcoming announcement and you know J.P. Morgan, I'd say kind of maybe stay tuned on that with regards to messaging.

Chris Raymond

Okay, great. So let's say maybe pivot since it seems like that's clearly a thing that management, that you guys want to talk about as your IO efforts and yes, there's a lot of activity. I would agree, there seems to be a disproportionately small level of attention and value ascribed to it. You know just sort of talk about as we get into 2020, how you think that perception will change?

Bob Landry

You know I mentioned the dislocation that we saw in the stock price with regards to the share buyback, and a big piece of that is the IO where you know we don't think, and that’s – you know people will have ascribed value where they see value. We think there's a lot more value that should be ascribed to our IO portfolio, particularly with regards to Libtayo.

Now we understand that CSCC is a small indication, but again the data readouts on that have been really, really good. We've had really good positive push through on that product and you know make what you want of it, but the recent ORR that we reported on our monotherapy study with Libtayo would give you some hint that you know this is a pretty active antibody. You know again, we’ll have to see as this plays through with regards to the full data readout. I don't want to get ahead of ourselves here, but you know that point is true that this is going to be an active PD-1 no matter how you cut it.

And I think the other aspect of this and this is what we're trying to show at ASH with BCMA, we think we know how to do bispecifics well and we talked about in Regeneron having a bispecific platform. We know we have CD20, CD3, we’ll read that out. We're going after FL and DLBCL on that front okay, but we're also going to talk about BCMA.

And although the data is really early, the point to remember is that this could be a platform and with a checkpoint inhibitor as kind of a foundational base, in a platform where I think we have six bispecific antibodies in the clinic now and we have dozens, dozens that can get teed up.

I mean we really know how to do this stuff in between the two of those things, and when you consider combos associated with that, we think we're in a good position where it’s a little bit of a wait-and-see buy, the investor base, which is fine. We need to continue to push out more data reads and people will see that in the next six to nine, 12 months on that front Chris.

Chris Raymond

Okay, so let's talk about Libtayo and especially in the lung data that you previewed it concurrently with your call and maybe I will ask Mr. KEYTRUDA the questions since you have the experience. You guys have a slide in your deck that shows an erosion of Opdivo and Keytruda share and CSCC and obviously you haven’t labeled it sort of meaningful, but I mean I've gotten a ton of skepticism from investors you know saying, ‘look, this is not going to happen in lung. You know KEYTRUDA is too entrenched, there's no way,’ but sort of describe the scenario where I guess obviously data always matters more than anything. But Justin, you know from your experience in working on KEYTRUDA, paint the picture for us as to how you can see a similar curve in first-line lung.

Justin Holko

Sure, thanks for the question. As Bob said, we're really excited about Libtayo and this looks like it's a very active anti PD-1 treatment. It’s just going to the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma indication. We've shown response rates of nearly 50% and that's pretty impressive. You're not really going to see response rates that high in solid tumors.

And so when you provide that option to physicians and you have the indication, the label where our representatives can go speak to physicians about those types of responses and benefits to patients, it's a pretty significant opportunity and we hear patient stories virtually every day on how this treatment has been really meaningful for patients who frankly who have run out of options.

So in addition to taking share within the PD-1 class, based upon the data that we've been able to show, we've actually shown that we are able to grow the class pretty significantly as well. So when we were originally launching in the fourth quarter of last year, chemotherapy represented roughly two-thirds of the market and so that's been essentially cut in half as a result of what our commercial team, Marion McCourt and team have been able to do to really make this what should be the standard of care within CSCC.

I think what's important to think about as we look ahead is that we have a lot more coming in the skin space. We have the adjuvant opportunity in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. We also have basal cell carcinoma data that we'll be reading out here next year and those represent pretty meaningful additions to the patient opportunity we currently see with our on-label BSC indication. You're really looking at 2x to 3x the overall patient opportunity. So just within those indications alone, that becomes a pretty meaningful contribution to the topline for Libtayo.

As you look further ahead and you think about the opportunity in lung cancer, should that story play out favorably with the, not only the monotherapy study, but we also have the chemotherapy combination study that's enrolling and we expect that study to be fully enrolled in the second half of next year.

You are now looking at not only very significant patient numbers in terms of some of the largest cancer types, but the important thing to remember is that a lot of the physicians who treat CSCC today are also going to be treaters of lung cancer. And so what we're able to do now is set a foundation with that treater base. They are getting experience with Libtayo. They are seeing what it can do for patients with CSCC and hopefully some additional indications going forward and you know we expect that if the data plays out going back to your original point, that we can be competitive in lung cancer.

Q - Chris Raymond



Right, okay. We're getting close to the end here, so I'm going to maybe queue this up a little bit. So Bob, you talked about bispecific data at ASH. You not only have your BCMA data, but you know 1979 is going to have an update. So I think you guys have talked about the ASH updates are validating your platform. Again, put your finger on it for us if you will. Like at what point do you think people start noticing that this platform is a significant value parameter [ph].

Bob Landry

Justin, you want to take that?

Justin Holko

Sure. I think the first thing we'd like to just reinforce is what our strategy is in oncology and it really begins with Libtayo where we think we can be competitive in a very big market and we talked about that.

But we see a lot of opportunity, as well as many patients do on KEYTRUDA and other PD-1s, there's still opportunity. In many cancers more than half the patients don't even respond or drive benefits. So our strategy is to take the platform that we have, the internal bispecifics pipeline, but also some of the partnerships that we've done to really enhance what the benefit of Libtayo can be in those tumors that are responsive to checkpoint inhibition.

But beyond that, there's an opportunity to extend what IO can bring to cancers where frankly there is no or limited benefit from a checkpoint inhibitor today; and so when you think about ASH, you're looking at two large cancer types where currently there are really no IO options. You have non-Hodgkin lymphoma where there has been limited activity you know of multiple myeloma, which we really haven't seen any activity there.

So think about this as a tier to your point, a validating moment that we potentially have the opportunity to extend the benefits of IO into DLBCL, follicular lymphoma. You're going to see about 20 patients in each of those tumors and we’re recalling therapeutic doses and we have now started what we're calling the potentially registrational Phase II in non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and then beyond that in multiple myeloma, while it's going to be small patient numbers, we expect to show that again we have an active drug. But to Bob's earlier point, we have a platform that can generate these bispecifics on basically any cancer targets you can think of and we can do this very efficiently.

The technology that George Yancopoulos and team have developed allows us to create very specific, very potent antibodies against virtually any target you can think of. So in addition to potentially competitive drugs and large tumor types, think about this also as a validation that we can have a whole lot more that could be coming behind it.

Chris Raymond

Excellent! Okay, and then maybe just one final question I guess on the whole IO platform and the business development efforts. I’m kind of struck by the fact that you guys have also now jumped into the oncolytic virus world in a couple of deals. As you've been in discussion with George and his team and just understanding the strategy behind this, what sort of drove that decision? Is there a view that this is sort of a natural evolution with IO or is there some broader interest in oncolytic viruses?

A - Bob Landry



I'd go back to the strategy that we just outlined. The oncolytic viruses gives the opportunity to enhance the benefits that you see with checkpoint inhibition and there is evidence that this is a viable approach. The oncolytic viruses have cancer killing potential on their own and as a result of that there's the release of antigen that can further or enhance the immune response that an individual would have with respect to that cancer. And so when you combine that with the checkpoint inhibitor, the intent there really is to enhance the benefits that you’re seeing with either component on its own.

So think of this as a way to enhance, but also as Bob mentioned earlier, these are technologies that have not really grown up within Regeneron, and so this is an opportunity to really create additional value and to enable the technologies that we do have in-house.

Q - Chris Raymond



Okay, I got a ton more questions, but I don't have any more time. So please join me in thanking Regeneron for being here.

A - Bob Landry



Thanks Chris.