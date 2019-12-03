S&P 500's Top 30 Highest-Yielding Stocks For December

The top picks for December offer trailing price to earnings ratio of 12, which is approximately 50% below the current valuation for the S&P 500.

The rebalanced portfolio for December offers an above-average dividend of 3.4% combined with a net buyback yield of 5.9%, which results in a shareholder yield of 9.3%.

November was a particularly good month for value stocks, including the deep-value high-shareholder-yield factor strategy focused on the S&P 500 components. The equally-weighted portfolio of 30 stocks from the November update posted a gain of 6.09% vs. 3.62% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

During the previous month, eight stocks gained more than 10%, and only one that lost more than 10%. The full performance overview of the Top 30 Stocks from November is available in the following table.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The strategy's top-performing company was DXC Technology (DXC), which returned almost 35%. After a few bad quarters and the CEO's resignation, the company's stock traded at deeply depressed levels. However, after a better than expected second quarter of fiscal 2020, the stock jumped more than 10% and continued its rise until the end of the last month. Despite the significant share price jump, DXC is still one of the S&P components with the lowest valuation and the highest shareholder yield. Consequently, it is still a part of the strategy for December.

The second and the third top performers were HP Inc. (HPQ) with a 15.60% increase and Xerox (XRX) with a 14.74% rise. The stock increases are mostly due to Xerox's goal of combining the two companies, which would enable cost-cutting and profit increase. On top of the takeover attempt, HP published better than expected quarterly revenues and EPS, which additionally boosted the share price. Both companies are still included in the strategy.

By far, the worst-performing company was Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), which lost 14.01% and is now trading at the lowest price in the last four years. The stock price was mostly affected by falling gas prices. However, the company has a shareholder yield of 8.9% and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.16, which makes it one of the cheapest highest-yielding S&P 500 components. Thus, it is still included in the current update.

The Top 30 Picks For December

For utilization of the predictive power of dividends and net buybacks, this strategy invests equally in 30 companies with the combination of the highest total yield (shareholder yield) and the lowest valuation (EV/EBITDA).

The EV/EBITDA ratio serves as a quality check for companies that pay unsustainably high dividends or conduct massive repurchases, which are not supported by profitability. In aggregate, for companies included in this strategy, dividends and share repurchases are backed by profits and cash flows.

The portfolio characteristics of the thirty companies from the S&P 500 index differ significantly from the overall index. The S&P's current dividend yield is 1.8%, which is considerably below the 3.4% average for the 30 companies presented in the following table. According to Yardeni Research, the gross buyback yield for the S&P 500 constituents at the end of the second quarter was 3.26%. However, this figure does not take into account share dilutions. Thus, with a net buyback yield of 5.9%, the 30 companies presented in the table offer substantially higher net repurchases.

When it comes to trailing earnings, the current trailing price to earnings (P/E) ratio of the S&P 500 is 23.22. This figure is almost twice as high as the P/E ratio of the top 30 S&P picks that is currently at 12.

Six new companies entered the list. These are Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC), United Rentals (URI), Tapestry (TPR), Corning (GLW), and DaVita (DVA).

The companies that are no longer part of the strategy are Occidental Petroleum (OXY), CenturyLink (CTL), Dow (DOW), Cardinal Health (CAH), Cummins (CMI), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Data source: American Association of Individual Investors

Depending on the trading fees and taxes, rebalancing can be done on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis. Personally, I use monthly rebalancing, therefore, I will publish monthly updates of this strategy. When rebalancing, usually, only a smaller part of stocks need to be sold or bought. Additionally, to lower the trading fees, I sell only the stocks that are no longer on the list and buy the ones that entered the list. However, I do not rebalance the weights.

Financial companies are excluded from this strategy. The reasons are that either it is not possible to calculate the EV/EBITDA ratio or it does not make sense to calculate it (financials usually derive the most significant part of the revenue from interest).

The portfolio from the previous table is constructed by dividing the S&P 500 components' shareholder yield into quintiles. As the second step, using the EV/EBITDA valuation ratio, the top shareholder yield quintile is arranged from the lowest to the highest valuation. As the final step, the 30 companies with the lowest multiples form the top picks for the current month.

Why Share Repurchases Are So Important

In my first article on the total yield investing (shareholder yield), I explained the main reasons why investors should focus on the total cash returns and not just on dividend distributions.

Dividends are just one side of the story. The net change in outstanding shares is the other side. Currently, buybacks are more important than dividends. However, investors frequently overlook share dilutions and underappreciate stock repurchases.

At the end of the second quarter, on a trailing four-quarter basis, the S&P companies distributed $1.27 trillion via buybacks and dividends. However, at $797 billion, buybacks were significantly bigger than dividends at $469 billion.

According to the following data, the S&P 500 companies distribute approximately 70% more via buybacks than via dividends. Due to this fact, a net buyback yield should be an integral part of a yield-focused strategy.

Source: Yardeni Research

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the annualized yield for the S&P 500 (SPY) companies was 1.92%, which is significantly below the historical average. However, by considering only the dividend yield, one misses more than half of the total cash flows to shareholders.

For the same period, the S&P 500's annualized share buyback yield was 3.26%. As buybacks now account for almost two-thirds of the S&P 500's shareholder yield of 5.18%, they are a crucial variable for achieving higher total returns.

A lot of companies have changed their distribution channel from dividends to repurchases to reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Such structural market changes require strategy adjustments. Thus, the strategic goal is to harness the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it in the separation of the top-performing from the under-performing companies.

For readers that would like to get more familiar with the shareholder yield and its historical outperformance, I suggest reading the following research: "Why U.S. Investors Should Look Beyond Dividend Yield."

There are two crucial elements for sustainable long-term outperformance:

The sustainable process exploits systematic investor expectation errors. In this strategy, the error is connected with the underappreciation of share repurchase. The sustainable investor has a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

Strategy Risks

According to the quantitative tests, this strategy generates the odds in the investor's favor. However, it is not suitable for everyone because it is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term relative and absolute outperformance, which could lead to considerable return differences compared to the passive S&P 500 investment.

Compared to the S&P 500 index, this strategy has a much more concentrated allocation. The average exposure to the single stock for the top 30 S&P picks is 2.5%, vs. 0.2% for the average S&P 500 constituent. Similarly, for the top S&P 30 picks, the exposure to one sector or industry could be significantly higher compared to the S&P's exposure.

If you plan to use any part of this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage equity allocation and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

Key Takeaways

Based on the quantitative tests, this strategy offers long-term market-beating results.

Currently, value stocks trade at a multi-decade value vs. growth valuation gap, which creates a unique opportunity to profit from market inefficiencies.

This article presents an updated list of the S&P 500 components that currently offer the best combination of deep-value and high shareholder yield characteristics.

If you would like to follow updates of this simple, yet powerful strategy, please hit the "Follow" button on the top.

Until my next article, be patient with your investments and give them time to grow!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVN GPS DXC M OXY KSS LB DAL NUE CTL HPQ COP JWN HP HPE COG BIIB IP RL BBY LUV DOW CCL CAH XRX HRB VLO LYB CMI WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: On 12.02.2019, during the market open, I plan to buy MRO, HFC, URI, TPR, GLW, and DVA, and sell OXY, CTL, DOW, CAH, CMI, and WBA.