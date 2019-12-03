Vitasoy International: Lofty Valuation And Rising Competition Are The Key Negatives

Vitasoy International's profitability is likely to be under pressure due to portfolio renewal and infrastructure investment in Hong Kong and a new plant construction and increased advertising spend in China.

Vitasoy International's China revenue growth slowed in 1HFY2020, and there are concerns that this could be due to rising competition.

Vitasoy International is the market leader in Hong Kong for drinking milk and ready-to-drink tea products, but revenue was flat YoY due to slower-than-expected execution of its product innovation program.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed beverage company Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:VTSYF) [345:HK] for its portfolio of iconic brands and its growth potential in China. Its Vitasoy brand of soy milk and the Vita brand of lemon tea were first launched in 1940 and 1979 respectively. The company's market share in Mainland China's drinking milk products and ready-to-drink or RTD tea markets is relatively small compared with its dominance of the Hong Kong beverage markets, implying future growth potential.

But Vitasoy International trades at a lofty valuation with a consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E of 43.6 times. I assign a "Neutral" rating to Vitasoy International, as rising competition could pose a serious threat to the company's growth plans in Mainland China, and the stock's expensive valuation implies little margin of safety.

Readers are advised to trade in Vitasoy International shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 345:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million and market capitalization is above $4 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Fidelity, Charles Schwab (SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1940 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1994, Vitasoy International is a beverage company with two key brands, Vitasoy and Vita. The company sells plant-based milk like ready-to-drink soy milk and tofu under its "Vitasoy" brand; while products such as ready-to-drink lemon tea, distilled water, and other dairy products are sold under the "Vita" brand. The Vitasoy brand of soy milk and the Vita brand of lemon tea are Vitasoy International's flagship products that were first introduced in 1940 and 1979 respectively.

Vitasoy International's key Mainland China and Hong Kong (which includes Macau and exports as defined by the company) markets account for approximately 70% and 24% of the company's 1HFY2020's (YE March) revenue respectively. The company derived the remaining 5% and 1% of its 1HFY2020 revenue from Australia & New Zealand and Singapore respectively.

Market Leader In Hong Kong But Revenue Was Flat YoY In 1HFY2020

Vitasoy International has a 31.6% share of drinking milk products in Hong Kong, according to Euromonitor research. This makes the Vitasoy International the outright market leader in Hong Kong's drinking milk products market with three times the market share of the next largest player, Kowloon Dairy, which has only a 10.9% share of the market.

Vitasoy International is benefiting from increased consumer health awareness in Hong Kong, which has led to a growth in consumption of drinking milk products, in general, and other milk alternatives such as soy milk. Based on Euromonitor analysis, drinking milk products in Hong Kong grew +6% YoY in the past year in terms of retail sales value, while other milk alternatives saw a higher +17% YoY increase over the same period. Due to reasons such as lactose intolerance and preference for plant-based products, other milk alternatives have grown faster than the overall drinking milk products market in Hong Kong.

On the flip side, competition within the other milk alternatives market in Hong Kong has intensified. While soy milk remains the dominant product within the other milk alternatives category, other new products such as almond, oat, and rice milk have increasingly gained favor with Hong Kong consumers. To capitalize on growing demand for other milk alternatives and fend off competition from other players, Vitasoy International has been spending money to renew its product portfolio in Hong Kong.

New drinking milk products launched by Vitasoy International include the no-sugar variants of its flagship Vitasoy soy milk products, and a premium line of soy milk products called "Sansui" which are made from premium organic soybeans. Vitasoy International also introduced other new products like Calci-Plus Coconut and Almond High-Calcium Healthy Drink, which satisfy consumer demand for products that are high in calcium content.

Euromonitor highlighted in its report on the Hong Kong drinking milk products market that Vitasoy International has lost some market share because of "the increasing number of smaller brands entering soy drinks and the dominance of others (referring to other milk alternatives apart from soy milk) within other milk alternatives." Vitasoy International's future growth prospects in the Hong Kong drinking milk products market is dependent on the success of its portfolio renewal efforts to defend its market leadership. Euromonitor expects drinking milk products in Hong Kong to grow by a 9% CAGR (in value terms) between 2019 and 2024 to over HK$5 billion, with the other milk alternatives sub-segment delivering faster growth than the overall market.

Moving on to ready-to-drink or RTD tea, Vitasoy International is also the market leader in this beverage category in Hong Kong, but it is not as dominant in RTD tea vis-a-vis drinking milk. According to Euromonitor research, Vitasoy International has a 29.2% share of the Hong Kong RTD tea market, but the second largest player, Swire Coca-Cola, a Coca-Cola (KO) franchisee, is not far behind with 25.4% market share.

Similar to soy milk, Vitasoy International has been renewing its RTD tea product portfolio with new products such as the no-sugar variants of its Vita RTD tea products and adding new flavors to its No Sugar Tea product line with Earl Grey and Lemon variants. Vitasoy International's No Sugar Tea products claim to be superior in taste and nutrition, as the products are cold brewed and cold aseptic filling techniques are adopted.

Nevertheless, Vitasoy International faces increased competition in the Hong Kong RTD tea market. The company's closest rival, Swire Coca-Cola, has a multi-brand strategy in the RTD tea market. Swire Coca-Cola's Authentic Tea House brand targets health-conscious tea connoisseurs by offering RTD tea products inspired by traditionally pot-brewed tea and made from premium tea leaves and natural ingredients; while Swire Coca-Cola's Fuze Tea brand has vitamin-infused RTD tea products using vitamins, amino acids, and herbs, and alternative sweeteners as ingredients. Other multi-national companies and brands have also started to enter and compete in the Hong Kong RTD tea market. One example is Lipton, a well-known British tea brand owned by Unilever (UL) (UN) (OTCPK:UNLYF), has also launched its line of RTD tea products.

The Hong Kong RTD tea market is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR in the next five years to HK$4.9 billion in retail sales value by 2023, according to Euromonitor forecasts. The RTD tea industry is benefiting from the trend of Hong Kong consumers shifting from soft drinks to "healthier" RTD tea products. Vitasoy International's continued success in the Hong Kong RTD tea is contingent on its ability to compete effectively with existing RTD tea players and new entrants.

Notwithstanding Vitasoy International's market leadership in drinking milk products and RTD tea products in Hong Kong, the company's Hong Kong revenue was flat YoY at HK$1,137 million in 1HFY2020, which the company attributed to the slower-than-expected execution of its product innovation program. In other words, although Vitasoy International has been renewing its portfolio by launching new innovative products as highlighted above, it is likely that its new products have not done as well as expected. Also, it is uncertain if current social unrest in Hong Kong has had an impact on the company's Hong Kong revenue. Vitasoy International did not made any reference to this in its 1HFY2020 results announcement, although drinking milk products and RTD tea products are perceived to be somewhat non-discretionary.

Competition Fears Stoked By Mainland China Revenue Slowdown

Unlike its home market Hong Kong, Vitasoy International is still a relatively small player in Mainland China's beverage market. Vitasoy International has a 0.9% market share in China's drinking milk products, according to Euromonitor analysis. In contrast, leading dairy players such as China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CIADF) (OTCPK:CIADY) [HKG:2319] and Inner Mongolia Yili (OTC:IMYBY) [600887:CH] dominate the China's drinking milk products market with market shares of 21.7% and 19.4% respectively.

But Vitasoy International is the market leader in the soy milk segment of the overall China drinking milk products market with over 40% market share. Also, Mainland China is Vitasoy International's largest and most important market, accounting for 70% and 74% of the company's operating profit in 1HFY2020 respectively.

The good news for Vitasoy International is that China's drinking milk products market is expected to grow at a decent rate in future despite its market size, and soy milk has good consumer acceptance in China. Euromonitor forecasts that China's drinking milk products market will grow by a 4% CAGR in the next five years to RMB307.9 billion by 2024. Moreover, consumers in China do like soy milk because soy-based products have been part of Chinese diets, and there is an increasing preference for plant-based products due to health reasons. Soy milk product sales should grow either in line with or faster than the overall China's drinking milk products market in the coming years.

The bad news is that there is competition for Vitasoy International's soy milk products in both the soy milk and fresh milk product categories in China.

As Chinese consumers become more health-conscious and affluent, they are increasingly turning to either fresh milk products or premium soy milk products and brands such as Dou Ben Dou and Inner Mongolia Yili's Plant Selected. New Zealand dairy company Fonterra launched its branded fresh milk product under its Anchor brand in 2018, and the company had projected a 18.5% three-year CAGR for the Chinese fresh milk segment at its launch. The premium Dou Ben Dou soy milk brand claims that its products are completely natural and organic and made from non-GMO soybeans without the addition of any food flavors and preservatives.

Other dairy players are targeting the premium segment of the China drinking milk products market. China's second largest dairy company, Inner Mongolia Yili launched a super-premium variant of its Satine premium shelf-stable milk products called Satine Jersey Pure Milk in end-2018, which was almost twice as expensive as its standard Satine products.

Vitasoy International is also similarly a small player in China's RTD tea market. Euromonitor expects the Chinese RTD tea market to grow by a five-year CAGR of 2% to RMB108.2 billion by end-2023.

Vitasoy International has a 1.1% market share in China's RTD tea market, based on Euromonitor research. The three largest players in the Chinese RTD market are Ting Hsin International, President Enterprises, and Guangdong Jiaduobao with market shares of 26.9%, 15.3%, and 14.9% respectively. However, Vitasoy International's Vita Lemon Tea was the best-selling beverage brand on Alibaba Group's (BABA) Tmall in 2018, as the product went viral among Chinese consumers on social media sites such as Weibo and WeChat due to the success of the company's advertisements on video-based websites catering to young Chinese consumers.

Vitasoy International's competition in the Chinese RTD tea market comes from both street stalls and other major beverage companies. Street stalls like milk tea shops and juice bars have become increasingly popular with consumers in China, where tea or beverage consumption is not just about taste. Chinese consumers place a strong emphasis on brand image and consumer experience when it comes to beverage consumption, and innovative tea products (tea mixed with cheese, fruits and other unique ingredients) offered by milk tea and bubble tea shops fit that bill. In terms of competition with major beverage companies and brands, Coca-Cola's Authentic Tea House brand of RTD tea sold in Hong Kong is also available in Mainland China. Separately, Chinese distilled bottled water market leader Nongfu Spring engaged leading Asian pop star Kris Wu to be the brand ambassador for its popular RTD tea brand "Tea Pai" in end-2018, to increase the brand's appeal to Chinese consumers.

Similar to its Hong Kong market, Vitasoy International has launched no-sugar variants of its Vitasoy soymilk and Vita teas to cater to the needs of health-conscious consumers. But this might not be sufficient for Vitasoy International, given rising competition in both the drinking milk products and RTD tea products markets in China as highlighted above.

Vitasoy International grew its revenue from China by +8% YoY to HK$3,244 million in 1HFY2020. In local RMB terms, Vitasoy International's China revenue was up +14% YoY. While a +14% YoY revenue growth rate is impressive, it pales in comparison to Vitasoy International's +30% YoY revenue growth for the China market in 1HFY2019 a year ago. The company acknowledged in its 1HFY2020 results announcement that "rising competitive activity" was to blame for its slower YoY revenue growth in China.

Apart from new products, Vitasoy International is relying on e-commerce, better in-store execution, and an improvement in its physical distribution infrastructure to sustain its revenue growth in Mainland China.

Future Profitability Could Be Under Pressure

Vitasoy International's gross margin increased slightly from 54% in 1HFY2019 to 55% in 1HFY2020, while EBITDA margin was maintained at 19% in the most recent interim period. But the company's future profitability could be under pressure.

In Hong Kong, the company is in the final phase of a multi-year infrastructure upgrade program in Hong Kong to improve the efficiency of its manufacturing and logistics operations. Also, as the Hong Kong beverage market is more mature (relative to Mainland China), Vitasoy International is expected to spend more money on its product innovation program to renew its product portfolio, so as to maintain decent revenue growth in Hong Kong.

In China, Vitasoy International is maintaining a higher level of advertising spend and other costs necessary to improve its manufacturing infrastructure and organizational capabilities, so that the company can scale up its market presence in China over time while staying ahead of its competitors. Vitasoy International is also building a new plant in Dongguan, which is expected to commence production in mid-2020. The company's current production in the Shenzhen plant will be gradually migrated to this new Dongguan plant over time. The new Dongguan plant is currently built on 100,000 sq m of land and will be Vitasoy International's largest production base in Mainland China.

Valuation

Vitasoy International trades at 43.6 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E and 38.4 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$30.10 as of November 29, 2019. It trades at a premium to its Chinese non-alcoholic beverage peers on a forward P/E basis.

Valuation Of Comparable Chinese Non-Alcoholic Beverage Companies

Company Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Tingyi Holding (OTCPK:TCYMF) (OTC:TCYQY) (OTCPK:TCYMY) [322:HK] 24.2 21.8 Uni-President China (OTCPK:UPCHY) (OTCPK:UNPSF) [220:HK] 22.0 20.4 Want Want China (OTCPK:WWNTF) (OTCPK:WWNTY) [151:HK] 19.3 18.5

Source: Author

Vitasoy International offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.4% and 1.7% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Vitasoy International are stiffer-than-expected competition, slower-than-expected top line growth, weaker-than-expected profitability due to larger-than-expected investments to maintain market share, potential food safety issues, and a failure to adapt to changing consumer preferences with new products.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.