Sonos: Low-Key Company Positioned For Success

Not only did Sonos expand its number of households at year-end by 1.7 million, but the average number of Sonos products registered per household also increased.

Sonos just closed out its fiscal 2020 with record-breaking metrics, including a successful launch into mass-market products via IKEA.

At a time when the market is clawing its way back to dangerous all-time highs, investors must often look to contrarian positions in order to make any real money. The crowded trades are often bubbles waiting to burst; but in the lesser-known, low-key names, we can find strong positions to hold even through a pullback.

One such name is Sonos (SONO), the speaker company that nearly two decades ago was the first company to introduce an full-home audio system that connected devices in multiple rooms. Though in recent days Sonos has been beset by competition from many of the major tech outfits, the company has managed to hold its own on the growth front - particularly by expanding into the mass market. Recall that last quarter was Sonos' first full quarter folding in results from its partnership with IKEA, where its low-priced end of SYMFONISK speakers (starting at just $99) has driven something of a renaissance for the company's growth.

Sonos' Q4 results continued that strong growth trajectory - though shares have been in a standstill in the low teens throughout the past quarter, and are coming down from near-term peaks around $15.

Data by YCharts

This, in my view, presents an opportune time for investors to re-examine the bullish case in Sonos. It's especially useful to note how far the company has come in 2019 alone. In Sonos' shareholder letter for 2019, the company notes three important achievements:

Added 1.7 million new households to the Sonos ecosystem, ending the year at just over 9 million total households and a 9% increase in net new adds from last year

new households to the Sonos ecosystem, ending the year at just over 9 million total households and a 9% increase in net new adds from last year The number of devices within each household is also in an uptrend. FY19 ended at an average of 2.9 devices per household, up from 2.8 last year.

up from 2.8 last year. Engagement within customers is also growing - listener hours are up 26% y/y within the Sonos ecosystem

And despite being an older hardware company, Sonos has remained incredibly innovative. In 2019, the company rolled out a litany of new products, including Sonos Move, Sonos One SL, Sonos Port and Sonos Amp - not to mention the hugely popular IKEA product line. Sonos' acquisition of a smaller company called Snips also highlights its intention to invest further into voice-assisted AI for the home. Several other sales initiatives, including Trade Up and Sonos For Business, have also driven strong traction.

I'm a huge fan of Sonos at current prices, especially with a robust outlook for next year. Use any dips to buy here.

FY20 looks bright

Alongside Sonos' fourth-quarter earnings results, the company also released fairly bullish targets for FY20 that also shine a light on the company's low valuation.

Figure 1. Sonos FY20 guidance update Source: Sonos FY19 shareholder letter

The highlights: for FY20, Sonos is guiding to:

Revenue of $1.365-$1.400 billion, representing 8-11% y/y growth

representing 8-11% y/y growth Adjusted EBITDA of $102-$112 million, excluding one-time tariff costs

At present share prices around $13, Sonos is trading at a market cap of $1.41 billion. After netting out $338.8 million of cash and $33.1 million of debt, Sonos' enterprise value sits at just $1.10 billion.

This puts the company's valuation at just 10.3x EV/FY20 estimated (normalized) EBITDA , or 0.8x EV/FY20 revenues. For a company that has pledged to achieve (and has also consistently achieved) >20% y/y adjusted EBITDA growth, I find Sonos' valuation quite compelling at current levels in relation to its forward guidance.

Q4 highlights

Let's also parse through Sonos' fourth-quarter results in greater detail. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Sonos 4Q19 earnings results

Source: Sonos FY19 shareholder letter

Revenues grew 8% y/y to $294.2 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $289.1 million (+6% y/y) by a two-point margin. Note that while this implies severe deceleration from last quarter's 25% y/y growth rate in revenues, Sonos' status as a hardware company that relies on third-party resellers means that channel loading (and thus, revenue) occurs at an earlier point in time than actual customer sell-through. The fact that Sonos grew much faster in Q2 and Q3 doesn't mean that the actual number of units sold to customers in Q4 slowed down.

Patrick Spence, Sonos' CEO, also offered some useful qualitative commentary on the Q4 earnings call regarding IKEA performance:

IKEA has unparalleled global reach with over 1 billion consumers visiting their 422 stores in over 50 countries, all shopping exclusively for their homes [...] Partnering with IKEA creates new ways for us to monetize our existing technology by enabling the Sonos experience and software in products manufactured and sold by IKEA. The collaboration also brings the Sonos sound experience to unique form factors at new price points. We've been very pleased with the IKEA performance. On the first day of launch, IKEA sold more than 30,000 SYMFONISK table lamps and bookshelf speakers, illustrating significant early demand. In addition, our data suggests that IKEA households are purchasing their next Sonos product in a similar way to traditional Sonos new households. Consistent with our expectation, that once introduced to the simplicity of the Sonos experience, customers will add more products to augment their home sound system."

Another highlight in the quarter is the fact that Sonos has managed to significantly drive down its customer acquisition costs, despite the broadening of its product lineup and the associated revenue growth. For the full year 2019, Sonos' sales and marketing costs dropped 420bps as a percentage of revenues - after dropping 380bps already in 2018 versus 2017. This is due to the fact that Sonos customers are tending to add more products to their home over time, reducing overall CAC and bolstering Sonos' profitability.

As a result, full-year adjusted EBITDA margins have risen 90bps to 7.0%, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 3. Sonos adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Sonos FY19 shareholder letter

Perhaps even more impressively - after a slightly-under breakeven FCF year in 2018, Sonos generated a whopping $97.4 million in FCF in FY19:

Figure 4. Sonos FCF Source: Sonos FY19 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

Thanks to a continued trend of successful product rollouts at both high and low price points, and a continued ability to drive profitability expansion through a lowering of customer acquisition costs, I'm confident in Sonos' ability to execute on its long-term targets of consistent >10% y/y revenue growth and >20% y/y EBITDA growth. This is an often-overlooked stock that can provide well-needed diversification in an otherwise expensive market. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SONO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.