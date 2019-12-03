ConMed Corporation Taking Patent Dynamics Into Account

CNMD patent activity/dynamics with patent scorecard, weekly and historical patent value, risk and disruptive scores in relation with competitors and stock price.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) is analyzed based on its patent dynamics (patent activity over time) and combined with writer's technical analysis. PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) patent applications are taken into account, which is administered by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

In view of the inherent properties of PCT applications, Innovalpha is analyzing actual/forward-looking innovation in contrast to other methodologies relying on granted patents (old innovation generally already part of a company's valuation). This explains the outperformance obtained by our models (out of sample backtesting, third-party confirmation, and real-track performance). An important takeaway is that the number of patents held by a company is not relevant, what matters is PCT patent dynamics.

Please see Innovalpha's previous articles in order to understand the methodology used.

Five factors are taken into account in order to reach a conclusion:

company's actual patent value scores

company's historical patent profiles in relation to its stock price with trend & gap analysis

Trends in patent activity in other regions

comparison with competitors (is the company an outlier or not)

company's technical analysis

Analysis of CONMED Corporation (CNMD)

Figure 1 shows CNMD’s scorecard displaying the patent index, grade, overall patent score, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores.

CNMD displays good scores, in particular for risk value scores with a value of 81.5, ranking the company 4th out of 533 industry competitors. The patent disruptive score is quite good with a value of 10, ranking the company 13th. All of them have been increasing significantly for the past year indicating bullish future outlook.

The overall patent score is 127.5 which is above average as it ranks CNMD 4th out of 533 industry competitors. The company is in Grade B, a very good grade (grades ranging from A to F, with A being the best grade) and indicates that investors should definitively consider this company for further analysis.

Based on the historical data used, CNMD is considered an innovation star, a mid-stage company that is disruptive, secure and with growth. It also indicates that CNMD is in relation to all companies in the health care sector:

in 14th position for its patent index, in 4th position for its patent value score, and in 13th position for its patent disruptive score, in 12th position for its patent risk score, as well as In 4th position for its overall score.

A continuous increase can be seen for the minimum scores indicating a positive trend.

Figure 1 – CONMED Corporation (CNMD) SCORECARD – Source Innovalpha

Figure 2 displays a summary view of CNMD scores.

Figure 2 – CNMD portfolio view – Source Innovalpha

Figure 3 displays CNMD’s patent index and stock price over time.

For the past 3 years a substantial increase can be seen in the stock price while the patent index has started trending higher only since Q4 of 2018. Currently, the index value has moved slightly above the stock price, but valuation of the company shall not be determined form the patent index (size doesn't matter, only patent dynamics). However, as both keep increasing in a highly correlated way, there is more potential to be had as long as this trend does not change in the upcoming years.

Figure 3 – CNMD’s patent index and stock price over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 4 shows CNMD’s overall patent score and its stock price over time, whereas Figure 5 shows the patent value score and stock price over time and Figure 6 shows CNMD’s patent disruptive score and stock price over time. The three graphs are very similar with a strong uptrend seen since the beginning of 2019.

A decorrelation between the stock price and the patent scores is identified during 2018 as the stock price increased during the first half of 2018 and slightly retraced in the second half. However, since then the correlation has been very high as both trend strongly to the upside.

Figure 4 – CNMD’s overall patent score over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 5 shows the correlation between CNMD’s patent value score and its stock price over time. A higher correlation is expected between stock price and patent value score in view of the way it is computed. Currently, both the value score and the stock price trend higher since the beginning of 2019 in a highly correlative fashion.

Figure 5 – CNMD’s patent value score over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 6 – CNMD’s patent disruptive score over time – Source Innovalpha

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) indicates that CNMD principal markets in terms of patent protection are the following countries/regions: USA, PCT applications, Australia, EU, Canada, China, and some minor activity in Spain, Mexico and Japan, see Figure 7.

In 2016, the only countries that CNMD was active in were USA, Australia, PCT, Canada, EU and Japan, while even less activity can be seen as there were only 5 countries with active patent applications: USA, Australia, PCT, Canada and some minor activity in Mexico.

Since then EU, China and Spain have returned with a decent amount of activity, indicating that the company is diversifying its markets across the globe.

In terms of the various classes under which CNMD filed patent applications, the top three classes have remained pretty much constant throughout the 5 year period. An overwhelmingly large majority of patents were filed under:

A61B - Instruments for performing medical examinations of the interior of cavities or tubes of the body by visual or photographical inspection, e.g. endoscopes (examination of body cavities or body tracts using ultrasonic, sonic or infrasonic waves A61B 8/12; endoscopic instruments for taking cell samples or for biopsy A61B 10/04; for surgical purposes A61B 17/00; endoscopic surgical instruments A61B 17/94; surgical instruments using a laser beam being directed along or through a flexible conduit A61B 18/22); Illuminating arrangements therefor (for the eyes A61B 3/00).

A61B has remained a clear leader, followed by:

A61M - devices for introducing media into, or onto, the body (introducing media into or onto the bodies of animals a61d 7/00; means for inserting tampons a61f 13/26; devices for administering food or medicines orally a61j; containers for collecting, storing or administering blood or medical fluids a61j 1/05); devices for transducing body media or for taking media from the body (surgery a61b; chemical aspects of surgical articles a61l; magnetotherapy using magnetic elements placed within the body a61n 2/10); devices for producing or ending sleep or stupor.

The third class is:

A61F - filters implantable into blood vessels; prostheses; devices providing patency to, or preventing collapsing of, tubular structures of the body, e.g. stents; orthopaedic, nursing or contraceptive devices; fomentation; treatment or protection of eyes or ears; bandages, dressings or absorbent pads; first-aid kits (dental prosthetics a61c).

Rest of the classes have low activity, however, they show some attempts in diversifying the portfolio.

Figure 7 – Top patent applications by region/country for CNMD since 2015 – Source WIPO

Figure 8 shows the distribution of companies that are in the same sector as CNMD and indicates that most of them are based in the USA followed by Europe (companies listed in the NYSE, NASDAQ and AMEX).

Figure 8 – Competition in the healthcare sector across the world – Source Innovalpha

Figure 9 is a standard bubble chart showing CONMED Corporation (CNMD) in relation to its competitors, with the overall patent score on the y-axis and patent index on the x-axis (in all the bubble charts below the size of bubble is proportional to the PI index). CNMD can be seen slightly to the right from most of the competition. However, it does not indicate that CNMD is a clear outlier as there are several others that are located much further to the right with a similar overall score. This means that there could be other companies in the sector that offer a much better opportunity for investment. The next bubble charts based on patent dynamics are more appropriate for the selection of companies (the patent index per se is not relevant).

Figure 9 - CNMD with overall patent score vs patent index – Source Innovalpha

Figure 10 displays a bubble chart that compares the overall score with patent value score, which hence highlights their usefulness in identifying promising/interesting companies such as CONMED Corporation that is on the far right.

Figure 10 - CNMD with overall patent score vs patent value score – Source Innovalpha

Figure 11 displays the patent score and disruptive score with CNMD being on the right and positive for both of the metrics, indicating that CNMD is one of the strongest companies that has achieved disruptive growth. However, once again, it is not the industry leader.

Figure 11 – CNMD with overall patent score vs patent disruptive score – Source Innovalpha

Figure 12 displays overall patent score with risk score and once again shows CNMD being among the industry leaders.

Figure 12 – CNMD with overall patent score vs patent risk score – Source Innovalpha

Finally, Figure 13 shows us a long-term technical analysis of CNMD. The major trend is extremely bullish as the price has increased around 220% from the low of 35.5 USD to the current all-time high of 115.73 USD with additional retracement seen in the end of 2018, when, the price dropped by 31% from the high of 83 to the low of 57 USD.

Additionally, the price has confirmed a yearlong ascending trend line with the third touch in September of this year as it reversed around 92 USD level before moving towards the current all-time high. This trend line will likely be retested in the upcoming months in confluence with previous resistance, now acting as support around 103-104 USD, however, if broken would mean a very bearish outlook and likely a start of the next major retracement.

This indicates that the price has extended too far without a significant retracement and investing now would not offer a good risk/reward. This leads us to give CNMD a bearish rating until significant signs of rejection back to the upside are seen during the next retracement.

Figure 13 – Technical analysis of CNMD – Source Tradingview

Conclusion

CNMD displays impressive patent activity with 3.5 stars in patent risk score, 2.5 stars in value score and a decent 2 stars in the disruptive score which ranks CNMD relatively high among competitors for all of the scores indicating buy.

CNMD appears to be one of the industry leaders, however surpassed by others, indicating a slightly bullish rating.

Based on CNMD's historical patent profiles, investors should buy as they keep trending higher, especially for the past year. There's no gap currently between the patent value score and the stock price indicating a neutral outlook.

Patent dynamics in other countries is not clear with less patent activity in the USA and Europe, but this is likely an effect related to the substantial increase in PCT patent filings (change in patent management). This is only slightly bearish.

Technical analysis indicates a bearish rating until previously mentioned conditions are met as the price has extended itself significantly.

Therefore, the overall rating for CNMD is neutral, but slightly bullish taking only patent dynamics into account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information provided in this document is given for indicative purposes only. Innovalpha Sàrl provides no assurance as to its completeness or accuracy nor the reasonableness of the conclusions based upon such information. This document is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of an investment program or of any one or more of the models mentioned in the document. There is no assurance that the model's investment objectives will be achieved and investment results may vary significantly over time. Past performance should not be construed as a guide to future performance. The content of this document is subject to change without prior notification. All information and data presented in this document is for informational purpose only and should not be reproduced, distributed nor used without the prior written authorization of Innovalpha Sàrl.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) bears no responsibility for the integrity or accuracy of the data contained herein, in particular due, but not limited, to any deletion, manipulation, or reformatting of data that may have occurred beyond its control.